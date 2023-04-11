Looks like y’all could use another thread.

Local journalism matters:

WATCH: To better understand Democratic frustrations surrounding how business is conducted in Tennessee's GOP supermajority House, watch this segment from our award-winning Revealed investigation – long before #TheTennesseeThree made national news. (Please like and share.) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DOw3LVOznT — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 8, 2023

Well, well, well…

Spotted going through security at the DC federal courthouse: Stephen Miller. Miller was part of a recent order rebuffing Trump's challenge to Jan. 6 grand jury testimony from former senior aides on executive privilege grounds https://t.co/pMQF9u8nIQ — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 11, 2023

The resolution comes after a call from the former president to defund the Justice Department and the FBI Story: https://t.co/imYzEaV5c2 — Ryan Tarinelli (@ryantarinelli) April 11, 2023

As a member of the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus, I want to wish all our cuddly companions a Happy National Pet Day! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/LeucwMQCHD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2023

Open thread