Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Tennessee Three

The unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council took only a few minutes to restore Rep. Justin Jones to office just four days after Republicans stripped him of his seat.

Moments later, Jones marched to the Capitol several blocks away. He took the oath of office on the steps and entered the building while supporters sang “This Little Light of Mine.”

A loud round of applause erupted as Jones walked into the chamber with Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was also targeted for expulsion, but spared by one vote.

“To the people of Tennessee, I stand with you,” Jones said in his first statement on the House floor. “We will continue to be your voice here. And no expulsion, no attempt to silence us will stop us, but it will only galvanize and strengthen our movement. And we will continue to show up in the people’s house.

“Power to the people,” he shouted, to cheers. Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton told Jones’ supporters in the galleries to “please refrain from disrupting the proceedings.”

Republicans banished Jones and fellow lawmaker Justin Pearson over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting.

Pearson could be reappointed Wednesday at a meeting of the Shelby County Commission.

The expulsions on Thursday made Tennessee a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy and propelled the ousted lawmakers into the national spotlight. In the span of a few days, the two had raised thousands of campaign dollars and the Tennessee Democratic Party had received a new jolt of support from across the U.S.

Jones’ appointment is an interim basis. Special elections for the seats will take place in the coming months. Jones and Pearson have said they plan to run in the special election…

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      The GOP base has waited a long time to be able to let their freak fly.  They’re not going to condone any retrenchment.

    4. 4.

      Geminid

      And it’s game on in the New  Mexico 2nd Congressional District!

      With Squeaker McCarthy at her side, former Rep. Yvette Harrell announced she will fight a rematch with Rep. Gabe Vasquez. She lost to him by less than 2000 votes last November.

      Harrell is basically an oil and gas industry lobbyist. Vasquez was a Las Cruces City Council member when he won the district covering the southern half of New Mexico. He is 38 years old.

    5. 5.

      Princess

      Can anyone explain why the Nashville Metropolitan Council can vote to reinstall the state rep? I’d have thought there would need to be a special election. Glad it worked out this way — it makes the GOP expulsion even more stupid if he could always simply be reinstalled.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      That local news report was interesting.  The main GOP critic they featured was a lobbyist from Americans for Prosperity.

      Also interesting that, at the end, the news people were talking about what taxpayers can do rather than citizens.  Must reflect a TN bias.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Princess:

      As I understand it, there will be a special election too.  But I assume the state constitution allows the local counsel to name a temp replacement.

