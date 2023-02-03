Looks like there’s nothing happening in the back room, and I thought the Fun Facts thread earlier in the week was interesting, so let’s try that again.

Here’s what I wrote on Monday.

I was thinking about all the interesting things I learned on the podcast Jack yesterday, and I thought it might be fun to have a thread where we could all share interesting stuff we have learned in the past few days from reading, or videos, conversations, or podcasts. I thought I might call it Fun Facts to Know and Tell, and then I wondered about the origin of that particular phrase, so I googled.

Here are some more things that Google told me today:

If you sneeze too hard, you could fracture a rib.

Cat urine glows under a black-light.

Like fingerprints, everyone’s tongue print is different.

There are 293 ways to make change for a dollar.

Not exactly what I had in mind!

This was fun:

If we’re going to shoot down every foreign asset in our airspace, Trump will have to start taking the bus.#ChineseSpyBalloon — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 3, 2023

Surely this can’t be true, right? But it was funny.

In a new poll, 7% of Americans said they trust the Supreme Court of the United States. 7%. I thought it would be lower. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 1, 2023

So I couldn’t find any survey like that, but I laughed out loud at the final sentence.

Any fun facts to share with us? Either real or made up?