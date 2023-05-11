Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michael Fanone: Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed

Michael Fanone: Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed

Donald Trump tried to end American democracy. Why is CNN throwing him a rehabilitation party?

by Michael Fanone

I WOKE UP last week to a text from my mother. Its contents hit me like a sucker punch. “CNN is hosting a town hall with Trump; Kaitlin Collins is moderating. WTF!!!” Then came confirmation: CNN will in fact host a town hall on Wednesday, May 10, in prime time.

I can already hear the questions: And why shouldn’t they? Donald Trump is the clear Republican frontrunner for the presidency enjoying at least 70 percent of the Republican primary vote. Why wouldn’t it be appropriate for a network to have him on?

My response to those questions is simple: Twice-impeached former President Donald J. Trump lied countless times to the American people, most famously when he told us (and continues to tell us) that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that he was the winner.

So what, you say? They are just words — and certainly not the first time a politician has lied to constituents.

I’ll tell you why this is different. Those lies persuaded thousands of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, violently attacking uniformed police officers and terrorizing members of Congress and their staff. I witnessed this assault firsthand as an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, who like hundreds of MPD officers, responded to the U.S. Capitol Police Department’s calls for assistance after their officers were overrun by Trump’s mob. As a result of my efforts that day I was severely beaten, struck numerous times with a taser, and suffered a heart attack as well as a traumatic brain injury. One police officer died, and several others took their own lives in the wake of that barbaric day.

It is not just that Trump’s lies and political rhetoric sparked an uprising at our nation’s Capitol. Trump, as U.S. president, lied in an effort to defraud the American people and overturn a free and fair election in an attempt to remain in power. (See the January 6th Select Committee’s Report.) In doing so he betrayed every aspect of his oath to represent us as Americans. We no longer need to imagine what Trump is capable of. He has shown us that he is an authoritarian who will use any means at his disposal, including violence, to remain in power.

Putting him onstage, having him answer questions like a normal candidate who didn’t get people killed in the process of trying to end the democracy he’s attempting to once again run, normalizes what Trump did. It sends a message that attempting a coup is just part of the process; that accepting election results is a choice; and that there are no consequences, in the media or in politics or anywhere else, for rejecting them.

I have so much respect for Michael Fanone.

I didn’t watch; I won’t give CNN the clicks.  But Aaron Rupar did the country a service last night.  You can watch clips – if you can stand to see Trump or hear his voice – but I’ll summarize for you.

Debt ceiling: endorses the debt default

2024 Election:  “I’ll accept the results if I thinks it’s fair.”  Insurrection 2, coming soon!

Famous Sunday phone call find me 11,xxx votes:  “I didn’t ask him for a thing on that call.”

Did he share classified document: “Not that I can think of.”  Oh my god.  And the dog ate his homework.

Family separation:  “Obama made me do it.”

Federal abortion ban:  What’s not to like, damn straight he’ll consider it.

Gun control:  “Harden the schools”  People need their guns more than children deserve to live.

Grab ’em by the pussy:  “They let you. They let you.”  So it’s their fault if you rape them, because they couldn’t stop you!

Pardon Jan 6 rioters?:  “I’ll consider it.”  “Sure, why not?”  Not all of them, just “many of them”.  The ones who pay him???

Here’s the first tweet in Rupar’s thread, in case you want to watch any of the clips.

 

    3. 3.

      justawriter

      It struck me that Nixon lied to keep his criminal behavior a secret. Trump lies to make his criminal behavior more obvious. His fans now want and expect this.

    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      I deleted my original closing: “They don’t call it day drinking unless you get an early start. Be back later.”

    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Federal abortion ban: What’s not to like, damn straight he’ll consider it.

      Where has this doofus been for the past year? That’s not exactly a winning issue anymore. I mean, I guess it is for the GOP primary, but not the general

    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      (Reposted from downstairs.)

      I watched the CNN Trump town hall last night, as well as some of CNN’s panel discussions afterwards (one group with Jake Tapper, another with Anderson Cooper). David Smith has a pretty good (free) article in The Guardian recapping the town hall.

      I will say that I don’t think the audience was uniformly “roaring” in “thunderous” support of Trump. There was a lot of clapping and some yelling at various points in the event, usually at some predictably asinine Trump zinger or a meaningless slogan (“We need to protect our borders!”), but the crowd reaction shots showed quite a few people not clapping or yelling. I was surprised to see that.

      It was definitely a Republican crowd. Some of the audience members were allowed to read questions for Trump after a brief intro, and a lot of them were “undecided voter (but voted for Trump in 2020).” 🙄 The questions were mostly bland, and of course Trump used them merely as a launching point into more word salad. I was surprised that no one asked him about Ron DeSantis. Trump did mention “DeSanctimonious” at one point and said basically that he was already finished. One little twerp brought up bump stocks in his question about “restoring gun rights that have already been taken away.” To my surprise, Trump said he agreed with the NRA that bump stocks were a nothingburger.

      The panels afterwards featured a lot of backing and filling to do damage control (on behalf of CNN, not Trump), even by the Republican panelists—with the notable exception of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). Complete Trump ass-kisser who still refused to answer the yes/​no question of whether the 2020 election was fairly decided. Are white commenters here allowed to use the term “house Negro”? Asking for a friend. They all criticized Trump except for Donalds and one old white guy “Republican consultant” who basically said, “You may not have liked it, but he could win.” Oof.

      My overall sense was that the CNN brass thought the town hall was a genius idea but the worker bees did not, based on how they handled the aftermath.

      And, yes, Trump was predictably awful, awful, awful. I agree with commenters above who are dreading “news coverage” of his campaign.

      ETA: I was struck by how much Trump talked about “making deals” and “doing deals” in every context—abortion, Ukraine, the debt ceiling, you name it. He really does see himself as some sort of fantastic deal-maker—against a lifetime of evidence.

