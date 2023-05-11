We have a few new folks joining the team to help get our message out across the country. You’ll be hearing a lot more from them soon — let’s finish the job! pic.twitter.com/XXmIDsKkFv
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 10, 2023
You could hear that reporter slowly dying. https://t.co/bEgXFkgWgv
— Argella Stone (@argellastone) May 10, 2023
There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville.
The January 6th rioters were not good people.
End of story. pic.twitter.com/1Jc9yQwTvh
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2023
Solid sales pitch. https://t.co/i8nMZXzeFI
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) May 11, 2023
This could mean many things. He could punish states that impede people from voting. He could ban insurrectionists from public office. Or he could refuse to obey the debt ceiling. (Of course it’s the third, but so many interesting other possibilities). https://t.co/y0xEoA4ySO
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 9, 2023
Joe Biden has been a great President. With his leadership, Democrats delivered jobs, covid relief and investments for the future — and we're just getting started.
I’m proud to chair the #BidenHarris2024 National Advisory Board. Let's win this election — For The Children! -NP pic.twitter.com/2uejTWqWiE
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 10, 2023
