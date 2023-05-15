Biden at Howard Univ.: “The most dangerous threat to our homeland is white supremacy … and I’m not just saying this because I’m at a black HBCU.” pic.twitter.com/WhwoSvlyN7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2023

White supremacists in the 90s blew up a federal building with a day care inside it. pic.twitter.com/lfxLzCTu7u — Crabcake Inspector (@ilpomodoro2) May 14, 2023

.@JamesComer’s failure continues… after overselling and under delivering in his press conference this past week, now he’s claiming his whistleblower is missing ????? this guy is all hat no cattle https://t.co/Tw61li4xtE — Kyle Herrig (@KyleHerrig) May 14, 2023

Give the GOP casting department credit: With his piggy little eyes and crooked smirk, Comer looks like the corrupt Southern sheriff in a 1970s movie. Or, y’know, ‘Tailgunner Joe’ McCarthy with his ‘list of 205 names… ‘

Narrator: there was no informant https://t.co/G8tr1nB2ug — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) May 15, 2023

“She lives in Canada…you wouldn’t know her.” https://t.co/MTwaN32X3W — Charles Gaba isn't paying for this account. (@charles_gaba) May 14, 2023

Hey, maybe Tucker has the informant stashed away at his Maine retreat!…

I haven't seen a fail this bad since Tucker tried to say with a straight face that the US mail ate Hunter Biden's laptop. https://t.co/vPruryX2zt — STEMtheBleeding (@STEMthebleeding) May 14, 2023

Hayes Brown, last week, at MSNBC — “The GOP has to keep pretending its Biden investigations are legit”:

… Let us take Comer at face value for just a moment. In this hypothetical world, maybe he really is concerned about “the national security implications of a Vice President’s or President’s (and candidates for such offices) immediate family members receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals, foreign companies, or foreign governments without any oversight,” as his memo on Wednesday indicated. Tightening ethics laws surrounding the presidential family would be a net good and well within the scope of the Oversight Committee. But when you think about it for more than two seconds you can see why there will be little appetite among the GOP to actually make these legislative changes. Even if they could make any new tweaks to the law retroactive to any point in time when Biden was in office and Hunter was operating his businesses that are under scrutiny, those changes would then also cover the Trump administration. That would be too embarrassing given how the Trump Organization operated as a funnel for foreign money to pour into the family’s bank accounts during those years. Further, imagine that they were to pass said changes to the law, and Trump were to win in 2024. The last thing that Republicans would want is for more ammunition for ethics watchdogs to expose the ways that the Trump family has enriched itself off his presidency. Comer has already been clear that he has no interest in, for example, probing how Jared Kushner has raised billions from the Saudis for his venture capital project. Without a chance to nail the Bidens and paint them as criminals, there’s no political upside to sell to a GOP base that’s already howling about the lack of arrests. But to keep the investigations going, Comer has to pretend that they have a purpose beyond political point-scoring. Dropping that pretense would leave the whole affair vulnerable to a court slapping down future committee subpoenas of Biden administration officials or Hunter himself. That leads to the current situation where the political nature of their probes runs counter to their stated legislative goals. Rather than cobbling together a bipartisan bill that strengthens ethics laws and safeguards the presidency against influence peddling, Republicans just have to keep on acting like they’re on the precipice of exposing Biden as a crook. It’s embarrassing for them and a wasted opportunity to actually get something good done with their majority.

Yeah, like ‘getting something good done’ has been such a priority for the GOP any time in the last several decades.