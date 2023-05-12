Looks like we could use an open thread!
Speaking of which, I just finished my latest treadmill series – The Diplomat – and holy cow, what an ending.
Bastards!
by WaterGirl| 34 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Looks like we could use an open thread!
Speaking of which, I just finished my latest treadmill series – The Diplomat – and holy cow, what an ending.
Bastards!
PaulB
The end of an era: Netflix disc service is going away (in September, but announced recently). Feels like the beginning of the end for discs, in general. I wonder if Redbox will survive?
Ms. Deranged in AZ
I enjoyed the Diplomat and thought the season ending was great. But some people online are not as keen on it.
JPL
@Parfigliano: Well I’m holding on to my discs. Who knows when you the next pandemic will be and they will once again come in handy.
zhena gogolia
No spoilers! We just finished Episode 6.
@zhena gogolia: I tried to be suitably vague while still conveying my emotional reaction. :-)
JPL
This is really out there.. Is anyone planning parties for the movie Barbie? I’m hoping to convince my SIL and neice to visit so we can all attend the movie with my DIL. I purchased the Barbie Graduation Doll for my neice when when she graduated for UT a few decades ago. If I had my original Barbie, I’d be rich.
Scout211
I have enjoyed a CBS network series starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skyler Astin, So Help Me Todd. I hadn’t had a thought about Marcia Gay Harden or seen her in anything in a long time. But she is great in this series.
Then I read recently, Marcia Gay Harden: All My Kids Are Queer, and They Teach Me Every Day
Not only do I enjoy her network series, but I now also admire her as a person and as a parent.
All of Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden’s children are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and she’s learned much from them, she said at the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon held Sunday night to raise funds to fight anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
“What drives me [to support LGBTQ+ equality] is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong,” Harden told cohost Adam Shankman during the broadcast.
“What drives me is my children are all queer,” she added. “My eldest child is nonbinary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”
. . .
Her children are all in the entertainment business, with Eulala and Julitta having acted in several projects, while Hudson is a makeup artist and influencer.
Harden is a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ equality. Hudson accompanied his mother to the Family Equality Council Impact Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. “The cause is dear to me,” Harden told Us Weekly at the time. “My son is gay. I just want to make sure he gets to have a family when he wants one.”
At the 2019 Human Rights Campaign fundraising dinner in Los Angeles, she spoke out for Transgender Day of Visibility, telling The Advocate, “I am here to support the trans and gender-nonconforming community, and I just want to say God bless you and keep on with your bravery and your voices and your advocacy.”
cain
Spoiler alert!
Through a secret program agent eversor manages to destroy Christianity. An unexpected twist, I did not see coming. Next season is going to be lit !
Baud
Why should he be any different than BJ’s Ken?
mrmoshpotato
@JPL:
This is really out there.. Is anyone planning parties for the movie Barbie? I’m hoping to convince my SIL and neice to visit so we can all attend with my DIL. I purchased the Barbie Graduation Doll for my neice when when she graduated for UT a few decades ago. If I had my original Barbie, I’d be rich.
Well, I didn’t know about it, but now how can I resist! 😁
P-A-R-T-Why? Because I gotta!
Rusty
My Biden/Harris 2024 “Dark Roast Coffee” mug arrived today!! I’m ready for anything between now and November 2024!!!
JPL
@WaterGirl: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. From the trailer it appears to be made for tweens and up.
@PaulB: The little theater in my building runs discs from Netflix. I wonder what will happen to it.
Also, Netflix has lots of movies on disc that aren’t streaming.
Baud
I like that we dislike the same things.
Baud
Well, that’s not how you bring the boys to the yard.
I see twitter is talking about putting “block” and “mute” behind the $8/mo wall. Elon is going to make sure you have to listen to him.
tobie
Do BJers have any recommendations for TV streaming services. I’d like to cut the cord on cable but am having a hard time figuring out whether to go with Sling, Hulu + or any of the other offerings.
currawong
I’ve just finished The Diplomat too.
It didn’t get off to a great start. The aircraft carrier scene looks like it had been clipped from an episode of Thunderbirds. In the end, I did enjoy it even though there was a massive elephant in the room that never got talked about. It was like TFG never happened and the US had enjoyed the continued respect of its allies.
Baud
I don’t want to judge other people’s kink.
JPL
@WaterGirl: When the movie is on streaming we can do a movie night. I’m old enough that we didn’t have all the side stuff, just Ken. Since I had boys, there was only one time, that I helped to put the pink doll house together for a friend. It was not fun
edit to say the neice is now a very successful wall street person even though she loved that pink house. lol
@Dorothy A. Winsor: All Musk is going to do with that is drive people away faster.
mrmoshpotato
@Dorothy A. Winsor: That’s just sad. What a sad, broken, rich manbaby.
@WaterGirl: @mrmoshpotato: It’s just maddening that Musk can take this site that more or less worked and destroy it because he has money. Also he apparently has nothing better to do. Doesn’t he have work to do somewhere?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings