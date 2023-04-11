Things are happening. Some good. Some bad.

At first it felt like the world had somehow switched from 1x speed to 1.2. In the last day or two, it feels like the world is running at something like 1.5, doesn’t it?

There’s a tension in the air, a crackling like just before a big storm.

We’ve got the lawlessness in the courts. Activist judges doesn’t even begin to cover it. Lawlessness in House committees. Jim Jordan declaring war on New York. No respect for separation of powers or rule of law. Republicans in TN. Everywhere I look, at every level, they are turning over the table.

The Republicans are mad as hornets; like wasps that have been sprayed, and they are wild with anger. They don’t care who they hurt or what they hurt; all that matters is having the power.

In my mind, I see images from old westerns, where the folks in the wagon train could see the “Indians” appearing on the ridges above, and you knew something was about to happen. I see battle scenes in the Lord of the Rings, where the battle hasn’t started yet but they are on horseback, helmets in hand, waiting for the signal that the battle has begun.

I’m not talking about physical battles in the streets, though I do think that Trump is trying to incite violence. He wants another Jan 6, but I don’t think he’ll get it.

Instead our side is battling in the courts. And in the voting booths. We are winning big at times. And experiencing breathtaking losses.

But with every table they turn over, it becomes more impossible for people to pretend that there’s no difference between the parties.

Republicans would rather crash the car than lose the race.

They are sacrificing children at the altar of guns, and they are too blinded by rage and quest for power to see that the kids who make it through the horror become voters, and those “kids” can see that both sides most definitely are not the same.

Speaking of no difference between the parties, just look at Michigan. They are using their newly acquired powers for good. They are taking nothing for granted, no lallygagging (! )and they are moving forward with lightning speed. That can’t happen overnight. People have been looking ahead and planning and believing this day could come, and they know exactly what to do with their power. Michigan had their list, and they are checking off one thing after another.

1 million residents to see convictions automatically expunged under Michigan law Attorney General @dananessel says 400,000 Michiganians will be "conviction free" by day's end

https://t.co/HNwgXofCIq via @detroitnews — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) April 11, 2023

Never forget that we helped make that happen in Michigan. And Wisconsin. In Chicago, other people were fighting that fight. We are legion. Hang on to that when the road gets rocky.

Like this.

There is a serious rights regression that is happening in our nation right now. Civil rights.

Voting rights.

Women’s rights.

Reproductive rights.

LGBTQ rights. It’s all disappearing at an alarming rate. pic.twitter.com/qv6kLwrDIk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 10, 2023

Interesting news about the DNC in Chicago. With the indictments in NY and soon-to-be in GA, and a new Chicago mayor, it seems like a smart choice. The Republicans are just arsonists at this point, and having the convention in either of the states that will be the focus of the legal fights for democracy would seen like handing gasoline to the arsonists.

There’s so much going on, so many things making the air crackle like pent-up lightning. This battle is as big as anything in WWII, it’s just being fought in different ways, but now, just as it was then, everything is on the line.

I can’t begin to list all the stuff that’s going on, good and bad. Can you help with that in the comments?

Open thread.