Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let there be snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Come on, man.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Another Long Week, Almost Over

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Another Long Week, Almost Over

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Immanentize
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Math Guy
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Redshift
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • The Moar You Know
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      Biden is a dealmaker.  He always was, and a good one, even if some of what he got passed wasn’t to my taste.  He knows how to deal with egomaniacs, because if there’s one place on Earth where there’s an excess of them, it’s the United States Senate.

      If he can get anything out of the GOP house he will.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning back atcha!

      “Let’s start treating each other with respect. That’s what Kevin and I are going to do. Not a joke, we had a good meeting yesterday,” Biden at prayer breakfast says of @SpeakerMcCarthy. “It doesn’t mean we’ve got to agree. Fight like hell. But let’s treat each other with respect”

      Our President is a mensch.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WereBear: The problem is, to the extent people pay attention, they do so either through the mainstream media, which tells them neither side is better than the other, or through the right wing media, which tells them the libs are commies who want to groom their children for unspeakable acts.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      Does anyone have a link to an article to describe this balloon, like how big it is?  I heard one of the reasons the US did want to shoot it down was because how big its debris field would be.  How big is this MF?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      He seems to be good at bringing attention to the recalcitrant assholery of the other side, by simple and obvious contrast. Makes it difficult to “both sides”.

      Not impossible, and I know our MSM can keep that going a long time. But difficult. And it makes their own tortured comparisons more obvious as well.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      artem1s

      “It doesn’t mean we’ve got to agree. Fight like hell. But let’s treat each other with respect”

      Luv this guy. he’s straight up trolling them now. The MAGAt caucus is gonna eat Qevin alive for playing nice with Brandon. TFG is gonna have a social media melt down and demand Qevin fly down right now and kiss his orange ass.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      IMHO Biden has successfully made No Drama Obama a quality shared by the entire Executive Branch, the Democratic Party, and much of the voting public. Just do the work, one day at a time.  Hopefully that’s what voters in 2024 will reward.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Math Guy

      I am looking forward to Biden’s state of the union address. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say about the Republican House Caucus and McCarthy in particular. A few well-chosen remarks could trigger some interesting dynamics between McCarthy and Q-crowd.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      BREAKING: THREAD: LORDY, THERE ARE TAPES: Trump campaign guy: “Here’s the deal: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame & get the word out about Democrats trying to steal this election. We’ll do whatever they need. Just be on standby if there’s any stunts we need to pull.” 1/

      “Say what you want, our operation turned out Republican or DJT supporters. Democrats have got 20,000 more than us, out of Dane County and other shenanigans in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Dane. There’s a lot that people can learn from this campaign.” 2/

      At one point, the operatives laugh over needing “more Black voices for Trump.” Iverson also references their efforts to engage with Black voters. “We ever talk to Black people before? I don’t think so,” he said, eliciting laughter from others in the room. 3/

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Redshift

      Morning everyone!

      I suspect Biden also grasps that when you’re in a negotiating with someone whose entire argument is in bad faith, “let’s treat each other with respect and put of cards in the table” is a way to let people discover the bad faith in their own who wouldn’t accept it if he just pointed it out (like pundits and less politically engaged voters.)

      “Tell me what you spending you want to cut” exposes the fact that they don’t really care about spending, just about Democrats putting their names on politically unpopular cuts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.