Pride Month Allies: Let's Share This Far and Wide

Sister Golden Bear linked to this yesterday, but the sound on my laptop was on strike so I couldn’t watch it, but I opened it in a tab so that when sound did finally appear, I could watch it.

Today I finally had time this morning to restart my computer, and the computer gods said “Let there be sound!”  And now there is sound.

It’s a long listen – how sad is it that after years of of twitter, 8 minutes seems like a long time?

Open thread.

  • Alison Rose
  • randy khan
  • Sister Golden Bear

    1. 1.

      randy khan

      My basic position is that if my Jewish wife can put up with 2+ months of Christmas stuff without complaining (and if you can get her to talk about it, which she’s reluctant to do, it does irritate her), straight people can put up with some flags and rainbows without complaining.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      What I have always said is that being around queer people didn’t make me queer, it made me realize I already was. People want to see that as indoctrination because they desperately want to believe that no one is actually queer, they’re just pretending because they think it’s cool or they’ve been peer-pressured into it, which is so God damn stupid, I can’t even.

    3. 3.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Thank you for highlighting this, Watergirl.

      @Alison Rose:

      People want to see that as indoctrination because they desperately want to believe that no one is actually queer, they’re just pretending because they think it’s cool or they’ve been peer-pressured into it, which is so God damn stupid, I can’t even.

      Once more for the people in the back.

