Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

Seems like a quiet weekend on Balloon Juice.  What’s everyone up to?

I bought 3 azaleas this week in Michigan.  They were really hard to find in Champaign this year, so I was thrilled to find them here.  One was done blooming, but here are the other two.

The pink one is called a “rose azalea”, I guess because each flower looks like a baby rose that hasn’t opened yet, but then it opens as an azalea.
Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 16

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 15

 

Totally open thread.  Don’t feel like you have to talk about flowers and gardens just because I mentioned them and shared a couple of photos.  :-)

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Central Planning

      Dr. Michael Hfuhruhurr: There it is, darling. Your new home. The House of Hfuhruhurr.
      Dolores: What are those assholes doing on the porch? [Talking about the gardeners]
      Dr. Michael Hfuhruhurr: Those aren’t assholes. It’s pronounced “azaleas”.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Czar Chasm

      The rains promised us this weekend have still not arrived yet, so I’m installing the window A/C units for the entire house.  It’s great that we haven’t needed them this year, so far, compared to past Mays:  In 2012, it hit 100 on Memorial Day!  Next week looks hot by Thursday, so in they go!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Czar Chasm

      @Central Planning: We have a love/hate relationship with the anzaleas around the house.  On one hand, they make Spring gorgeous, and they provide birds habitat.  On the other, they seem to be a source of tick bites during May and June.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Phein63

      Beautiful day at Prairie Gardens:  82 degrees but no humidity.  Wife spent $200 on flowers and herbs, should keep her busy through tomorrow.  Didn’t see any azaleas, but wasn’t looking for them either.  Plenty of cone flowers and bee balm.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Wife is on a retreat. Rattling around, walking the dog, going out for coffee & meals, trying to alternate doing useful things with snoozing on the sofa with dog.

      I give myself an A for only buying one meal out per day (coffee & brownie doesn’t count) and for actually accomplishing a couple things.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Joey Maloney

      4-day weekend here. I spent it trying to learn a Django Reinhardt solo, transposed for the mandolin. I got about 3/4 of it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      I was hoping for a Newcastle win to close out an amazing season, especially since we would’ve had it if not for a damn own goal. Alas. But a point at Stamford Bridge isn’t a terrible thing, I suppose, and we finished in 4th place and get to look forward to the Champions League.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Come Tuesday, all hell will break loose when the fascism caucus starts throwing conniptions over OHJB’s pantsing of Qevin.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      Doing nothing so far. Contemplating a trip to the local nursery for tomatoes, peppers, etc. and putting in the vegetable garden before it gets too late in the summer… gee, just typing that is enough to get me out of the recliner. See youse later!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      I’m lounging around, mostly. Just got back from a walk with the doggoes. Thinking about plugging into a Youtube yoga video and doing some stretching. Mostly I’m avoiding going anywhere in the car, which would include, sadly, visiting my horse on this beautiful Sunday, because it means an hour’s drive there and back.

      Got to work on getting my neighbor’s place horse-ready…at least for summers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      patrick II

      @Watergirl.

      I haven’t been around much and missed you last “I need a TV series” post, plus I don’t know if you have Apple.  But, if you have Apple and have not already watched “Silo”, let me recommend it.  It stars Rebecca Ferguson (Tom Cruise’s girlfriend and MI6 agent in the last couple of MI movies) as a citizen of an underground silo with about 10,000 other people who do not know why they are there or pretty much anything before the “revolution” which happened aboujt 150 years before the silo’s present time. Rebecca is going against the authorities and is determined to find out where they came from.  Good writing, good cast, good mystery.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

       

      Background

      This poster’s neighbor, Ms. Francis, cleaned out her closet and gave her a bunch of outfits…
      They were fly!
      So, the commenters asked if we could meet this fly Senior Citizen.
      When I tell you…we all know someone like Ms. Francis…we grew up with one in our lives…in our family.. or the neighborhood…or the church…
      Ms. Francis was THAT ONE

      AND, as much as I love the clothes…
      It’s her hair that GIVES ME LIFE 👏🏾

      https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRoe5pnp/?t=1

      Reply
    13. 13.

      raven

      Packing up for Beaufort. We’re only going for two nights so I’m taking minimal fishing gear. Even thought Garden Girl is now Air BnB Superhost we are still learning how it works on the other end. A $125 per night turns into $275 per night when you ad a second person and a doggie!

      Reply

