Looks like there’s nothing happening in the back room, and I thought the Fun Facts thread earlier in the week was interesting, so let’s try that again.
Here’s what I wrote on Monday.
I was thinking about all the interesting things I learned on the podcast Jack yesterday, and I thought it might be fun to have a thread where we could all share interesting stuff we have learned in the past few days from reading, or videos, conversations, or podcasts.
I thought I might call it Fun Facts to Know and Tell, and then I wondered about the origin of that particular phrase, so I googled.
Here are some more things that Google told me today:
- If you sneeze too hard, you could fracture a rib.
- Cat urine glows under a black-light.
- Like fingerprints, everyone’s tongue print is different.
- There are 293 ways to make change for a dollar.
Not exactly what I had in mind!
This was fun:
If we’re going to shoot down every foreign asset in our airspace, Trump will have to start taking the bus.#ChineseSpyBalloon
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 3, 2023
Surely this can’t be true, right? But it was funny.
In a new poll, 7% of Americans said they trust the Supreme Court of the United States.
7%.
I thought it would be lower.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 1, 2023
So I couldn’t find any survey like that, but I laughed out loud at the final sentence.
Any fun facts to share with us? Either real or made up?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings