Thursday Morning Open Thread: Travel Broadens *Some* Minds

Zelenskyy was a performer before he was a politician, and you can tell he knows the drill when a fan comes looking for a selfie & maybe an autograph. Paisley’s body language says Been there, dude — you have my sympathy!

Elsewhere:



Pundit brain:‘Three whole days over there, and he *still* didn’t resolve a 400-year history of blood & grievance. Why do we even let Biden into the White House?’

[H]is long-awaited speech in Belfast on Wednesday is unlikely to provide the game-changing moment that ends the region’s political paralysis, which is now a serious headache for the British government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His trip, so far, has also captured the at times awkward diplomatic relationship between the US and UK under his administration. His affinity to Ireland, and skepticism about the UK’s approach to Northern Ireland, is central to that.

Northern Ireland has been without a government since February 2022, when the Democratic Unionist Party boycotted it in protest at post-Brexit trading rules it says align the region with the European Union and weaken its place in the UK. Sunak has spent political capital on resolving the dispute, reaching a deal with the EU to ease the Brexit impact and trying to persuade unionists the economic benefits of having a foot in the bloc’s single market are worthy of compromise.

Those efforts form the backdrop to Biden’s visit to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence known as “The Troubles.” As in 1998, US involvement could prove useful in trying to end the current deadlock, and Biden’s promise that “scores of major American corporations” want to invest echoed Bill Clinton’s intervention in the 1990s…

Throw off the British yoke and join us, young ones! (Not serious. But.)

Lest we forget…

      Anyway

      Joe Manchin — what a tool! d00d, nobody cares about your state/college cap … Poor Zelenskyy having to grin and bear it

      ETA. And Brad Paisley looks ridiculous wearing that massive hat indoors. I know I know it’s his “uniform” still looks ridic.

      Princess

      The new 5th circuit court ruling on mifepristone (allowing it temporarily but in a more restricted way) is in some ways a worse ruling for women than the Amarillo ruling. It was easy to see the Amarillo judge was out of line but our woman-hating SCOTUS could so easily align with the 5th circuit and set a precedent allowing ignorant judges to rule on medical safety in the name of eroding women’s rights.

      Baud

      @Baud:

      Nevermind. It was a anti-Joe sign, so Go makes sense.

      The Provisional Irish Republican Army (Provisional IRA), officially known as the Irish Republican Army (IRA; Irish: Óglaigh na hÉireann) and informally known as the Provos, was an Irish republican paramilitary that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland,

      lowtechcyclist

      It’s hard to communicate just how deeply invested in your success people across the United States are.

      Yeah, the average American thinks about Northern Ireland basically never.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Yeah, the average American thinks about Northern Ireland basically never. 

      Hey, sometimes Sunday Bloody Sundaaaaaaaaaaaay and Zom-BEH BEH BEH come on the radio. Then I think about it.

      Kay

      @Princess:

      Barred distribution by mail, so anti choicers got what they wanted. They can control women all over the country and not just in the states where they’re in power. Huge win for anti choicers/the far Right.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Here’s a brief history of Trump profiting from, promoting and denying promoting his Irish golf resort during his presidency ??

      trump lining his pockets at taxpayer’s expense, another day ending in Y.

      Sanjeevs

      Rupert Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, by email, telling her “we have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do”, according to a report on the 92-year-old billionaire.
      “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s email allegedly began. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do … My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”
       

      “On the first day of Lent in February, Hall told friends she made an effigy of Murdoch, tied dental floss around its neck, and burned it on the grill,” the article claims.

       

      The Vanity Fair article goes into detail on Murdoch’s ailing health, suggesting Hall had to nurse him extensively after he broke his back in a fall on a yacht in January 2018, leaving him close to death.
      According to the article, the billionaire was evacuated from the yacht on to the French territory of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, only to discover there was no hospital open. “Murdoch had to spend the night on a gurney under a tent in the parking lot” until a special medical team could be flown in.
      It is also claimed that when doctors examined an X-ray of Murdoch’s back they asked him about a number of previously broken vertebrae, which Murdoch suggested dated from an occasion when his third wife, Wendi Deng, “pushed him into a piano during a fight”.

      https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/apr/13/rupert-murdoch-reportedly-divorced-jerry-hall-by-email

      His funeral should be fun with all his wives and kids spitting into the coffin.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Northern Ireland has been without a government since February 2022, when the Democratic Unionist Party boycotted it in protest at post-Brexit trading rules it says align the region with the European Union and weaken its place in the UK

      Ah, explains the snit the British press at been throwing at Biden; it’s Biden’s fault the Tories done fucked up with Brexit.

      Kay

      I loved Ireland- I thought it was beautiful. The place it most reminded me of, visually, is Iceland. I also thought Irish people were acerbic and funny – there’s an edge, which I did not expect but appreciated.

      Betty Cracker

      @Princess: I’m not a lawyer, but that was my take too. Bottom line: wingnut judges are still overruling clinical experts’ consensus on safe distribution to sharply curtail use.

      Suzanne

      @Sanjeevs:

      “On the first day of Lent in February, Hall told friends she made an effigy of Murdoch, tied dental floss around its neck, and burned it on the grill,” the article claims. 

      LMAO. That’s pretty hilarious.

      In related news, ex-Mr.-Suzanne (Spawn the Elder’s dad) is getting remarried — again — this weekend. Spawn is in Phoenix for the festivities. He gives it eighteen months before New Lady kicks him to the curb. It’s kind of funny watching serial monogamists at work.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Also, I don’t anyone linked to it, but here is the Washington Post’s article on the Intelligence Leak

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/04/12/discord-leaked-documents/

      This has to be possibly the dumbest leak in US history; some jackass posts a bunch of docs from his job to some private discord server to win arguments, thinks he can get away with it because the server is invite only and he trusts his gamertard friends, sure enough the gamertards spreads it all over the internet,,…

      Lapassionara

      @Kay: I missed this news. I’m hoping this was not a ruling on the full appeal, only a temporary ruling on the scope of the injunction. Still, ugh.

      p.a.

      US networks should run Derry Girls as a documentary so Americans will understand what the signs mean.

      Are Ulster’s Protestant hardliners reproducing at replacement level, or is their demography approaching our Republican Party’s, with the young revolted by its politics as here in the US.  (This is not meant to imply exoneration for violence by the other side, although centuries of “boot in the face” policy is explanatory…)

      Jeffro

      @Sanjeevs:[Murdoch’s] funeral should be fun with all his wives and kids spitting into the coffin.

      My hope is that Murdoch’s funeral and subsequent spit-fest distracts the media long enough for me to slip in and um divest myself of a 12-pack of Bud Light on trumpov’s final resting place.

      Who am I kidding?  The line will be shorter that day, but the line will still be there.

      Sanjeevs

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Sunak got a meeting over a cup of tea with Biden in Belfast. Most previous PMs got a full State visit with pictures at Downing St etc.

      So yeah it really shows what a massive fuckup Brexit was, which the British are increasingly waking up to.

      Kay

      @Lapassionara:

      Reining in the drug’s availability while keeping it on the market is likely to dramatically diminish its usefulness to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies in Republican-led states where severe restrictions on abortion kicked in or were passed after the Supreme Court overturned the federal constitutional right to abortion last June. The decision will also significantly hamper access for people living in blue states that have sought to maintain broad access to the pills — both for their own residents and for the surge of patients traveling across state lines to terminate their pregnancies.

      More Right wing nuttiness. They also barred “non physicians” from prescribing the drug, which falls under “scope of practice” so they’re WAY the hell out of their lane there, too. Next they’ll tell us which specific providers we are permitted to use. Women will only be allowed to use Catholic hospitals.
      Anyone who thinks courts are going to stop this is crazy. They WILL control every woman in the country. They aren’t going to stop until they push us back 100 years rather than the 50 they have already achieved.

      James E Powell

      @Sanjeevs:

      Not defending Murdoch but his marriages are business relationships not romances. There are no angels in that world.

      And Jerry Hall? Brian Ferry to Mick Jagger to  . . . Rupert Murdoch? How did that happen?

      Betty Cracker

      Reposting comment from the overnight thread on WaPo’s article on the intel leaker, including gift link. Dumbest shit ever!

      WaPo has an exclusive on the recent intel document leaks, and wow. The Post doesn’t have the perpetrator’s name, but if the story they’re getting from a teenage gamer who was a member of a Discord server run by the perpetrator is accurate (and it rings true), the leaker is a 20-something, fascism-curious dickhead who works on a military base and leaked the docs to impress the teenagers on the server. It almost sounds like he was creating his own mini-Q cult:

      The man behind a massive leak of U.S. government secrets that has exposed spying on allies, revealed the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia and ignited diplomatic fires for the White House is a young, charismatic gun enthusiast who shared highly classified documents with a group of far-flung acquaintances searching for companionship amid the isolation of the pandemic.

      United by their mutual love of guns, military gear and God, the group of roughly two dozen — mostly men and boys — formed an invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord, an online platform popular with gamers. But they paid little attention last year when the man some call “OG” posted a message laden with strange acronyms and jargon. The words were unfamiliar, and few people read the long note, one of the members explained. But he revered OG, the elder leader of their tiny tribe, who claimed to know secrets that the government withheld from ordinary people.

      If WaPo was able to track a kid from the group down and get him to talk (though he refused to reveal the perp’s name), maybe the Pentagon and/or DOJ has figured out who the leaker is. Could be he’s already in custody

      ETA: Gift link to article.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: The state Senate primary in your district got some attention on the Blue Virginia blog. They posted a debate between Creigh Deeds and Sally Hudson. My friend Joan liked it. She’s a big Hudson fan.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think maybe centrists are starting to get it:

      Matthew Yglesias
      @mattyglesias

      ·37m

      If things take this direction then I think some brave providers are going to need to do civil disobedience with regard to pills in the mail and the rest of us have to be ready to support them with money and whatever else they need.

       

      I’ll really be thrilled if pundits drop the “relax ladies! It’ll be FINE” posture. Womem in blue states were always at risk in this and they were always going to be harmed with a hard Right turn on womens rights. It shouldn’t just be shrill feminazis sounding the alarm.

      The NYTimes is focusing on Cornell and “safe spaces” this week. Not kidding. That’s what’s important to our elite punditry – the “cancel culture” panic.

      Soprano2

      This crap with the abortion pills is a lesson and a cautionary tale – once the Comstock Laws were invalidated by the courts, Congress should have repealed them in their entirety. Thinking “Oh, those laws are old, they’ll never come back” is a mistake, because it’s entirely possible that this Supreme Court will uphold the idea that these pills cannot be legally distributed through the mail, all because of a law that was passed in 1873 but never repealed.

      Sanjeevs

      @p.a.: The most recent census showed the Nationalist (Irish identifying) now outnumber the Unionists.

      Also Brexit split the Unionist  vote so they lost the First Minister post    – this is the real reason they won’t join Stormont. It doesn’t really matter since there is power sharing but they can’t stomach not being in charge in NI for the first time ever.

      The DUP supporting Brexit was incredibly dumb. Even once the Nationalists became a majority there would have been no great move towards a United Ireland since it would just risk the Troubles restarting but being outside the EU gives the idea of reunification a real impetus

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Maybe, but look at the harm this is going to cause. I think there should be a group or panel that looks at old laws and suggests ones for repeal every year, just to clean things up. Should be easy, even in this world.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I have to read more on the limits on using non physicians, but that’s just breathtaking to me. A couple of far Right judges can now tell women – just women- which providers they may use. They’re deliberately limiting womens access to medical care, especially poor and rural women. The geography matters too. Distances. It’s harder to get women in Texas or Florida to a state that still allows women modern standard of care medicine than it is women in Ohio or Indiana.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: I think Bellingcat was the first to track the kid down but I might be wrong. At any rate, the kid told them he didn’t know who OG is, but he texted/conversed with him a day or 2 ago and OG is scared and doesn’t know what to do now that the cat is out of the bag.

      sdhays

      @Sanjeevs: I remember being shocked (I know, I know) at how many people in Northern Ireland voted for Brexit. IIRC, N. Ireland narrowly voted Remain, but it should have been 100%. The N. Ireland issue ALONE should have been enough to shutdown Brexit for anyone in the British Isles who had lived through (or knew about) The Troubles.

      Too many people were high on their own supply believing that they could “leave” the EU and basically nothing they wanted to keep would change.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      If NY Dems want those House seats they lost back they should hit the Republicans in them with this now, hard. Make them defend these rulings. But it can’t be 6 months from now. They can’t dither. They have their issue, they just have to drive it home. Any Republican in a blue state or swing seat should get hit with it, immediately.

      Sanjeevs

      @sdhays: I think a lot of Unionists wanted the border back and thought Brexit would bring it.

      But industries like agriculture, construction etc near the border work on an all Ireland basis so many Unionists split as it would have been economically devastating for them

      Kay

      @sdhays:

      I didn’t follow it but the ridiculousness of such small countries “believing” they didn’t need trade alliances or imports is just amazingly delusional. It seems like just the size of these places should have shut the dumb idea down. The land mass and population. They didn’t have to get into the rest. It was unworkable just on that basis.

      Geminid

      @Kay: I think the DCCC is already hitting Jen Kiggans (VA-2) on this issue. Blue Virginia reported an ad someone ran against her, and I think it was the DCCC.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: The WaPo story interviewed one kid pretty extensively (that’s their “exclusive” angle, I think) and says he does know who OG is but won’t tell. The article is worth reading imo because it sheds light on the nature and character of that group and its leader. They are/were gun nuts who said lots of racist and antisemitic shit. But stupidity looks like the defining trait.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      Good. I think they have the ability to cement the idea that Republicans want total bans nationally which will stick no matter if they walk it back it or not, but they have a window to do that. They can’t wait. Eventually the dopes on the Right are going to figure out how to lie more believably about this.

      Anyway

      @Kay:

      Barred distribution by mail, so anti choicers got what they wanted. They can control women all over the country and not just in the states where they’re in power. Huge win for anti choicers/the far Right.

      Very sad. We have to win so much and so DEEP and one RWer can swoop in and take our hard-won gains away. Sisyphus, I feel your pain.

      Sanjeevs

      @Betty Cracker: How does a 20 something guy get access to such sensitive information. What possible need to know could such a low level person have

      If this is true then after Snowden it’s really negligent.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: I think the moron thought his fellow morons wouldn’t spread the pics. Once it got out he started telling them to delete everything.

