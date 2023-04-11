Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Open Thread: This and That

Looks like y’all could use another thread.

Local journalism matters:

Well, well, well…

Open thread

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

      Old School

      National Pet Day?  But yesterday was National Hug Your Dog Day!

      These pooches are going to be spoiled!

      trollhattan

      @Old School: We thought ours was going to be lonely after having a guest girlfriend for the last six or so weeks–they got along great and she even taught him how to play tug-o-war–but is he morose or mopey? Nope, it’s “Thank god, now I have you both to myself. PAY ATTENTION.”

      Dogs.

      Central Planning

      I still don’t understand the presidential privilege the former president is asserting. Since people were working for the President as part of the government (i.e. not the private/citizen person), why doesn’t the current President get to decide what’s privileged?

      rikyrah

      The bubble that so many in the GOP live in was on full display in Tennessee. Not only did we see that mess, but, I’m glad someone explained the extreme gerrymandering, and not only how they cut up Memphis and Nashville, but, also, are trying to steal control of the economic engine that both cities give to the State.

       

      Someone said that the Speaker comes from a Sundown Town and he wants to turn TN into a Sundown State.

      rikyrah

      Yesterday’s Louisville shooter. Why does it sound like he’s been coddled his entire life, and his first foree into the real world, he didn’t measure up, so the solution was to kill 5 people?

      You get fired from a job, probably your first real job and the solution is a shooting spree?

      As someone who has never been popular – EVER.

      I was never popular in school. I was the butt of a lot of jokes. I was the geek/nerd/introvert – my entire life.

      I have never been ‘ cool’.

      At my lowest point, during those high school years, it never dawned on me to get a gun and kill people.

      Roger Moore

      @Central Planning:

      I still don’t understand the presidential privilege the former president is asserting.

      That’s probably because it doesn’t actually exist.  His real argument is that he’s special and shouldn’t have to deal with this stuff.  Since “I’m special and above it all” privilege isn’t recognized by the courts, he’s trying to squeeze his real argument into something the courts do recognize.  For some reason, this isn’t going well.

      JPL

      @rikyrah: Suicide by cop.   The person who shot up the school in Nashville also expressed the desire to die, and both were able to walk into a gun store and buy weapons.

      At some point, republicans are going to have to admit that maybe it’s the guns.

      Roger Moore

      @JPL:

      I think there’s more to it than that.  If you just want to commit suicide by cop, there’s no need to take a bunch of other people with you.  These mass murderers may want to die, but they also have something they hate that they want to take with them.  Well, those that aren’t just completely deranged; there are some mass murderers who decide on killing people at the direction of the voices in their heads.

      The Moar You Know

      I was never popular in school. I was the butt of a lot of jokes. I was the geek/nerd/introvert – my entire life.

      @rikyrah: that was my first two years of high school.  I then started playing in bands and that was a game changer.

      At my lowest point, during those high school years, it never dawned on me to get a gun and kill people.

      Had someone suggested it I would have laughed in their face.  How the fuck is that going to help me get popular?  How is that going to help me get girls?  THAT WOULD JUST MAKE ME A LOSER FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE, GET BENT.

      I do not understand how these people get from A (I’m a loser) to B (I’ll shoot everyone I know), I really don’t.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Brian Krassenstein
      @krassenstein

      What a TERRIBLE Day for Donald Trump:

      – A brand new ABC news poll shows that Trump’s favorability rating has fallen to just 25%.

      – Former advisor Stephen Miller has just testified before Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6th Grand Jury.

      – New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron has ordered his accounting firm, Whitley Penn to hand over tax documents to NYAG Letitia James in her fraud investigation.

      And it’s only Tuesday…

      — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 11, 2023

      Bill K

      @JPL: No, they won’t.  At this point it has evolved from a selfishness into a religious belief.  They will go to their grave searing that we’d all be safer if there were just more guns.  The only thing to do is outlive them.

      Betty

      @rikyrah: I saw an article noting that he had suffered numerous concussions playing basketball. Maybe more attention needs to be paid to the effect of those on the brain. It is worrisome as my niece’s young son has already suffered several playing soccer. Not to offer that as an excuse, just as something I wish we knew more about.

      delphinium

      @rikyrah: I was the geek/nerd/introvert…

      Heck I was such a nerd (and still am to a certain extent), even the geeks/nerds thought I was incredibly nerdy. Being ‘cool’ never came into play. : )

      Soprano2

      Oh Florida…….the unbelievable thing about this story is that only one person was charged with a crime! This could easily happen in MO or many other states.

      Two girls shot after drivers fire at each other in Florida road rage

      Two children were shot after the men driving the cars they were in fired guns at each other during a road rage incident on a Florida highway, a sheriff said this week.

      The injuries to the children, a 5-year-old girl shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl shot in the back, were not life threatening, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

      “There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men,” Leeper said at a news conference Monday.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @rikyrah: Dumbass apparently took a bunch of concussions in middle school and early high school.  Dad was the hoops coach at the kids high school, and got exceptions made so the boy could play (my uncle knows him).  According to a cousin of mine who also knows the family, this dumbass was incredibly coddled.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty:

      As I understand it, concussions are really just the tip of the iceberg.  Nobody wants a concussion, but if it’s an exceptional thing the sport isn’t likely to cause too many problems.  The sports that are really bad are ones like football and boxing that result in lots of hits to the head that aren’t enough to cause concussions.  The cumulative damage from lots of moderate blows is more likely to cause long-term problems than one or two concussions.

      I honestly don’t know where soccer lies on that continuum.  It is clearly better than American football- guys aren’t getting their bell rung on every play the way linemen do- but heading the ball could lead to a lot of those sub-concussive hits.  I know there’s a movement to discourage kids just starting in the game from routinely heading the ball.

      SteverinoCT

      I am really conflicted here; my wife is engaged with one of the annual fundraisers for the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, a really good charity. She drives me nuts with her fervor, and it is with great reluctance that I said I would post a bleg here, once, because it is Not Done, but she doesn’t understand the environment here. Same as when she wants me to do an email blast to my work. But here it is: check out qmss.com/suebe. That is a page on my domain I set up with videos and such; it’s easier for her to remember and has a link to her “official” page. At the bottom is a link to a charity rating org. Thanks. Once and never more. Oh, and note how I am going for that Blogfather look; think I should spring for overalls?

      Barbara

      @rikyrah: I don’t know anything about this situation, but my mother worked for a man whose son ended up going on a shooting spree.  He was needy and anxious as a child, and his parents did a lot of things for him that they didn’t need to do for their other children to ensure that he made it through school.  I don’t know that he was mentally ill — but he was unable to thrive in the real world.  He never displayed violent behavior, at least that anyone knew of, until the day of the shooting, and I think he planned to be suicide by cop, but he couldn’t go through with it.  His crime was indisputably racist — he targeted people he thought were immigrants — people working in Chinese and Indian restaurants.

      I don’t know what they could have done to make his life more successful, and he really had no reason to be aggrieved at anyone but himself.  However, he would not have killed anyone without access to high powered rifles.

      Suzanne

      @The Moar You Know:

      I do not understand how these people get from A (I’m a loser) to B (I’ll shoot everyone I know), I really don’t. 

      There seems to be a vengeance aspect you’re missing. Many of these shooters have made statements about wanting to kill the people who hurt them, or to hurt random people who share a characteristic with the people who hurt them.

      AlaskaReader

      To again note a recent ProPublica reported discovery about many violent crime offenders.

      This was documented where I live, and among the hundreds of cases,  don’t you want to know how many cases have happened or will soon happen in your neighborhood?

      Scout211

      Oh, DiFi . . . . this is not good. Sigh.
      Link

      At what is clearly a critical time for confirming good federal judges, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) increasingly prolonged absence from the Senate is apparently holding up the process for a number of President Joe Biden’s judicial picks this year.

      Feinstein, who was hospitalized in early March for shingles and has remained in her San Francisco home since March 7, has missed 60 votes of the 82 taken in the Senate in 2023, per the San Francisco Chronicle. And as the Senate, which has been on recess since March 31, prepares to return on April 17, Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Monday that Feinstein’s absence from the Senate—and the Judiciary Committee specifically—will impede Democrats’ ability to confirm judicial nominees.

      Redshift

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Good lord.

      Based on a similar response to a request for information/comment mentioned in a news article, I’m betting that whatever public relations staff Twitter used to have has been replaced with an email bot that replies to everything with a poop emoji.

      JoyceH

      Saw Stephen Miller going in to testify and have to ask – do all these guys own black SUVs with tinted windows, or do lawyers maintain fleets of the things to get their client through the front door?

