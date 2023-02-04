Wow, no new post for nearly 12 hours. That’s cruel and unusual punishment!

The Florida blimp is furious about being upstaged by a Chinese balloon. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 4, 2023

Biden: "On the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible [for safety] … they successfully took it down." pic.twitter.com/2GbSzejnZI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2023

"That's no balloon…. it's a space station!" pic.twitter.com/71AIghjgvs — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 4, 2023

Maybe we should fight about this for awhile? The old fight is getting boring.

Open thread.