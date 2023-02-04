Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

The revolution will be supervised.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

In my day, never was longer.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

This blog will pay for itself.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Second rate reporter says what?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Cruel and Unusual Punishment

Cruel and Unusual Punishment

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: 

Wow, no new post for nearly 12 hours.  That’s cruel and unusual punishment!

The US Just Shot Down High-Altitude Chinese ‘Spy Balloon’

Maybe we should fight about this for awhile?  The old fight is getting boring.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • Dangerman
  • Geo Wilcox
  • ian
  • James E Powell
  • Jay
  • jeffreyw
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • kalakal
  • Kelly
  • Kent
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • Rusty
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      I was gonna say something passive aggressive in the last thread about the lack of new posts, but I decided to have one day a week where I don’t act like a bitch for no reason.

      Fare thee well, Chinese Spy Balloon. We hardly knew you. And we liked it that way.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Alison Rose:

      I was gonna say something passive aggressive in the last thread about the lack of new posts, but I decided to have one day a week where I don’t act like a bitch for no reason. 

      So Saturday is the day you have a reason? 😁

      (I couldn’t resist!)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      Am I understanding correctly that the balloon boy from China was never really in the ballon? That it was all a hoax?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      Maybe we should fight about this for awhile? The old fight is getting boring.

      Did I miss anything particularly nasty?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      oldster

      @Alison Rose:

      “I decided to have one day a week where I don’t act like a bitch for no reason.”

      There is *always* a reason to act like a bitch. So many reasons. Go for it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      I wonder what information the spy balloon was capturing. Over Montana? Bison farts?

      It was spraying defoliant on the dental floss crop, to the ruination of Americans’ teeth.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      @Alison Rose: I’m still waiting to have a day like that. I had a meltdown the other morning when I had to replace the toner in the office printer, which NO ONE OTHER THAN ME EVER DOES.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      James E Powell

      The old fight is getting boring.

      I’m getting old & my memory isn’t what it used to be. What was the old fight?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Rusty

      Does the fighter pilot get to count this as a kill?  Do they put a little balloon on their helmet, or on the side of their plane?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kent

      Any word yet on How they shot it down?  I haven’t seen any.

      Or are those details something that the military is going to want to keep secret?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      @Baud: MTG will demand a congressional investigation into the black soldier who murdered that balloon that was only exercising its constitutional rights.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      kalakal

      I hope they show a bit more imagination next time and use an enormous twisty balloon. It would be cool to see a 300ft teddy bear or whatever floating along

      Reply
    55. 55.

      raven

      @Kent: Nah, people on the beach saw it.

       

      Jeffrey Billie, a retired defense contractor who lives in Pawleys Island, S.C., saw the balloon being shot down. “It was two fighter jets dancing with this thing going around and around it,” Mr. Billie said. Mr. Billie said a third jet flew near the balloon and fired a missile just as the craft crossed the coastline. “Then, of course, the round big white ball that we saw — all of the sudden it looked like a shriveled Kleenex.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Scout211

      @Kent: The video shows the military plane shooting it down. Do you mean what type of ammunition did they use?

      ETA: I posted the video at #13.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Martin

      @Kent: Gonna guess it was a boring AIM-9. I mean, the only reason Cletus couldn’t shoot it down with their AR-15 was they needed to be about 14 miles closer to it.

      Actually AIM-120 – radar, not heat seeking.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Baud

      This is where being the adult party sucks.  I’d love for Biden use the balloon to throw the military parade like Trump wanted.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JoyceH

      Open thread – a couple friends and I are planning to go to England this fall. They’ve both been several times, but I’ve never been. I’m excited – ordered a new suitcase, need to get a passport…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      oldster

      I suspect that they will have removed the warhead from the missile and left it back at base.

      A missile traveling at Mach 4 or so will have no trouble popping a balloon, and adding an explosion to that would only damage any equipment we might want to recover.

      Though, even on that score, I doubt that the Chinese sent us anything very complicated. They knew that the hardware was expendable, and that we might get ahold of it.

      We have been spoofing this spy balloon with various signals for a few days, and also listening in on the info it sends back home, so that by now we already know a lot about it for that reason.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Redshift

      A friend of mine works at NBC, and texted this afternoon to say “We’ve become the Balloon Network.”

      I consoled her by letting her know that all the cable news channels had become the Balloon Network.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.