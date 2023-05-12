Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

“woke” is the new caravan.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

T R E 4 5 O N

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

People are complicated. Love is not.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

    1.

      PaulB

      The end of an era: Netflix disc service is going away (in September, but announced recently). Feels like the beginning of the end for discs, in general. I wonder if Redbox will survive?

    2.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      I enjoyed the Diplomat  and thought the season ending was great. But some people online are not as keen on it.

    7.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL: No reason to get rid of what you already own.  And you don’t need an Internet connection to pop in a movie – and hooray for Criterion’s supplemental material.

    9.

      JPL

      This is really out there.. Is anyone planning parties for the movie Barbie?  I’m hoping to convince my SIL and neice to visit so we can all attend  the movie with my DIL.   I purchased the Barbie Graduation Doll for my neice when when she graduated for UT a few decades ago.  If I had my original Barbie, I’d be rich.

    11.

      Scout211

      I have enjoyed a CBS network series starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skyler Astin, So Help Me Todd. I hadn’t had a thought about Marcia Gay Harden or seen her in anything in a long time. But she is great in this series.

      Then I read recently, Marcia Gay Harden: All My Kids Are Queer, and They Teach Me Every Day

      Not only do I enjoy her network series, but I now also admire her as a person and as a parent.

      All of Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden’s children are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and she’s learned much from them, she said at the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon held Sunday night to raise funds to fight anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

      “What drives me [to support LGBTQ+ equality] is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong,” Harden told cohost Adam Shankman during the broadcast.

      “What drives me is my children are all queer,” she added. “My eldest child is nonbinary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

      . . .

      Her children are all in the entertainment business, with Eulala and Julitta having acted in several projects, while Hudson is a makeup artist and influencer.

      Harden is a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ equality. Hudson accompanied his mother to the Family Equality Council Impact Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. “The cause is dear to me,” Harden told Us Weekly at the time. “My son is gay. I just want to make sure he gets to have a family when he wants one.”

      At the 2019 Human Rights Campaign fundraising dinner in Los Angeles, she spoke out for Transgender Day of Visibility, telling The Advocate, “I am here to support the trans and gender-nonconforming community, and I just want to say God bless you and keep on with your bravery and your voices and your advocacy.”

    15.

      cain

      Spoiler alert!

      Through a secret program agent eversor manages to destroy Christianity. An unexpected twist, I did not see coming. Next season is going to be lit !

    17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL:

      This is really out there.. Is anyone planning parties for the movie Barbie? I’m hoping to convince my SIL and neice to visit so we can all attend with my DIL. I purchased the Barbie Graduation Doll for my neice when when she graduated for UT a few decades ago. If I had my original Barbie, I’d be rich. 

      Well, I didn’t know about it, but now how can I resist! 😁

      P-A-R-T-Why?  Because I gotta!

    18.

      Rusty

      My Biden/Harris 2024 “Dark Roast Coffee” mug arrived today!!  I’m ready for anything between now and November 2024!!!

    27.

      tobie

      Do BJers have any recommendations for TV streaming services. I’d like to cut the cord on cable but am having a hard time figuring out whether to go with Sling, Hulu + or any of the other offerings.

    29.

      currawong

      I’ve just finished The Diplomat too.

       

      It didn’t get off to a great start. The aircraft carrier scene looks like it had been clipped from an episode of Thunderbirds. In the end, I did enjoy it even though there was a massive elephant in the room that never got talked about. It was like TFG never happened and the US had enjoyed the continued respect of its allies.

    31.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl:  When the movie is on streaming we can do a movie night.   I’m old enough that we didn’t have all the side stuff, just Ken.   Since I had boys, there was only one time, that I helped to put the pink doll house together for a friend.  It was not fun

      edit to say the neice is now a very successful wall street person even though she loved that pink house.   lol

