Fun Facts Friday

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

Looks like there’s nothing happening in the back room, and I thought the Fun Facts thread earlier in the week was interesting, so let’s try that again.

Here’s what I wrote on Monday.

I was thinking about all the interesting things I learned on the podcast Jack yesterday, and I thought it might be fun to have a thread where we could all share interesting stuff we have learned in the past few days from reading, or videos, conversations, or podcasts.

I thought I might call it Fun Facts to Know and Tell, and then I wondered about the origin of that particular phrase, so I googled.

Here are some more things that Google told me today:

  • If you sneeze too hard, you could fracture a rib.
  • Cat urine glows under a black-light.
  • Like fingerprints, everyone’s tongue print is different.
  • There are 293 ways to make change for a dollar.

Not exactly what I had in mind!

This was fun:

Surely this can’t be true, right?  But it was funny.

So I couldn’t find any survey like that, but I laughed out loud at the final sentence.

Any fun facts to share with us?  Either real or made up?

 

    4. 4.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Baud: When you put it that way, it’s amazing how many different ways the human brain devised to talk to other human brains.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      evap

      @WaterGirl:  The number looks wrong, but I think the problem could be stated better.  Does it mean the number of ways to use coins that total to exactly a dollar?    I will try to figure it out and get back to you…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      four quarters.

      Three quarters, two dimes and a nickel.

      Eight dimes and 20 pennies.

      Seven dimes and 30 pennies.

      Two quarters, four dimes and 10 pennies.

      We could be here all day.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Pete Downunder

      The difference in time between stegosaurus and tyrannosaurus is more than the time between tyrannosaurus and us.
      Definitions: venomous: if it bites you, you die. Poisonous: if you bite it you die.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      20 nickels

      …and then the combinations of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.  I can easily see the total coming to 293.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cope

      As seen from any stationary place on the near side of the Moon, the Earth would always be in the same point in the sky though it would change location very slightly due to a minor wobble in the Moon’s axis of rotation called libration.

      My high school astronomy students had trouble with that one.

      Reply

