Even the Wall Street Journal was, most unwillingly, impressed:

PHILADELPHIA—Democratic National Committee members gathered for their winter meeting say President Biden is in a stronger position than a year ago to claim his party’s 2024 nomination after a better-than-expected midterm election, legislative victories and a new foe to run against in the form of the GOP-controlled House.

Mr. Biden has solidified his standing within the party compared to a year ago, when his legislative agenda appeared stalled and Democrats quietly talked about potential primary challenges.

“Let me ask you a simple question: Are you with me?” Mr. Biden said in Friday address to DNC members, who responded with loud chants of “four more years.” After outlining what he sees as his legislative achievements during his first two years in office, he told party activists: “We’ve got a lot more to do.”…

Mr. Biden faced few signs of dissent at a downtown Philadelphia hotel where DNC members on Saturday are expected to approve a 2024 primary calendar personally promoted by the president. The plan rewards South Carolina with the first spot, a nod to a state that boosted what was then a struggling campaign for Mr. Biden in 2020.

The DNC subcommittee on Thursday approved a resolution that pointed to a litany of administration accomplishments and expressed “full and complete support” for the re-election of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will also address party activists here. The resolution is expected to be approved Saturday by the full DNC…

Pennsylvania remains among the nation’s pre-eminent battleground states in the country and has served as a political base for Mr. Biden, who spent part of his childhood in Scranton, and represented Delaware in the Senate for more than three decades. Party strategists at the DNC event briefed members on two major success stories in the state: John Fetterman‘s election to the Senate and Josh Shapiro capturing of the governors’ mansion.

Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement on his re-election campaign in March or April, according to people familiar with the process. His outgoing chief of staff, Ron Klain, suggested that the president’s pursuit of a second term was all but assured during a White House event Wednesday marking the transition to a new chief of staff.

“I look forward to being by your side as you run for president in 2024,” said Mr. Klain.