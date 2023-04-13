flying halfway across the world to meet with an iconic resistance leader and having him pose with your college team’s merch is possibly the most american thing ever https://t.co/JDOoe3AeW8 — ?????????? (@spktrvc) April 12, 2023



Mr. Prime Minister, it’s great to see you again. I’m glad to be here and mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which has brought peace and prosperity to Northern Ireland. I look forward to working together to unlock Nothern Ireland's vast potential. pic.twitter.com/w2Q9sGseqR — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2023



Pundit brain:‘Three whole days over there, and he *still* didn’t resolve a 400-year history of blood & grievance. Why do we even let Biden into the White House?’

… [H]is long-awaited speech in Belfast on Wednesday is unlikely to provide the game-changing moment that ends the region’s political paralysis, which is now a serious headache for the British government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His trip, so far, has also captured the at times awkward diplomatic relationship between the US and UK under his administration. His affinity to Ireland, and skepticism about the UK’s approach to Northern Ireland, is central to that. Northern Ireland has been without a government since February 2022, when the Democratic Unionist Party boycotted it in protest at post-Brexit trading rules it says align the region with the European Union and weaken its place in the UK. Sunak has spent political capital on resolving the dispute, reaching a deal with the EU to ease the Brexit impact and trying to persuade unionists the economic benefits of having a foot in the bloc’s single market are worthy of compromise. Those efforts form the backdrop to Biden’s visit to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence known as “The Troubles.” As in 1998, US involvement could prove useful in trying to end the current deadlock, and Biden’s promise that “scores of major American corporations” want to invest echoed Bill Clinton’s intervention in the 1990s…

Let us celebrate 25 extraordinary years of the Good Friday Agreement by recommitting to renewal, to repair, and to making this exceptional peace the birthright of every child of Northern Ireland for all the days to come. pic.twitter.com/xOUBJlg2Fu — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2023

To the young people of Northern Ireland – Your history is our history.

Your future is our future. It’s hard to communicate just how deeply invested in your success people across the United States are. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2023

