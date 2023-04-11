Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Crackling In The Air

39 Comments

This post is in: 

Things are happening.  Some good.  Some bad.

At first it felt like the world had somehow switched from 1x speed to 1.2.  In the last day or two, it feels like the world is running at something like 1.5, doesn’t it?

There’s a tension in the air, a crackling like just before a big storm.

We’ve got the lawlessness in the courts.  Activist judges doesn’t even begin to cover it.  Lawlessness in House committees.  Jim Jordan declaring war on New York.  No respect for separation of powers or rule of law.  Republicans in TN. Everywhere I look, at every level, they are turning over the table.

The Republicans are mad as hornets; like wasps that have been sprayed, and they are wild with anger. They don’t care who they hurt or what they hurt; all that matters is having the power.

In my mind, I see images from old westerns, where the folks in the wagon train could see the “Indians” appearing on the ridges above, and you knew something was about to happen.  I see battle scenes in the Lord of the Rings, where the battle hasn’t started yet but they are on horseback, helmets in hand, waiting for the signal that the battle has begun.

I’m not talking about physical battles in the streets, though I do think that Trump is trying to incite violence.  He wants another Jan 6, but I don’t think he’ll get it.

Instead our side is battling in the courts.  And in the voting booths.  We are winning big at times.  And experiencing breathtaking losses.

But with every table they turn over, it becomes more impossible for people to pretend that there’s no difference between the parties.

Republicans would rather crash the car than lose the race.

They are sacrificing children at the altar of guns, and they are too blinded by rage and quest for power to see that the kids who make it through the horror become voters, and those “kids” can see that both sides most definitely are not the same.

Speaking of no difference between the parties, just look at Michigan.  They are using their newly acquired powers for good.  They are taking nothing for granted, no lallygagging (! )and they are moving forward with lightning speed.  That can’t happen overnight.  People have been looking ahead and planning and believing this day could come, and they know exactly what to do with their power. Michigan had their list, and they are checking off one thing after another.

Never forget that we helped make that happen in Michigan.  And Wisconsin.  In Chicago, other people were fighting that fight.  We are legion.  Hang on to that when the road gets rocky.

Like this.

Interesting news about the DNC in Chicago.  With the indictments in NY and soon-to-be in GA, and a new Chicago mayor, it seems like a smart choice.  The Republicans are just arsonists at this point, and having the convention in either of the states that will be the focus of the legal fights for democracy would seen like handing gasoline to the arsonists.

There’s so much going on, so many things making the air crackle like pent-up lightning.  This battle is as big as anything in WWII, it’s just being fought in different ways, but now, just as it was then, everything is on the line.

I can’t begin to list all the stuff that’s going on, good and bad.  Can you help with that in the comments?

Open thread.

  • Albatrossity
  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Dan B
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • JaySinWA
  • Ksmiami
  • Mallard Filmore
  • NotMax
  • Parfigliano
  • Pennsylvanian
  • piratedan
  • Planetjanet
  • RobMidd
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • WV Blondie

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Concur there is a sense of progress, but I’ll go with 1.2.

      Everywhere I look, at every level, they are turning over the table.  They are trying, and to me, it’s much more a sign of desperation than of strength.  They’re losing the war, even if they occasionally win some battles.

      The Republicans are mad as hornets. Yeah, ’twas ever thus, although it does seem more real than performative recently, and that’s a good sign!

      We are winning big at times.  And experiencing breathtaking losses.  Far more the former than the latter IMO, and I don’t think I’m the only one who thinks so — Republicans included!

      We are legion.  Hang on to that when the road gets rocky.  This.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WV Blondie

      Very sharp and evocative analysis – I love your writing, WaterGirl.

      And a local-government case in point: y’all probably saw or heard about the Frederick County (MD) sheriff indicted on gun charges. Well, apparently the Culpeper County (VA) sheriff said, “hold my beer.” The DC affiliate of NBC reports that he’s being investigated by the FBI. (I’d put the link if I wasn’t so inept.)

      Another hornets nest pissed off!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I’m not sanguine – we live in ‘Murka, where the common clay will always grasp the worst possible informational take.

      My current mood is

      Hymn 43

      Our Father high in heaven, smile down upon your son

      Whi is busy with his money games – his women and his gun

      Oh Jesus save me

      And the unsung western hero, he killed an Indian or three And then he made his name in Hollywood to set the white man free

      Oh Jesus save me

      If Jesus saves, well he better save himself From  the gory glory seekers who use his name in death

      Oh Jesus save me

      If Jesus saves, well he better save himself From  the gory glory seekers who use his name in death

      Oh Jesus save me

      Well I saw him in the city, and on the mountains of the moon His cross was rather bloody, and he could hardly roll his stone
      Oh Jesus save me

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Almost Retired

      I’m still trying to process all of this but (1) the Republicans have seriously overreached; (2) the legal system is a mixed bag but folks like Marc Elias in election protection and the attorneys in the Trump investigations have the momentum; (3) the conservative court rulings are inspiring massive backlash: (4) the Dems are as united and focused as I can recall; and (5) to Watergirls point the states like Michigan that came under Democratic control are rapidly improving peoples lives.  We can point to achievements.  And our enemies are ridiculous.  I am optimistic about our long term prospects, although the short and medium term will be challenging for many.  Especially in blue and purple places in red states.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      @bbleh:

      I agree that it feels like desperation.  They’re largely losing the narrative, and for the media it has become increasingly difficult to find a both sides angle to unhinged shit like the Dobbs decision.

      On the other hand, desperate people and angry chimps can be exceptionally dangerous.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      Sexton, the Tennessee Speaker of the House has paid the 2022 tax bill on his condo in Crossville but not 2021 yet because it can no longer be paid online.  The spotlight the Justins shine is bright.

      Now for the thousands he stole by claiming he was commuting there every day.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @SpaceUnit: concur, cornered rat and all that (no I’m not thinking just of TFG).  But honestly, how much worse could they get? Is there any practical reason not to think of them as cornered rats?  (Tactically speaking of course; unlike them I still think their vote should be counted and they should have affordable access to healthcare, etc.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Albatrossity

      When Joan Baez shows up to sing protest songs with young Black representatives from Tennessee, there is indeed lightning in the air. That warmed my heart so much I can’t even express it!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dan B

      @Suzanne:  Good thing there’s no climate crisis!

       

      Here in Seattle where it rains all day every day (NOT!)  People have stopped watering their lawns.  They’re brown by August or earlier.  There’s limited water from two reservoirs that have gone perilously low after low snowfall winters.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Planetjanet

      I love the vivid imagery in your post, Watergirl. And I hope there is sunshine on the other side of this storm. But while it is crackling, it is dangerous. The Democrats in Tennessee really siezed the moment and give me hope. The songs. I have always loved VP Harris, but I saw another side of her in Nashville. It seemed instinctive on when to push hard and give the Republicans an anvil. We still have a lot to get through.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      Evidently TFG is doing an interview with Tuckums that’s more batshit crazy than usual. Lots of talking about “nuclear”.

      I hope the TN speaker is forced to pay all that money back, the money he stole from the people of TN.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mallard Filmore

      @WV Blondie

      (I’d put the link if I wasn’t so inept.)

      You do not have to do special things to add a link. Simply paste the plain text link on your side, and modern browsers on our side will know how to turn it into an active link.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl:  Yes, per diem cheating must be close to ten thousand dollars.  The taxes were only $485 per year.  My taxes on a 1500 square foot house are $6,000.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara

      TN was a spark that lit a bonfire we’ve been building. Or should I say, the young people have been building and suddenly it’s burning bright. It does not feel like it can be extinguished easily.  Still a long way to go, but I believe there will be many more bonfires lit along the way.

      @Dan B: This is the quiet battle being waged while everyone (especially the GOP/denialists) is distracted. There’s a lot going on and a lot of progress being made and I suspect the fact it’s in the background is a good thing – keeps the usual suspects from mucking in it.  Again, a long slog ahead, but progress

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ksmiami

      The GOP has to die for America to have a future. And billionaires need to pay more in taxes. The Republican Party is bat shit crazy and has crossed the event horizon. Time for them to shrink into a black hole

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      The GQP is doing their usual “throw everything at the wall and see what sticks” stuff. They haven’t found their butteremails yet, but they’ll keep looking.

      Meanwhile, … Stuart Rothenberg at RollCall (from April 4):

      The White House knows that Congress must raise the debt limit soon, but Republicans want to extract concessions from the Democrats before voting to do so.

      According to a report written by the Swiss-based UBS’s Office of Public Policy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will announce sometime after Tax Day (April 18) a new “X-date.”

      “The X-date,” wrote UBS, “is the effective date when the government will run out of room to maneuver with extraordinary measures and can no longer meet all its obligations. The X-date will provide an operative deadline for negotiations, and no progress will be made other than further posturing until it is announced.”

      The GQP is desperate to break the economy so that Biden and Democrats cannot run on a good economy. So, too many of them are cheering for a default. In a sensible House, those 10-15-20 bombthrowers wouldn’t matter, but Squeaker McQarthy has no control over his people so who knows if he’ll let them drive the Treasury over the cliff (if only for a weekend or a few days or …).

      Some are saying the default date is around Friday August 18. The House and Senate are away for all of August.

      If history is any guide, negotiations will start around Monday August 14 and a deal will be announced late in the week, but “details” and “last minute snags” will either cause it to be agreed at the last possible minute, or the holdouts will get their default over the weekend maybe going into the early part of the next week.

      IOW, don’t get stressed out about the prospects. News outfits will want to sell lots of clicks, but no real work on getting a bill to raise the limit will happen until the last week. Probably.

      Good news? Johns Hopkins and MIT microscopists figured out how sandgrouse feathers hold so much water:

      […]

      Sandgrouse found in African deserts typically nest about 20 miles from watering holes to stay safe from predators. To get water home to thirsty chicks, the adult males perform one of nature’s best examples of carry out, gathering water and flying home with it, a feat made even more extraordinary considering the sandgrouse is holding about 15% of his body weight in water, and keeping most of it safe during a roughly 40 mph flight home that takes about a half hour.

      [image]

      Other researchers first documented these extraordinary belly feathers more than 50 years ago. But only here with modern technology the team can finally demonstrate how the feathers work.

      Mueller and MIT engineer Lorna J. Gibson zeroed in on the microstructure of the belly feathers using scanning electron microscopy, microcomputed tomography, light microscopy and 3D videography, looking closely at the shafts, each just a fraction of the width of a human hair, and the even tinier individual barbules.

      The team greatly magnified the feathers, observing them both dry and wet. Then, in a move as delicate as it was crucial, while magnified the dry feathers were dunked in water, pulled out, then re-submerged, just like a sandgrouse at a watering hole.

      [image]

      “When you do that type of work, you can’t even breathe or else you blow it away,” Mueller said.

      Mueller described the individual feather structure as “magnificent,” with components optimized in several ways to hold and retain water, including the way they bend, how the barbules form protective tentlike clusters when wet, and how tubular structures within each barbule capture water.

      Individual feathers held the water through a forest of barbules near the shaft, working together with the curled barbules near the tip acting almost like caps.

      […]

      Neat stuff.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Planetjanet

      I want to note one good thing happening.  The Washington Post is pushing hard on gun safety.  There are lengthy investigative reports they are rolling out with regularity.  Today is an article about a defective but popular handgun on the market that will fire without pulling the trigger.  They are going for gut punch reporting on the people who have been hurt by this gun, profiles of police fficers and innocents, whose lives have been irrevocably changed.  There was an investigation on how assault weapons have been marketed, tracking the rise in its popularity alongside increasing grotesque ads glamourizing retribution.  This is real journalism with consequences.  It’s like the editors are just not going to take it anymore.  No more accounting of how many thoughts and prayers have been offered.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      @bbleh:

      I suppose my biggest worry is that Republicans will increasingly use their angry dogwhistle nonsense to stir up the craziest members of their base.  I don’t think it will help them very much in the political theater, but desperate and angry people don’t think rationally.

      And people could be hurt or killed.  I don’t like to be a raincloud but I find it difficult to believe that we’re going to move past the age of Trump without more violence.  Hope I’m wrong.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      @SpaceUnit: Agree, unfortunately.  The Frankenstein Monster, long nurtured by the Republicans, has broken free, and its mayhem — figurative and literal — has by no means ended.  Sadly, they’re gonna take a lotta people down with them, not all of whom deserve it. But that’s no reason not to send them down anyway.  The only solace is that the majority of people are like “WTF?!” which I think bodes well for the future.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NotMax

      In the last day or two, it feels like the world is running at something like 1.5, doesn’t it?

      No, not really.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @Planetjanet: This one just slayed me. FFS the death-penis manufacturers don’t even care about product quality anymore.  I would say “hello, wakeup call!” except there have been so many that it’s plainly pointless.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RobMidd

      This is maybe my 2nd or 3rd comment, previous one was 2 years ago? What can I say, the Fediverse is giving me the courage to interact online again! So, I think that’s part of it too. Not just Mastodon — I have read posts here (and everywhere) & I get that it’s not immediately appealing to everyone. BUT wanted to mention what MUSK is doing to Twitter as, I think, another inflection point. For some reason when it was just Fox News and AM radio it didn’t ring the alarm bells it should have. But everything on the right escalates. Fox has always lied but there’s little effort to pretend any more. Their “serious” journalists have left. They’re being gloriously sued, finally… And now another right-wing billionaire weirdo is destroying the remaining lifeline that so many worldwide have used to stay connected to news, their governments, social movements, celebrities, corporations…

      YES things are happening in double time. It’s scary but long overdue.

      We can only hope the obvious importance of the current moment reaches 3 difficult to reach groups:

      • The young seem to be on fire. ✅
      • Comfortably well-off but not insane whites. 😴
      • The disaffected. ¯\(ツ)/¯
      Reply
    34. 34.

      Pennsylvanian

      Mitch MIA. Another day. what, 35? 36?

      Why does it seem that he is getting a pass from EVERYONE?

      Children being gunned down every day, and Mitch resting on the government dime. It’s a disgrace that he had the tragedy of polio, but he spent the crutch of a lifetime being a welfare queen aggressively targeting the working class and fucking us at every opportunity.

      WTF? Where is Mitch McConnell? Is he alive? If so, proof of life, please. I’ll wait.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dan B

      @bbleh:  Nelle had a story about talking to an 18 year old barista who cried that she wouldn’t survive school and how she’s afraid for her little brother who’s still in school.  Great for Nelle to ask good questions and listen well.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Carlo Graziani

      I think that you’re basically right. A lot of the right-white-identity politics that suppurated into Trumpism had been quite visible beforehand, even in the Age of Saint Ronald and his “Welfare Queen” politics, and was getting downright knife-fight nasty with GHWB  and the Willie Horton ads, while meantime Pat Buchanan was literally telling White Churchgoing America that they were losing control of the country. Then, the Karl Rove-style imagineering made dog-whistling into a big-media industry, which worked great to keep the Wall Street/Chamber-of-Commerce people in charge of a thriving party, right up to the point that Trump, by demonstrating that you don’t need a dog-whistle at all if you’re willing to shout racist invective at the top of your lungs, at which point all the anxious, angry populism that had been fueling GOP political success for 40 years came boiling out, leaving the Plutocrats stunned and looking for a new game plan.

      I think that the point is that anxiety. It’s the tribe that grew up in the comfortable knowledge that they ran the place suddenly seeing success in the hands of people whose faces they never saw in church in the 1960s, feeling angry, and resentful, not wanting to believe that the country is moving away from them, and hence concluding that it is somehow being stolen from them, and demanding that it be seized back and returned to its rightful owners, irrespective of legal, and Constitutional norm-breaking.

      There are a lot of such people. That’s what we learn from the success of the Fox News Business Plan: making old white Christians angry and afraid is a recession-proof business. But we also learn something else from Fox News viewership demographics: These people are old, getting older, aging out of the census, and are not being replaced fast enough by young Tribal Warriors to prevent their influence from dwindling, year by year.

      That produces panic, and ugly, ugly desperation. They will stop at nothing, because they believe they’re on a rescue mission, to save a world that they felt comfortable with, which they cannot admit no longer exists.

      The good news, in my opinion, is that we only need to hold on until they die out to politically irrelevant numbers. Maybe another 5-10 years, and we’ll notice that the threat that we were so afraid of, the self-harm that stalked our laws, our Constitution, our Nation itself, somehow went away of its own accord, like a mysterious, extended but finite-lived flu epidemic. We just have to be strong and unyielding for that long.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      piratedan

      hoping that the DOJ has the nads to deliver indictments if its found that the WH and MOC were coordinating with the rioters on J6 to delay the election and put their fellow members in harms way.

      I can only see the fever breaking if we get those guilty out of office where they continue to try and slow motion a new coup.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      @SpaceUnit: yup, or at a minimum out of what they think will be a political advantage.  That didn’t work out so well for them the last time (gov’t shutdown under Obama), but it seems pretty clear that, as a group, not only have they not learned from the (recent!) past, they’ve actually gotten dumber!

      But I’m definitely taking it into account in investment strategy.  They may be dumb, but they can still wreck things!

      Reply

