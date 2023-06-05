LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/kOkxSKvfUh
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2023
Thousands of LGBTQ visitors celebrated the beginning of Pride Month at the annual Gay Days event at Disney World, even as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to criticize the company on the campaign trail. https://t.co/OBfllOQChk
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 4, 2023
… The massive Pride Month gathering marked a show of defiance this weekend in a state where librarians have been pulling gay-themed books off the shelves, teachers are no longer allowed to discuss gender identity or sexual orientation and many LGBTQ families feel under attack. Organizers said reservations at the host hotel came in slower than normal. One event — the Taste of Gay Days — was scratched after restaurateurs voiced concerns.
But the show did go on. Rainbow-hued merchandise designed by Disney — including a plush Mickey Mouse waving a Pride flag — flew off the shelves almost as quickly as it could be restocked. Drag queen bingo was held. In the end, all 1,001 rooms at the host hotel were booked, though Gay Days chief executive Joseph Clark said travel warnings from civil rights and equality groups advising against travel to Florida had impacted turnout.
“For some it’s the safety aspect, for others, they don’t want to spend money in a state that doesn’t support them,” Clark said. “My message has been, ‘We need your help here in Florida.’”
Gay Days at Disney began three decades ago to bring together LGBTQ people and families in an environment where they felt included rather than marginalized. While the entertainment giant doesn’t sponsor the event, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Gay Days visitors through the years, making it one of the nation’s largest Pride Month events. Travelers dress in red shirts to identify themselves while at the theme parks. There is also an LGBTQ expo, pool parties and a Miss Gay Days pageant contest at other venues nearby.
“The birth of Gay Days was really about being visible at a time when it was dangerous to be visible,” said Brandon Wolf, communications director for Equality Florida. “The same is true now.”…
For the most part, the event looked and felt like it had in years prior — with some exceptions. The “Taste of Gay Days” was scaled back after the “current political climate” sparked concern from a “large group of our restaurant partners,” the organization announced in a Facebook post.
“Though we adamantly tried to recruit additional vendors, it became clear that we would be unable to provide the exceptional experience that our guests have come to expect,” the group wrote.
Events like bingo and pool parties took place outside of Walt Disney World, but inside the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s other theme parks, Gay Days visitors filled lines for rides and souvenir shops — one visitor, dressed in a T-shirt with the words “Don’t Say DeSantis.”…
Rights activists said it’s significant that Disney continues to embrace the event. The company is hosting the annual Out & Equal Workplace Summit, billed as “the largest LGBTQ+ workplace equality event in the world,” in September.
“It says something that Disney has been unwilling to kowtow to DeSantis and his brand of authoritarianism,” said Wolf, the communications director with Equality Florida. “I think that Disney’s refusal to be bullied into submission is a good reminder to others that in this moment, there is no negotiating with people like Ron DeSantis.”…
“We’re being targeted by politicians, but our community is still strong,” Couick said. “We’re here to have fun, but we’re also here to say we’re standing up for ourselves.”
Want to piss-off the homophobes and anti-trans weirdos??
Remind them that The Rocky Horror Picture Show is owned by 20th Century FOX & 20th Century FOX is now owned by Disney. So Dr. Frank N. Furter, thar Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania, is a Disney Princess.
— The Infamous El Guapo (@InfamusElGuapo) June 5, 2023
The pitchbot really needs to sue for plagiarism at this point https://t.co/lFvJz4HJz3
— zeddy (@Zeddary) June 5, 2023
The lack of discussion around Trump's age and his mental health has been absolute journalistic malpractice.
It's been so bad that getting a reference to it in the middle of a Biden piece is considered a win. https://t.co/a9yJPwgX6P
— The Biden Accomplishments Guy™ (@What46HasDone) June 4, 2023
Would love to meet the voter so I can give that dumb motherfucker a piece of my mind https://t.co/q6eg3GFeP4
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 5, 2023
