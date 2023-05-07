Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Republicans in disarray!

This blog will pay for itself.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

We still have time to mess this up!

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Authors In Our Midst / Dorothy Winsor’s New Book – Dragons, Defiant Workers, and a Secret Theme!

Dorothy Winsor’s New Book – Dragons, Defiant Workers, and a Secret Theme!

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

Our author today is Dorothy Winsor, whose book is being released on May 6!  We all know and love Dorothy, so I don’t even have to remind you to give her a warm welcome!

Dragons, Defiant Workers, and a Secret Theme – what more could we ask for in a book?

If you are an Author or an Artist who is interested in having your work featured, just let me know.

Glass Girl

by Dorothy A. Winsor

My new book, Glass Girl, is (unsurprisingly) about a girl who makes glass.

I got the idea for it probably ten years ago now, when I heard an NPR story about a factory somewhere in Latin America. Yes, ten years ago. This story has sat on my computer for a long time. Occasionally, I would drag it out, tinker with it, decide it wasn’t good enough yet, and put it away for a while. But during the pandemic, I finally wrote a version I liked.

So anyway, in this NPR factory story, the workers (all women) protested when the owner cut their wages. In answer, he threw the key on the floor and told them to pick it up and see if they could do any better, which they did. After they made the factory profitable, of course he wanted it back.

Thus, this was a story of the underdog triumphing. Plus, I was charmed by the idea of the feminine world inside the factory. I settled on glass making because it required a factory-like facility that could exist in my pre-industrial world. To create a compelling plot, I threw in a mystery. The central character’s mother (who is also the factory’s craft mistress) is murdered in the book’s opening chapter, and when the Watch proves inept, she decides to hunt down the murderer herself.

In one way, then, that’s what Glass Girl is about. But really, that’s not what it’s about. It’s not what’s at its heart that kept me coming back to it for ten years.

I’m talking about the book’s theme. By “theme,” I don’t mean message or lesson. I mean something like a topic or a question about what it means to be a human being.

I once read some writing advice to the effect that all good stories have a theme, even if the writer can’t articulate it yet. When I started Glass Girl, I thought it was going to be about trust. I thought the central character was someone who learned to trust, though it was hard for her. And indeed, the theme of trust does run through the book.

But I’ve since realized that the central theme was not trust, but love. In Glass Girl, I am asking myself, the reader, and my characters how flawed human beings can love one another (or not). What does love ask of us? What are we willing to do for people we love? What are we willing to do to gain love, even love of a warped nature? How do we react when we are deprived of it?

So, there’s glass making here, and defiant workers, and, for a bonus, rumors of a dragon sleeping in that smoking volcano. But there are also questions about love. I hope people enjoy the book. I’m going to miss it now that it’s out in the world and on its own.

Glass Girl is available at pretty much all online bookstores including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also support a small publisher – Inspired Quill – by buying directly from them, though that’s trickier for most jackals since Inspired Quill is in the UK.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • MazeDancer
  • NotMax
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Many thanks to Water Girl for arranging this post. I’ll be around all day, off and on. I’m happy to talk about the book, or writing, or publishing, or how awesome Dark Brandon is. Have at it!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I am curious about this:

      But I’ve since realized that the central theme was not trust, but love. In Glass Girl, I am asking myself, the reader, and my characters how flawed human beings can love one another (or not). What does love ask of us? What are we willing to do for people we love? What are we willing to do to gain love, even love of a warped nature? How do we react when we are deprived of it?

      How do you even begin to take concepts like that and then write a story that somehow, even indirectly, encourages people to think about those things?

      Or did you set out to tell the story, and only later recognize the theme?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @WaterGirl: For me, the theme emerges as I write the story. I put the characters in situations and then try to figure out how they would react if they were real. People (and, I hope, my characters) react out of deep human needs. Those needs are where the theme lies. At least for me. Writers work differently.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      stinger

      Congratulations, Dorothy!

      I pre-ordered the book from Inspired Quill with no difficulty, and expect to receive it soon. That cover art is striking and intriguing.

      I’ll follow up WaterGirl’s question with: Does a book start in the author’s mind with a plot or a character or a setting, and a theme develops without their even knowing it? I’ve wondered this ever since studying some Shakespeare plays many years ago. Did he know how often he referred to “the moon” in Romeo and Juliet?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @stinger: When you mention the arrival of pre-ordered books, you are touching on something that has me hysterical at the moment. On April 23, my publisher ordered a box of the books to be sent to me. It hasn’t come yet. I have a launch event set up for this coming Tuesday. I’m worried I’ll be doing it with no books. Be Zen, Dorothy. Worrying does no good.

      Ahem.

      Re your follow up the WG’s question. I think different writers work differently. And for me, the story has even developed differently for different books. But usually, I first have a character, and then quickly after that, a situation that the character is in. I start with that, and write a first draft that takes maybe 3 or 4 months. Then I start the real work. I revise a lot. A whole lot. The thread of that first draft is still there at the end, but the characterization and plot are much thicker. I occasionally think about theme, but I’m not writing to theme.

      With someone like Shakespeare, who knows? I think he worked pretty quickly, so maybe a lot of it comes from his back brain. I don’t know.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.