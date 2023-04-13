Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Open Thread: Forever Joan Baez

Afternoon Open Thread: Forever Joan Baez

by | 31 Comments

The times, I believe they are changin’

I’m in the middle of a training on the Inflation Reduction Act and Climate Solutions. Hopefully I’ll be able to share what I’ve learned in the next month.

What is everyone up to this afternoon?

Open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Shana

      Trainer’s coming in a few minutes, then switching over from Passover plates and deciding what delicious bread to have for dinner.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      Poking away at clearing out the crap in my life. This consulting gig has gone MUCH more slowly than anticipated, so I’m circling back to the cleanout project. ProjectS, really, because I’m taking it one space at a time, or one type of thing at a time. E.g., sorting through the winter clothes and only keeping the ones I want/have worn, before I swap them into the cedar closet and swap out the summer stuff. Now that I don’t have to dress for work every day, there are things that I kept and wore that I know I will no longer wear.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Waiting to go into work in an hour and a half. Reposting from below:

      Heartwarming news. Don’t know if you guys watch The Wall game show, but I saw the season premiere the other night and the featured couple playing, Christiana and Nic Trapani, have a personal connection to Ukraine. They own a small candlemaking company, Door County Candle Co:

      The Trapanis were invited to be on the show in March 2022 after producers learned of the company’s Ukraine Candle project that launched in late February 2022 to raise funds for the nonprofit relief organization Razom for Ukraine after Russia invaded that country. The blue-and-yellow candles made national news and sold internationally, raising more than $1 million to date, and Christiana, a second-generation Ukrainian-American, talked about the effort with host Chris Hardwick on the show. The couple went to Los Angeles to tape the show in late August.

      I encourage you all to watch the episode if you can, it was great! The candles, colored after the Ukrainian flag, are very beautiful. Here’s the candle

      I hadn’t heard of them until seeing the episode, so I don’t know if you Jackals had heard of them yet

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      Still morning here, and lots of house stuff happening.

      Kitchen window and upstairs sliding glass door are being replaced with dual-paned, vinyl-framed versions that will be better about keeping heat inside the house during cold weather and make for less horrifying electric bills.  At least, that is the plan hope.

      Toilet needed a new seal, replaced the wax with a neoprene.  The wax had cracked and caused a leak which, happily, was found while it was still small.  Neoprene isn’t supposed to ever crack.

      Very busy and noisy. Oscar spent the morning hiding behind the bookcase, came out for his mid-morning snack, and has gone back there until the work crew leaves.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      Well, that reminds me. I need to spread some more mulch.

      I’m looking forward to hearing about the IRA and climate solutions.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      What is everyone up to this afternoon?

      I’ll be taking my dog to the vet to have her hot spot assessed. It looks good to me, though I’m not expert, and hope we can dispense with the donut collar.

      The times, I believe they are changin’

      The other day, I was wondering why the Overall State Of Things felt so familiar to me, and it hit me – it feels like we’re living in the last section of Book 2 of a well-written trilogy. Not the childish ones where the heroes shine with virtue from page 1 and the villains cackle maniacally, but the intricate, carefully plotted ones with protagonists with flaws and antagonists with some valid points. But as the story progresses, the actions of the antagonists become more extreme, less easy to explain away as misunderstanding, more ruthless – and by the end of Book 2, the situation has crystalized. No, these aren’t people who have different notions and upbringing, they are villains, through and through. With that thought in mind, buckle up – Book 3 is always the most action-packed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Heidi Mom

      I just finished watching the third and fourth lectures in Timothy Snyder’s course on The Making of Modern Ukraine.  The next segment deals with the Vikings–very important–so I’ll take a break to be fresh for that one.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      wenchacha

      I’m raking lots of leaves from the raspberry patch. Daffodils began opening two days ago, and I just saw the hard little buds of grape hyacinth. I divided my scarlet oriental poppies last fall, and it looks as if it was a success: I see several tufts of green leaves. Exciting!

      As a longshot, I moved a sad peony from a shady spot, and it is sending up new shoots!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      StringOnAStick

      @CaseyL: Changing to double pane windows will have a huge impact on your bills; been there, did that, you will be amazed at the comfort level improvement.

      @Water Girl: I hope your climate education will include some information about regenerative agriculture and regenerative grazing techniques; there’s some really hopeful results in those areas as far as carbon sequestration goes.  I even had a dedicated vegan agree that this is one of the needed solutions.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      StringOnAStick

      I’m about to call for an appointment to go over my meds and get new prescriptions written before my doctor leaves to start her concierge medical practice; I can’t afford $500/month on top of my health insurance costs to stay under her care.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      This is decidedly not a good news sort of comment, but I am now actively despising Erin Brockovich. She’s shilling for some shitty law firm that’s trying to drum up clients for suits against Norfolk Southern for the East Palestine train wreck. I don’t begrudge the people there and here, just across the state line, who were affected by that disaster. But the language of the ads are very Q adjacent and basically just anti-government in a way that is guaranteed to further all the ridiculous conspiracy theories both about this wreck and in general. This does not make me happy. I have always felt inspired by her story and now I know she’s just another shitty person taking advantage of not very smart or discerning people.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PAM Dirac

      Spent the morning doing some data analysis from the telescope run last night. It was the first time I used the scheduling software; set up, hit the button, and go to bed. Didn’t work perfectly, but I got almost all the data I needed and didn’t have to stay up all night to do it. This afternoon it was cleaning up some vegetable beds and then planting squash and carrots. It really feels go to get out in the sun. I finished the grape vine pruning a couple weeks ago and now the vines are breaking bud. It’s about two weeks early. The long range forecast doesn’t have anything close to a freeze in the next two weeks, so I don’t think there’s any added danger from the early bud break, but we’ve had freezes as late as Mother’s Day, which really screws up a vintage.  As one of the local vineyard owners says, “All the surprises from here on in are bad ones”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @geg6:

      What has she been saying?

       

      @trollhattan:

      LOL. I go back and forth on the show. I like to see people win, and you always walk away with something, but it really likes to use the participant’s personal stories to drum up drama and interest. The show places such an emphasis on how good and deserving they are and then can take away all of the money that was earned on the board. Plus, there’s always the possibility the person answering the trivia questions in isolation (they don’t know how well the other person was doing with ball placement on the wall) could pick the smaller guaranteed money instead of the sometimes larger Wall winnings. It does come across as exploitative…

      At least with The Price is Right, they don’t do that and everybody’s playing to win some cool stuff

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @geg6:

      now I know she’s just another shitty person taking advantage of not very smart or discerning people

       
      This is why I never attend BJ meet ups.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      Taxes (sigh).

      OT, the NYT has named the guy they say did the Leak.  He’s a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard (!), but allegedly worked in tech support and was able to access the files.

      Did I mention !!!.  A 21-year-old ANG tech support guy?  !!!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      NYT says the feds arrested the air national guardsman who allegedly leaked the intel documents on a Discord server. AG Garland will make a statement about it soon, per The Times.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dlw32

      A little sad today. A friend’s college-aged daughter died in a car crash.

      Let your kids know you love them…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      This is why I never attend BJ meet ups.

      I thought it was because you’re too busy working on your Baud! 2024 campaign

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TaMara

      @StringOnAStick: I think you mean, me.  I’ve done a couple of posts on regenerative agriculture (including highly recommend a couple of documentaries that highlight the amazing results).

      I agree with you, it’s a topic worth revisiting and it’s on my list to do. I’m as excited by it as you are!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      I just finished emailing/responding to received email/emailing again, etc. with one of the benefit coordinators at the county Developmental Disabilities Board.

      When Ohio Dad and I started drawing on our Social Security retirement benefits, that set off a cascade of changes in Ohio Son’s state and federal benefits.

      Sure, I always knew “the system” kept disabled people poor but I never knew it to the depths I am learning about.

      It’s making me nauseous. I will add that the people at our County Board are absolutely lovely and very competent, they are doing a great job of holding my hand throughout this process.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JoyceH

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      NYT says the feds arrested the air national guardsman who allegedly leaked the intel documents on a Discord server. AG Garland will make a statement about it soon, per The Times.

      Say something about These Times We Live In, what with Trump showing off the classified map, that the big intelligence leaks of our era are motivated by losers just wanting to show off. Over on Twitter, this guy has already been dubbed Reality Loser.

      Reply

