This sign, which is hanging on a commercial building in suburban Denver, has me wondering:

We’ve all seen pictures of Trump, and he doesn’t look anything like the more-than-slightly homoerotic images shown here. But then there’s this:

This is via Jeff Tiedrich and apparently some mainstream publications are wondering if this is a hoax (clearly they haven’t spent much time in Trump country).

Which is it, fuckers? “Orange Man Good” with pics of a ripped Trump flexing? Or some fat old guy who can’t keep his turds on the right side of his anus? Pick one, OK?

Speaking of poor sphincter control, Marge’s motion to get rid of Pastor Mike just got shat upon from a great height, to the tune of 359-43, with 196 Republicans joining 163 Democrats to kill her bill.