way2blue

Patagonia. A friend, a colleague at work, gave a slide show a few years back of a trip he & his wife took in Patagonia. They rode horses accompanied by gauchos from ranchero to ranchero with the stark Torres del Paine massif as a backdrop. Sheepskins on the saddles. Ever since I’ve wanted to visit. I would need to forego horseback travel though as I’d torn my meniscus in 2020 on a long pack-trip ride in the Sierras (previous OTR).

I pinged several people who’d spent time in Patagonia about what to see and how to travel. After a few false starts, I booked a U-shaped trip from the U.S. to Buenos Aires to Ushuaia to Punta Arenas to Torres del Paine to Valparaiso. This first batch of photos is from the core of the trip. A five-day cruise on M/V Ventus Australis through the fjords.