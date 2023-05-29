Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Back Into the Workday World

Gift link: Will Leitch, for the New York Times, “Trump Is Back, to Make Families Fight Again”:

Families across America that were so divided by the Trump era have only started to heal in the last couple of years — and now we’re facing the real possibility of a sequel.

I’m dreading, and I sense that [my cousin] and many other Americans are dreading, having to go through this gantlet so soon again. Politics have divided families in ugly ways, and I do sense that the Biden era, for many, has been a chance to try to heal. But the wounds may be about to be reopened.

One of the implicit, but central, selling points of a Joe Biden presidency was that, if he did his job right, the average American wouldn’t have to pay much attention to him. The “normalcy” Mr. Biden vowed to return us to was partly about making the executive branch a functioning arm of government again, and about no longer being the (very scary) joke that the country had become globally during the Donald Trump presidency.

But at home, for many Americans, it was about something simpler than that: It was about returning to a world where we did not have to talk and fight about politics all the time. It was about being in your own home, among your own family and being able to forget, if just for a little while, that politics were happening at all — or at least assume that reasonable people were taking care of it.

The Trump years made this impossible, and the ubiquitousness of politics, the sense that you had to be screaming about the state of the world at all times, fractured families across the country. What had once been merely some awkward moments at Thanksgiving became constant fissures pitting kids against parents, siblings against siblings, generation against generation…

Things have not been perfect, and there are still people desperately trying to fight about everything — there’s always that relative who insists on making sure you saw his “Let’s Go Brandon” hat. But with the easing of a pandemic that scrambled the planet, you have been able to walk around in the world for at least a few minutes at a time without worrying that it would explode. Maybe you even mended some fences with the people who, no matter how much you may disagree with them, you love…

My cousin and I disagree on many things, and there have been times — as when I saw her on Facebook cheering on the buses of “patriots” on their way to Washington on Jan. 5, 2021 — when I thought our relationship was essentially over. This was not long after she, someone who detasseled corn in the vast Illinois fields alongside me when we were both children, called me an “elitist deep stater.” It was difficult to wrap my mind around how much had changed: I had gone from affably disagreeing with her about Mitt Romney to wondering if she’d lost touch with reality entirely.

But the fact remains: I love my cousin, and my cousin loves me. It is impossible to imagine my life, who I would be, without her place in it, and I’m sure she feels the same way. She has known me forever in a way so few people have. I’ve enjoyed reconnecting and have even thought, “If our relationship can survive 2020, it can survive anything.” But can it survive that twice? I am not sure. I suspect many families across the country are wondering the same thing…

Keep America normal – reelect President Joe!

Monday Evening Open Thread: Back Into the Workday World

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      japa21

      Actually, I think the average voter does like Biden, even many who consider themselves Republican. There is a difference between approving of the job he has done and liking him.
      And right now that approval rating is somewhat in flux, And aggressive campaign focusing not only on what the GOP wants to do (and has done) but also on what the Dems and Biden have actually done, could lead to a landslide victory, even in a polarized country like ours.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      This was not long after she, someone who detasseled corn in the vast Illinois fields alongside me when we were both children, called me an “elitist deep stater.”

      I’m curious what the author called the cousin. Or maybe their relationship works because the abuse only goes one way.

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Whatever the arguments about how The Debt Ceiling Thing should have been handled, the relative merits and drawbacks of the various asserted Fixes, the importance of Removing It Once and For All vs. just kicking the can, etc., etc…

      I do not understand how anyone could think that the economic turmoil caused by ANY course of action other than the one he took would not have hurt Biden politically, quite possibly fatally.

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Sloppy final tweet by Josh.

      CNN:

      The final vote was 217-215, with four Republicans – Ken Buck of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Matt Gaetz of Florida – voting against the bill. McCarthy could only lose four votes and prevail on the vote.

      Supposedly Qevin only won that vote by convincing enough of the GQPers that it would never get through the Senate so there was no risk of it being enacted, but he needed the “win” to have the press not run with GQPers in Disarray stories.

      Yes, beat all of them over the head about that bill. But get the details right.

    8. 8.

      Xantar

      Lemme guess: Will Leitch is white? That would explain why he prioritizes a relationship with an objectively bad person rather than calling her out.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      Ideally, all the blame would have fallen on the GOP. But that went out the window when libs started believing in One Weird Tricks that Biden could unilaterally implement to save us.

    10. 10.

      JMG

      I think the “Biden’s too old” thought, which is held by tens of millions of Americans, is because so many people have had to deal with the mental decline and/or failure of their own older relatives. It’s natural if mistaken for the idea that old age means dramatic decline to resonate with them. It speaks to their own experiences.

    11. 11.

      There go two miscreants

      I can’t speak for others, but I am not mending fences with any of the Trumpers I’ve cut out of my life.

    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @japa21: I think this guy quote sums up Biden in the public eye

      “I mean it’s pretty good that we went from “Biden will massively cave” to “what was the point exactly?” in the course of like a week.”

      The press just plasters their “It’s Jimmy Carter 2.0” narrative all over Biden and the public doesn’t like that narrative.

    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Ike was right about military spending but it seems majorities in both parties prefer things that go boom over housing, education, health care, climate change mitigations yada yada yada.

    16. 16.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I haven’t cut the Trumpers out of my life. I’ve limited contact and disengage every time they start talking about politics. I figure it’s like a cult. They live in a bubble where they are constantly being propagandized in the most destructive ways possible. The cultists demonize anything and anyone that contradicts the crap they are being fed, which reinforces the bubble. Maybe they never escape it, but I keep the door open just in case. If roles had been reversed, I hope they would have done the same for me.

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      My father-in-law unexpectedly passed away this morning.
      One of his more charming qualities was his ability to make gregarious, stream-of-consciousness conversation with anybody. He hated Trump. He is missed.

    18. 18.

      Spanky

      The top article on the wapo website explains what’s wrong with the deal:

      ‘Terrible public policy’. Why the debt deal infutiates climate activists.

    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JMG: ​ In their defense, I’ve seen several people go from fully functional people to gibbering toddlers over night.

      Not saying I think this is imminent, just saying that all too many people have seen it. (Mind you, I’m not worried, the constitution has this covered)

    21. 21.

      Mike E

      The basque astronaut and chatham harrison tweets read like nonsense to me. I must be doing this wrong.

      @Suzanne: my condolences to you and your family.

    22. 22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @JMG:

      I think the “Biden’s too old” thought, which is held by tens of millions of Americans, is because

      Personally, I think it’s because normies hardly ever see him.  They hear about him on the news or see tiny clips.  You have to actually see and hear him speak to realize this guy is smart, physically fit, and energetic.  On the campaign trail that will change.  He’ll be shoved in people’s faces, and I predict a wide reaction of “Yay, Fun Uncle Biden is back!”

    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Military spending is a tough nut to crack, but I find the sinister portrayal of Dems as deceitful about the debt ceiling pretty disgusting.  Essentially the same as what the Republicans do.

    34. 34.

      Mousebumples

      Open thread, so… Anyone else watching the ECF game tonight?

      As a Bucks fan, idk who to root for.

      Celtics – first team to come back from 0-3 in the NBA playoffs, making the Heat the first team to lose a series after being up 3-0

      Heat – The 8 seed the ended the Bucks’ season also sends the Celtics home…

      Feels like a head’s I win, tails you lose situation to me… 🤔

    35. 35.

      Mousebumples

      @Baud: Picasso had a blue period.

      The Old Guitarist (or something to that effect) is one of my favorites of his – and it’s at the Chicago Art Museum. (eta – it’s very much from how blue period, which I now realize I didn’t mention in the original version of this comment)

    37. 37.

      Baud

      The other thing is, do people think things would be better with their relatives if it’s DeSantis spewing the hate rather than Trump.

    38. 38.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mike E:

      Basque’s point is that where government spending is concerned, the American people have self-contradictory and low-information preferences.  He is scorning this Benjamin Balthasar dumbass who is pushing the ‘Dems actually want to cut the safety net’ narrative.  I don’t honestly think Basque’s point connects very well with Balthasar’s.  I do see an intersection where Democrats wouldn’t need excuses to enact austerity.  It’s easy to sell austerity to a public that doesn’t know what it wants.

    40. 40.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Suzanne: Condolences to family and friends. I’ve had a few relatives die unexpectedly and it somehow makes the passing more surreal and tragic.

    43. 43.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: i fear a lot of people do: they think that the problem with TFG is that he behaves badly, has the wrong affect, is chaotic. They don’t think that the problem is that he’s a goddamn fascist and white supremacist misogynist racist who wants to destroy America. That part they think is just fine just fine.

    45. 45.

      Mousebumples

      @Baud: No problem! I had a little Spanish artist study during my high school Spanish classes (that included a trip to the Chicago Art Museum).

      Mr. Mouse is a bar trivia nerd (and aspiring future Jeopardy contestant) and he confirmed Van Gogh did not have a blue period. 🔷

    47. 47.

      japa21

      @Mousebumples:  Going with the Heat. Makes the Bucks loss a little more bearable.  The two teams I thought had a chance to knock out the Bucks were the Celtics and the Heat.

       

      ETA: Rooting for the Admirals as well.

    48. 48.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Baud: I was going for “funding our paltry and porous safety net is always dwarfed by the largess we pile on defense contractors.”

    50. 50.

      Baud

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Depends what you count as the safety net.  If you include Social Security and every federal health program, then, no, the safety net is much larger than defense spending.

      ETA: my prior comment was referring to the tweet in the OP, not your comment.  Sorry for any confusion.

    51. 51.

      HumboldtBlue

      This was not long after she, someone who detasseled corn in the vast Illinois fields alongside me when we were both children, called me an “elitist deep stater.”

      Our family (8 kids) and our maternal aunties’ family (four kids) each visited grandma and grandpa’s house in Massachusetts (at different times, except for one glorious summer when we were all there together) every summer from around ’70 thru ’77-’78 and pulling the hair off fresh corn that had been purchased on the side of the roadway on the way home from Elephant Rock beach was almost as much a rite of passage as was trailing along with grandpa on his weekly trip to the dump in those heady, wonderful, summer days.

      All 12 kids ended up staunch liberals and patriots (five enlisted in the military) in our own ways, and I guess we were lucky enough to avoid this sort of political divide. I chalk that up to excellent education (oddly enough, the Catholic Church played a key role, where civil rights and women’s rights and treating those different from you with respect were the top order of the day and there were plenty of priests and nuns in those days who were at the forefront of the Civil Rights battle) and an emphasis on the doing the right thing for the sake of doing the right thing.

      There are no political battles in my family, and even my father, raised by a snooty, drunken, racist woman, would eventually come around to the good side (he was definitely a Nixon voter back in the day, and yet a man who more than once told a priest or even one time the archbishop himself that if they had anything to say about his big-mouth wife and her push for more inclusive involvement of women in the church and mass they could come to him first and get straightened out) and it would never occur to any of us to be on the side of anything but the good side — that which you do unto least of my brothers you do unto me.

      Typing this out makes me proud, our family text threads could be a mirror of these comment threads at times — bar NotMax, who I am not sure is human and am positive is some sort of ChatGP creation to make us laugh and provide excellent link after excellent link — and to think that our parents, and through them our shared grandparents, made it 12-for-12 is a pretty damn good turnout and a damned fine legacy.

      @Suzanne:

      One of his more charming qualities was his ability to make gregarious, stream-of-consciousness conversation with anybody. He hated Trump. He is missed.

      He sounds like a wonderful, love to your clan.

    52. 52.

      Mousebumples

      @japa21: yeah, agreed.

      Giannis’s injury in game 1 wasn’t great for our chances anyhow. After GA and Ja both got hurt on the sliding “charge” move in Round 1, I’m hoping some rule changes could be coming in the off season …

    55. 55.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      Oh, I am sorry. My condolences to you, Mr Suzanne, SuzSpawn, and everyone who loved SuzFIL and grieves his passing. Thinking of you and sending virtual hugs.

    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      Ideally, all the blame would have fallen on the GOP. But that went out the window when libs started believing in One Weird Tricks that Biden could unilaterally implement to save us.

      Yeah, it was the One Weird Tricks, the consols and the coins, that caused the media to bothsides this. The media would have totally put the blame on the GOP if nobody had mentioned these things.

      What color is your sky, etc.

    58. 58.

      Citizen Alan

      @JMG: My own belief about Joe Biden’s age, based on my experiences with both my mother and father is that Joe’s health and mental competency will both be perfectly fine … right up until very suddenly and unexpectedly they are not. And no one but God knows when that moment comes. So I refuse to worry about it, particularly since my top choice from the 2020 primary is ready to step in if the worst happens.

    62. 62.

      Citizen Alan

      @There go two miscreants: My sister is quietly furious that I’m moving to California, in large part, I think, because she knows perfectly well how miserable I’ve been living in Mississippi and, I suspect, on some level enjoyed my suffering.

    68. 68.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: Basque’s tweet reminds me of Paul Krugman’s description of the federal government as “an insurance company with an army.”  (And you can argue that the army is part of the insurance.)

    69. 69.

      bbleh

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony@Baud: “love the sinner, hate the sin.”  Nothing wrong with refuting their arguments and beliefs while also accepting them as, say family members, or at least as humans as deserving of accessible health care as anyone else.

      I do NOT have any patience for their dogmas though, especially their bigotries.  I’ll call it bigotry to their faces and wait for them to refute it (and they almost never do).  I’d do the same if they had Biden tattooed on their back like Roger Stone has Nixon.

    72. 72.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Citizen Alan: She’ll be even angrier when you love living there and gush about how great it is. If she accepted that right-wing media is wrong about things like red states being utopias and blue states being hell holes, then she’d have to accept how much else they are wrong about.

    74. 74.

      frosty

      @schrodingers_cat: ​Oh my, that was so long ago! I probably used whatever came with the Rapidograph set. My drafting days were pretty short-lived though. Most of my graphics work as a Scheduling Engineer ended up being ChartPak tape. We used to call ourselves CPEs.

    75. 75.

      Citizen Alan

      @OzarkHillbilly: Did I mention how, last Easter, my sister asked me (in a hateful snarl) to give her one good reason why I supported Biden? I looked her in the eye and “On every issue that’s important to me, Biden agrees with my position and the Republicans oppose me.” And she literally ran out of the room hysterically crying and screaming that she needed to take a tranquilizer!

