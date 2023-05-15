Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Hit Dogs Holler; Lying Hounds Can’t Track

======

Give the GOP casting department credit: With his piggy little eyes and crooked smirk, Comer looks like the corrupt Southern sheriff in a 1970s movie. Or, y’know, ‘Tailgunner Joe’ McCarthy with his ‘list of 205 names… ‘

Hey, maybe Tucker has the informant stashed away at his Maine retreat!…

Hayes Brown, last week, at MSNBC — “The GOP has to keep pretending its Biden investigations are legit”:

Let us take Comer at face value for just a moment. In this hypothetical world, maybe he really is concerned about “the national security implications of a Vice President’s or President’s (and candidates for such offices) immediate family members receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals, foreign companies, or foreign governments without any oversight,” as his memo on Wednesday indicated. Tightening ethics laws surrounding the presidential family would be a net good and well within the scope of the Oversight Committee.

But when you think about it for more than two seconds you can see why there will be little appetite among the GOP to actually make these legislative changes. Even if they could make any new tweaks to the law retroactive to any point in time when Biden was in office and Hunter was operating his businesses that are under scrutiny, those changes would then also cover the Trump administration. That would be too embarrassing given how the Trump Organization operated as a funnel for foreign money to pour into the family’s bank accounts during those years.

Further, imagine that they were to pass said changes to the law, and Trump were to win in 2024. The last thing that Republicans would want is for more ammunition for ethics watchdogs to expose the ways that the Trump family has enriched itself off his presidency. Comer has already been clear that he has no interest in, for example, probing how Jared Kushner has raised billions from the Saudis for his venture capital project.

Without a chance to nail the Bidens and paint them as criminals, there’s no political upside to sell to a GOP base that’s already howling about the lack of arrests. But to keep the investigations going, Comer has to pretend that they have a purpose beyond political point-scoring. Dropping that pretense would leave the whole affair vulnerable to a court slapping down future committee subpoenas of Biden administration officials or Hunter himself.

That leads to the current situation where the political nature of their probes runs counter to their stated legislative goals. Rather than cobbling together a bipartisan bill that strengthens ethics laws and safeguards the presidency against influence peddling, Republicans just have to keep on acting like they’re on the precipice of exposing Biden as a crook. It’s embarrassing for them and a wasted opportunity to actually get something good done with their majority.

Yeah, like ‘getting something good done’ has been such a priority for the GOP any time in the last several decades.

  • Chyron HR
  • p.a.
  • satby
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • trnc

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Now what? Is this asshole Comer trying to imply that the nefarious mobsters in the Biden crime syndicate ‘took out’ the informer who was going to deliver the goods?

    2. 2.

      trnc

      Without a chance to nail the Bidens and paint them as criminals, there’s no political upside to sell to a GOP base that’s already howling about the lack of arrests. But to keep the investigations going, Comer has to pretend that they have a purpose beyond political point-scoring. Dropping that pretense would leave the whole affair vulnerable to a court slapping down future committee subpoenas of Biden administration officials or Hunter himself.

      They don’t care, and probably knew that going into this whole sham. There’s always a win at the end of the day for people whose biggest selling product is grievance with almost unlimited free advertising from friendly media outlets.

    3. 3.

      trnc

      @The Thin Black Duke: Now what? Is this asshole Comer trying to imply that the nefarious mobsters in the Biden crime syndicate ‘took out’ the informer who was going to deliver the goods?

      Sure, why not? Their audience will eat it up, and there’s zero evidence this wasn’t part of the plan all along.

    5. 5.

      p.a.

      It’s always fun pointing out to these mouthbreathers that they must now believe every Rethug in the W and tRump admins must be in on Dem corruption since they controlled the DoJ multiple years and nothing happened to the Clintons, Bidens, “election fraudsters” etc.

      Mention Occam’s Razor, and that the only other rational response is to admit all the claims are lies.

      Of course, as every fraudster knows, once marks realize they are marks, 90% double down because psychologically it’s easier to do than admit they’ve been used.

