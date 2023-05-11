We have a few new folks joining the team to help get our message out across the country. You’ll be hearing a lot more from them soon — let’s finish the job! pic.twitter.com/XXmIDsKkFv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 10, 2023

You could hear that reporter slowly dying. https://t.co/bEgXFkgWgv — Argella Stone (@argellastone) May 10, 2023

There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville. The January 6th rioters were not good people. End of story. pic.twitter.com/1Jc9yQwTvh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2023

This could mean many things. He could punish states that impede people from voting. He could ban insurrectionists from public office. Or he could refuse to obey the debt ceiling. (Of course it’s the third, but so many interesting other possibilities). https://t.co/y0xEoA4ySO — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 9, 2023