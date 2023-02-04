Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

In my day, never was longer.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The DNC Winter Meeting

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The DNC Winter Meeting

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,



Even the Wall Street Journal was, most unwillingly, impressed:

PHILADELPHIA—Democratic National Committee members gathered for their winter meeting say President Biden is in a stronger position than a year ago to claim his party’s 2024 nomination after a better-than-expected midterm election, legislative victories and a new foe to run against in the form of the GOP-controlled House. 

Mr. Biden has solidified his standing within the party compared to a year ago, when his legislative agenda appeared stalled and Democrats quietly talked about potential primary challenges.

“Let me ask you a simple question: Are you with me?” Mr. Biden said in Friday address to DNC members, who responded with loud chants of “four more years.” After outlining what he sees as his legislative achievements during his first two years in office, he told party activists: “We’ve got a lot more to do.”…

Mr. Biden faced few signs of dissent at a downtown Philadelphia hotel where DNC members on Saturday are expected to approve a 2024 primary calendar personally promoted by the president. The plan rewards South Carolina with the first spot, a nod to a state that boosted what was then a struggling campaign for Mr. Biden in 2020.

The DNC subcommittee on Thursday approved a resolution that pointed to a litany of administration accomplishments and expressed “full and complete support” for the re-election of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will also address party activists here. The resolution is expected to be approved Saturday by the full DNC…

Pennsylvania remains among the nation’s pre-eminent battleground states in the country and has served as a political base for Mr. Biden, who spent part of his childhood in Scranton, and represented Delaware in the Senate for more than three decades. Party strategists at the DNC event briefed members on two major success stories in the state: John Fetterman‘s election to the Senate and Josh Shapiro capturing of the governors’ mansion. 

Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement on his re-election campaign in March or April, according to people familiar with the process. His outgoing chief of staff, Ron Klain, suggested that the president’s pursuit of a second term was all but assured during a White House event Wednesday marking the transition to a new chief of staff. 

“I look forward to being by your side as you run for president in 2024,” said Mr. Klain.

In his nice well-tailored suit, Sen. Fetterman looks like a global ambassador from the World of Very Large People…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Martin
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Amir Khalid: Yes.  He is a huge Dem/Union supporter who does a lot of fundraising events etc.  I heard him on a SwingLeft podcast last year.  Seems like a cool dude.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.