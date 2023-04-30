One of the many blessings of the Biden administration is that the only people who have to pay advance attention to this event are the attendees and the caterers.

The horserace media touts have been very, very thirsty for another shot at their perceived Big Glamor TV Night — Politico even put together a ‘Thirsties Award interactive‘, theoretically to mock politicians who are a little too eager to get their faces into the spotlight, even when they had to reach back to Newt Gingrich to make quota. But it was the Washington Post style reporters whose long retrospective on The golden age of the White House correspondents’ dinner (yes, there was one) which had the best explanation: That ‘golden age’ started with Ronald Reagan and ended with Barack Obama. Or, to put it less delicately, between the Vanity Fair inflection point when ‘serious’ political media decided its future lay in gauzy photo shoots and sweet-beateners, and the Facebook / Twitter / TikTok inflection when instant social media disrupted that market entirely.

Best review I’ve seen so far, no surprise, from Deadline, where the professionals cover media projects. “Joe Biden Takes Swipes At Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, Ron DeSantis’ War With Disney & Himself At WHCD; POTUS Promises To Bring Imprisoned Evan Gershkovich & Austin Rice Home”:

… “I get that age is a completely reasonable issue,” the 80-year old President quipped in a relatively short performance. “It’s on everyone’s mind, by everyone I mean the New York Times,” he added. “I like Rupert Murdoch,” Biden went on to say of the 93-year old Fox News owner. “How can I dislike a guy who makes me look look Harry Styles?”… Speaking of his own White House bid, Biden added: “The job isn’t finished, I mean it is finished for Tucker Carlson.” Getting laughs and some groans for taking a jab at longtime critic Carlson, Biden leaned in deeper to the Murdoch-owned conservative outlet. “Fox News, owned by Dominion Voting Systems,” POTUS said, bringing up the $787.5 million settlement the channel made earlier this month to avoid what looked to be a painful public defamation trial. Stating that FNC reporters were in the house because they “couldn’t say no to a free meal,” Biden added, “I called Fox honest, fair and truthful, and I could be sued for defamation.” … Following a pre-recorded cold open of sorts from ex-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the WHCD presented awards introduced by WHCA president and big Holly Hunter fan Tamara Keith. There were tributes to journalists Gwen Ifill and Bill Plante, some cringeworthy White House renovation advice from the Property Brothers, and some reminders of the hard realities of the world and the state of the press today. By the time it was Biden’s turn at the podium in the Washington Hilton ballroom, the joint was looking for some fun. Having displayed an ability to stick in the satire shiv and speak seriously to the times at last year’s Trevor Noah-headlined WHCD, Biden took the opportunity of the second in-person nerd prom gathering of his Presidency to give the Beltway insiders and more what they wanted — which is a good sign going into 2024. But not before speaking to those who were not able to be in the room tonight.

“The free press is a pillar of a free society, not the enemy,” the President told the crowd, quoting Thomas Jefferson and offering support to the attending family of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich who was hauled off to prison by the Putin regime on flimsy allegations of spying earlier this month. Noting the presence of the family of Austin Rice, who had been detained in Syria for years, a stern Biden added: “Journalism is not a crime, Evan and Austin should be released along with every other American held illegally abroad…I am working like Hell to get them home.” In a DC ballroom populated by guests sporting #FreeEvan pins, former Putin prisoner and WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was a guest of CBS, was called out by the President and given a standing ovation. Also called to attention by Biden was media that trafficked in “lies told for profit and power” – though POTUS never mentioned Fox by name here… Between powerbrokers, journalists, pundits and more leading members of the political and entertainment intersection, about 2,600 people packed into the WHCD tonight. It’s a tight squeeze that seems to alarm various VIPs not used to the crush. Among the Hollywood heavyweights spotted were Disney boss Bob Iger, Paramount Global monarch Shari Redstone, Warner Bros Discovery’s chief corporate affairs office David Leavy, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden and media mogul Bryan Allen. Also in the ballroom were Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, Rosario Dawson, Succession’s J. Smith Cameron, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, and Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. John Leguizamo, SNL’s in-house Biden and Donald Trump James Austin Johnson, Caitlyn Jenner, SAG-AFRA prez Fran Drecher, This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley, White House Plumbers star Lena Headey, and Ray Donovan himself Liev Schreiber, who gamely stood for photos with a parade of attendees, were there too… In addition to the celebs and execs, for the first time since 2016, both the First Family and the Second Family were in attendance with VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joining the Bidens at the head table…

At the White House correspondents’ dinner, media organizations try hard to get famous (or even famous-ish) guests to sit at their tables https://t.co/8hDu4YWbeL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2023

Process journalism! (Unpaywalled gift link, to use up my quota):

… Landing a Good Guest is a time-honored art form in Washington. A Good Guest can help validate the importance of a news organization, become a source for news, or — if their presence helps lure donors — a future source of revenue. A Good Guest can help you lure other guests (Good or otherwise) to parties and fundraisers. The Gridiron Club, a semi-secret organization of journalists, takes guest work so seriously that each year before their annual white-tie dinner they hold their version of a fantasy football draft: Members draw a number and then pick their tablemates from a list of boldface names (they call it an “auction”). There are no events in Washington, however, that take guest lists quite as seriously as the correspondents’ dinner — or ‘nerd prom’ to the nerds who love it…

Roy Wood, Jr (@roywoodjr): "Keeping up with Donald Trump scandals is like watching Star Wars movies…Donald Trump is the only politician whose scandals got spin offs on Disney+."#WHCD #nerdProm pic.twitter.com/FTTqMD9gMS — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023

We knew DougJ when… !