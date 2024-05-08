Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Superhero or Superpooper?

Superhero or Superpooper?

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: 

This sign, which is hanging on a commercial building in suburban Denver, has me wondering:

Superhero or Superpooper?

We’ve all seen pictures of Trump, and he doesn’t look anything like the more-than-slightly homoerotic images shown here.  But then there’s this:

Superhero or Superpooper? 1

This is via Jeff Tiedrich and apparently some mainstream publications are wondering if this is a hoax (clearly they haven’t spent much time in Trump country).

Which is it, fuckers?  “Orange Man Good” with pics of a ripped Trump flexing?  Or some fat old guy who can’t keep his turds on the right side of his anus?  Pick one, OK?

Speaking of poor sphincter control, Marge’s motion to get rid of Pastor Mike just got shat upon from a great height, to the tune of 359-43, with 196 Republicans joining 163 Democrats to kill her bill.

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      But… why do Real Men wear diapers? Is it something I should do? Is it just diapers or can I still wear pants? Do I take the diapers off when I go the toilet or am I expected to just let it all go and squish around until home time? Do I have to nod approvingly to other men who smell of poo? Do I take a deep breath and say something like “Smells like freedom”? Is there a manual?

      Also, ‘diapers’. Odd word. I prefer nappies.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      Greene’s motion to vacate has been tabled, by a huge margin, 359-43. A total of 11 Republicans voted against.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      This is not ‘America’, this is The Interwebs, which are a series of tubes connected by the suspension of disbelief and the possibility of porn.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      grumbles

      Anyone know what EmptyG was thinking? (I use that term advisedly.) Granted, she’s not exactly likely to be confused with Hannibal for strategic thinking, but I have trouble believing this was a coin toss decision.

      Last I heard she was pretending that people would care if Dems bailed Johnson out. That also made no sense, but I was guessing those were just filler noises made because someone expected a response. But maybe she actually thinks that?

      Or maybe this is a temper-tantrum over not being invited to the geriatric fellatio/self-humiliation contest for the VP slot.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Wearing protection, so to speak, because you need it is one thing. Wearing protection and boasting of it because someone else needs it is quite the different thing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John S.

      I see the Republicans are following their “Personality Cults for Dummies”.

      By next year, they’ll be convinced that Trump doesn’t actually go to the bathroom at all, just like Kim Jong Un.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Tony Jay: ​
        I hate to respond with a semi-serious point, but if you know any languages besides British and American, it is amusing and sometimes astonishing, the extent to which American Interweb slang has permeated into other languages. I quite often see things on-line in contemporary Ukrainian that take me a little while to figure out, until I realize that it comes from American slang.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      I don’t wanna kink-shame….. but, actually, I do. If “real men wear diapers”, then it is absolutely no wonder that heterosexual women are like, whelp, let’s be single forever. Cats use a litter box.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Which is it, fuckers?  “Orange Man Good” with pics of a ripped Trump flexing?  Or some fat old guy who can’t keep his turds on the right side of his anus?  Pick one, OK?

      whoa Whoa WHOA now

      Emperor Trump is all things, to all people, at all times!

      He is the Alpha and Omega (but mostly, a Beta ;)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BruceFromOhio

      Which is it, fuckers?

      Never expect a coherent reply with that lot. When they get around to “Real men jump off bridges!” then just maybe its worth looking into.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      @grumbles:maybe this is a temper-tantrum over not being invited to the geriatric fellatio/self-humiliation contest for the VP slot.

      It’s a good point!

      “I WOULD HAPPILY SHOOT HUNDREDS OF DOGS IN GRAVEL PITS FOR YOU, MY LIEGE!!  I WOULD BABBLE NONSENSE ON THE SUNDAY SHOWS WITHOUT PAUSE, ALL FOR YOU!  I WOULD PRETEND TO BE ENGAGED TO SOMEONE WHO IS NOT APPEALING TO ME – FOR YOU!”

      What a psycho!  Where is the ‘Say Anything’ MTG meme?  That seems to be the quickest way to get the point across.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      @Gin & Tonic: And the differences between British and American English can cause problems. I was at a Thanksgiving dinner years ago that included a couple from Old Blighty, and noted that the word ‘homely’ sometimes caused a problem, since it means ‘domestic’ to Brits and ‘ugly’ to Americans. The Brit lady gaped at me since she’d recently fallen into exactly that trap. She’d called someone ‘homely’ and an American got rather pissed off about it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TBone

      The O.G. of diapers

      Ms Bennett said she tried to defend herself, lashing out at the other groups in Facebook posts. That’s when she got a call from Turning Point’s chief operational officer, Tyler Bowyer.  During their conversation, Ms Bennet says Mr Bowyer told her that the diaper incident was inappropriate because it “gave the left a lot of ammo to take these pictures and make memes out of them”.  “It’s not funny,” Ms Bennet said the COO told her. “Nothing about this is funny. Now every time Charlie [Kirk] tweets they tweet back pictures of him in a diaper.”

      https://www.salon.com/2018/03/25/how-a-diaper-protest-led-to-the-implosion-of-a-conservative-student-group/

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hoppie

      Cue Warlock Dowling telling the truth as only a child can.

      “you smell like poo” – Good Omens

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tony Jay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      The convenience of a Lingua Franca based mostly around taking the piss and finding new ways to insult the size of strangers’ genitals.

      If time-travellers took the whole show back to the Bronze Age we’d have Mycenaeans and Shang Chinese alike accusing the Hittites of kissing Pharaoh’s arse in Akkadian.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud: I’ve been trying for monetize Tony Jay’s posts.  The post-brexit weakness of the pound makes it a great arbitrage opportunity!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      wjca

      I’d be more impressed** by the “real men wear diapers” types if there were even a slight suspicion that those with children had changed their kids’ diapers.  (Except, maybe, in an absolute emergency.)  Real men do that.  Do these guys even know how?

      ** Not impressed.  Just more impressed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TBone

      Former Trump aide John McEntee promised a ban on pornography was coming in the United States in a recent interview with Daily Wire host Michael Knowles.

      McEntee had a senior position in the Trump White House and is a key contributor to the infamous Project 2025, a collection of policy proposals to transition the United States to Christian nationalist authoritarianism in the first 180 days of Trump’s second term.

      “You bring up the elephant in the room,” McEntee told Knowles, “which is a stain on not only society but the entire dating culture as well, which is pornography. Whenever America bans that, which will be happening at some point, everyone will be much better off. The minute that goes away, this country will flourish”

      https://www.joemygod.com/2024/05/ex-trump-aide-vows-porn-ban-in-trumps-second-term/

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Never! I like helping old people with their problems while cunningly redirecting their frustrations away from me and towards the enjoyment of crass jokes.

      And I like doing it in my new job, too.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      I’m so tired, y’all. So, so tired. And it’s only May.

      I can’t believe we have to share a country with these people.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jonas

      Wait, wut? Are those “Real Men Wear Diapers” people actual Trump supporters or performance artists trolling Trump rallies or something?

      If they’re real….dear God.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      WaPo is reporting that Biden will cut off offensive weapons to Israel if they invade Rafah. Good.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne: hang in there, there are lulz to be found!

      My favorite from today, re: RFK Jr’s “brain worms” thingy

      well, as it turns out, he did need the Ivermectin

      LOLOLOLOLOLOL

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      Btw ol’ Brain Worms turned up on Ari Melber’s show tonight and was a holy rolling disaster of a flaming dumpster fire rocket-launching off of a clip.  holeeeee cow.

      We just need to give these people microphones and what not.  I’m serious.  MTG?  RFK Jr?  trumpov himself?  Here’s your mics, mis amigos!!!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Biden started holding the shipment of weapons 3 weeks or so ago.  But he did it quietly, as a message to Bibi and the government of Israel.

      Biden announcing that publicly is an escalation – a message to all of us.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Bill Arnold

      @Tony Jay:
      Sumerian proverbs can be fun.
      Here’s a few from  “collection 5”.

      33. He eats meat in the presence of a lion.

      50-54. (= Alster 1997 5 Vers. A 72) The wolf …… the drain-pipe of a house’s roof: “Last year we were nauseated (?) by your stench. Now this year we are still nauseated (?)! How much longer will we be cursed with your stench? — Now, as for me, I am hungry! What can I eat?”

      83-84. The dog {wags his tongue (?) at a millstone} {(1 ms. has instead:) …… licks his tongue}, and says to his companion: ” {(1 ms. adds:) It is an omen from heaven!} Let me clothe you in the lid of a measuring bowl!”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      sab

      @TBone: I thought I had seen them with this diaper fetish before. Kent State is one of our local universities so it must have been carried in the local news.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Princess

      On the one hand, I really don’t think the Trump diaper thing is going to help him. On the other hand, all sorts of perfectly nice and competent adults wear diapers for a range of reasons so I don’t want Dems to make that attack part of our personality. But if the MAGAs want to elevate it, please proceed, I guess.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      CaseyL

      OMG, the bearded guy in the photo with the banner looks so much like someone I know.  I hope to FSM it isn’t him.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Tony Jay

      @Bill Arnold:

      I get 33, it works.

      50 – 54, could be modern political commentary. On point and topical.

      83 – 84, this is why they stopped putting opiates in dog food, and why we all lost something wonderful as a consequence.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Tony Jay: America doesn’t lose wars!  Especially not Afghanistan, Vietnam, or the War of 1812 where we clearly won even though you people burned down our capital!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I need the address if this eyesore trump mural ad in Denver.

      I don’t know anyone who knows somebody, it’s illegal, and I don’t have spray paint, but I can go there.

      And find out which business owner offered space for it, and which businesses he/they own.  And then  not shop at those places, and tell everyone.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Brachiator

      @Gin & Tonic:

      @Tony Jay:

      @Baud:

      If time-travellers took the whole show back to the Bronze Age we’d have Mycenaeans and Shang Chinese alike accusing the Hittites of kissing Pharaoh’s arse in Akkadian.

      The world’s oldest recorded joke has been traced back to 1900 BC and suggests that toilet humour was as popular with the ancients as it is today.

      It is a saying of the Sumerians, who lived in what is now southern Iraq and goes: “Something which has never occurred since time immemorial; a young woman did not fart in her husband’s lap.”

      One of the oldest known British jokes

      The oldest British joke dates back to the 10th Century and reveals the bawdy face of the Anglo-Saxons —
      “What hangs at a man’s thigh and wants to poke the hole that it’s often poked before? Answer: A key.”

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Bill Arnold

      @Tony Jay:
      This one that was making the rounds recently on social media:
      73-75. A dog entered a tavern and said: “I can’t see a thing. I’ll open this one!”

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Tony Jay

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Hey. Hey. I’ll have you know that ‘you people’ is offensive and othering.

      We prefer ‘you fucking people’, or at a pinch ‘you fuckers’. It’s more inclusive and shows due respect for our heritage and history.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jeffro

      @HumboldtBlue: I was just watching that clip!

      I know we have a ridiculously deep bench, and “_____ for President” is so over-used that it’s barely even a compliment to the actual person anymore.

      BUT

      Raskin would fucking rock as Prez.

      So much talent on our side!  Biden, Harris, Raskin, Newsom, Whitmer, Pritzker, Beshear, Shapiro, Frost, Crockett…it just goes on and on…

      Reply
    75. 75.

      karen marie

      @John S.: I’m starting to understand why Trump complains so much about water pressure and having to flush multiple times.  He’s stuffing his diapers in the toilet.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Brachiator:

      “I’m here all week. Try the barley and tip your waitress!”

      ”I’m here all week.  Try the mutton and tip your waitress!”

      yeah, that wasn’t worth the effort it took to type.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Stuart Frasier

      @jonas: Whether it started out real or a prank or a hoax, it’s out there now.  There is a bunch of “Diapers Over Dems” and “Real Men Wear Diapers” merch available for sale on various sites.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Aussies originally (they probably use it in wedding vows) but it’s become more common over here as long as it’s said in a broad Cockney/Essex accent.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Which is it, fuckers? “Orange Man Good” with pics of a ripped Trump flexing? Or some fat old guy who can’t keep his turds on the right side of his anus? Pick one, OK?

      Those madmen finally achieved the wingnut singularity.

      Reply

