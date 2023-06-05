Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Keep Fighting (As If We Had A Choice)

The massive Pride Month gathering marked a show of defiance this weekend in a state where librarians have been pulling gay-themed books off the shelves, teachers are no longer allowed to discuss gender identity or sexual orientation and many LGBTQ families feel under attack. Organizers said reservations at the host hotel came in slower than normal. One event — the Taste of Gay Days — was scratched after restaurateurs voiced concerns.

But the show did go on. Rainbow-hued merchandise designed by Disney — including a plush Mickey Mouse waving a Pride flag — flew off the shelves almost as quickly as it could be restocked. Drag queen bingo was held. In the end, all 1,001 rooms at the host hotel were booked, though Gay Days chief executive Joseph Clark said travel warnings from civil rights and equality groups advising against travel to Florida had impacted turnout.

“For some it’s the safety aspect, for others, they don’t want to spend money in a state that doesn’t support them,” Clark said. “My message has been, ‘We need your help here in Florida.’”

Gay Days at Disney began three decades ago to bring together LGBTQ people and families in an environment where they felt included rather than marginalized. While the entertainment giant doesn’t sponsor the event, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Gay Days visitors through the years, making it one of the nation’s largest Pride Month events. Travelers dress in red shirts to identify themselves while at the theme parks. There is also an LGBTQ expo, pool parties and a Miss Gay Days pageant contest at other venues nearby.

“The birth of Gay Days was really about being visible at a time when it was dangerous to be visible,” said Brandon Wolf, communications director for Equality Florida. “The same is true now.”

For the most part, the event looked and felt like it had in years prior — with some exceptions. The “Taste of Gay Days” was scaled back after the “current political climate” sparked concern from a “large group of our restaurant partners,” the organization announced in a Facebook post.

“Though we adamantly tried to recruit additional vendors, it became clear that we would be unable to provide the exceptional experience that our guests have come to expect,” the group wrote.

Events like bingo and pool parties took place outside of Walt Disney World, but inside the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s other theme parks, Gay Days visitors filled lines for rides and souvenir shops — one visitor, dressed in a T-shirt with the words “Don’t Say DeSantis.”…

Rights activists said it’s significant that Disney continues to embrace the event. The company is hosting the annual Out & Equal Workplace Summit, billed as “the largest LGBTQ+ workplace equality event in the world,” in September.

“It says something that Disney has been unwilling to kowtow to DeSantis and his brand of authoritarianism,” said Wolf, the communications director with Equality Florida. “I think that Disney’s refusal to be bullied into submission is a good reminder to others that in this moment, there is no negotiating with people like Ron DeSantis.”…

“We’re being targeted by politicians, but our community is still strong,” Couick said. “We’re here to have fun, but we’re also here to say we’re standing up for ourselves.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Steeplejack

      Possibly of interest:

      I will be spamming everywhere for her—do you have space in your heart and home for a truly angelic, quiet, loving older dog, esp in the Philly area? My dms are open. Other than being underweight she is perfectly healthy and about 6 years old. Pls reach out!!
      https://t.co/PX2S01oSDj

      — 💫 pro abortion anti cop 💫 (@queenozymandias) May 29, 2023

      Baud

      NBC News was pitching the idea that the knives were out for Trump in the GOP field, but in all the clips they showed, none of the other candidates dared mention Trump by name.

      AWOL

      It was good seeing so many NY Mets fascists (Trump crony Keith Hernandez; the putrid and proud reactionary Al Leiter), being inducted into the team’s HOF with the giant Coca-Cola’s gay pride sign in right field.  (I know, it’s just Corporatism.)

       

      In almost every video and every photo they’ll have of the event, a rainbow flag will nullify them and the monsters they befriend and vote for.

      Geminid

      Maryland Rep. Jaime Raskin was featured in a long article in yesterday’s Washington Post, titled “Jaime Raskin beat cancer twice. Now he turns to his political future.”

      Raskin is deciding whether to enter the primary to succeed retiring Senator Ben Cardin

      Matt McIrvin

      The egregious dishonesty of the position “we were all fine with gay rights until this moment, but we have to shut it all down because the trans and the drag are going TOO FAR” makes my blood boil. But it seems to be the actual talking point going around.

      Kay

      Yet another poll showing actual parents of public school students don’t agree with political media and Christopher Rufo/Ron DeSantis:

      The latest NPR/Ipsos polls – one among K-12 teachers and one among the general public, with an oversample of parents of school-aged kids – find that Americans generally trust teachers to make decisions about classroom curriculum, but they are divided on who should be primarily responsible for decisions on what is taught in public schools. For the most part, though, Americans oppose book bans and restrictions on discussions surrounding gender, sexuality, race, or racism in the classroom. In the wake of recent curriculum restrictions and book bans in some states, these NPR/Ipsos polls reveal that problems with teacher shortages in addition to overworked and underpaid educators largely overshadow politicized concerns over what is taught in K-12 schools.

      75% say teachers are trusted professionals who should be trusted to make decisions about classroom curriculum.
      All thru the pandemic and the CRT/gay panic, polls on public schools have been rock steady. They’re nearly identical to polling conducted pre pandemic and pre CRT/gay panic(s).

      Democrats can run pro public education and win. They already are.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:NBC News was pitching the idea that the knives were out for Trump in the GOP field, but in all the clips they showed, none of the other candidates dared mention Trump by name.

      Yup.  It’s irritating beyond belief.  ASK THEM, snooze media!  Ask the GOP candidates: “If it comes down to you and trump on the final debate stage, what’s your pitch to Republican voters?  Why should they choose you over him?”

      Or, hell, just make them say it: “Candidate X, would you please name all of the other GOP candidates for president this year?”

      OzarkHillbilly

      Sorry I missed the garden chat yesterday, I went fishing. Wanted to say thanx for all the compliments.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: I love the “parents still want some say in their child’s education” part.  Are y’all KIDDING me?  Public school students’ parents have plenty of “say”, thank you.

      What they don’t get to do is dictate other kids’ educations by depriving them of accurate history or a well-stocked library.

      Join the 21st century or get back in your caves, MAGA.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      Candidate X, would you please name all of the other GOP candidates for president this year?”

       

      DeSantis, Haley, Scott, Hutchinson, Ramaswamy, and He Who Shall Not Be Named.

      wenchacha

      Hey, Chuck Todd finally leaving Press the Meat! Kristen Welker replaces him. I hope she does better than Chuck and Tim.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3 – Proposed state constitutional amendments banning same-sex marriage increased the turnout of socially conservative voters in many of the 11 states where the measures appeared on the ballot on Tuesday, political analysts say, providing crucial assistance to Republican candidates including President Bush in Ohio and Senator Jim Bunning in Kentucky.
      But the ballot measures also appear to have acted like magnets for thousands of socially conservative voters in rural and suburban communities who might not otherwise have voted, even in this heated campaign, political analysts said. And in tight races, those voters — who historically have leaned heavily Republican — may have tipped the balance.
      In Ohio, for instance, political analysts credit the ballot measure with increasing turnout in Republican bastions in the south and west, while also pushing swing voters in the Appalachian region of the southeast toward Mr. Bush. The president’s extra-strong showing in those areas compensated for an extraordinarily large Democratic turnout in Cleveland and in Columbus, propelling him to a 136,000-vote victory.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: I seriously want to see them pretending not to remember trump’s name.

      “Sure I can name all the other candidates, Jake.  There’s Mr. Ramaswamy, Mr. Hutchinson, Ms. Haley, Mr. Scott, and…and…yeah, I think that’s about it.”

      (Jake lets it pass)

      (Or maybe Jake doesn’t?)

      “Governor DeSantis, I think you’re forgetting one prominent candidate – a certain ex-president who’s leading you in the polls?”

      “Jake, that’s exactly the kind of ‘gotcha’ question I’d expect from you and I’m not going to play that DC insider game…”

       

      I don’t really care what Jake does, as long as he ASKS THE QUESTION.

      Chris T.

      @Baud:

      NBC News was pitching the idea that the knives were out for Trump in the GOP field, but in all the clips they showed, none of the other candidates dared mention Trump by name.

      They’re stealthy, silent, unnamed knives!

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      NPR sort of desperately spinning that 75% result. That’s not even the worst number for Rufo and DeSantis, though. This is:

      When it comes to politicians, though, fewer than one in ten Americans and K-12 parents alike say federal legislators (8% and 7%, respectively) or state legislators (6% and 8%, respectively) should be primarily responsible for what is taught in public schools.

      BruceFromOhio

      “I think that Disney’s refusal to be bullied into submission is a good reminder to others that in this moment, there is no negotiating with people like Ron DeSantis.”

      There is no negotiating with people who vote for people like Ron DeSantis, either.

      sab

      Frank LaRose, Ohio Sec of State, says the August Proposition 1 (to limit voters right to amend the state comstitution) is too about abortion. If Prop 1 passes we will never be able to roll back the six week abortion ban. He likes that.

      p.a.

      Q#1 for each and every Rethug candidate at every level should be some version of “Is Donald tRump being honest about the 2020 election?”

      Baud

      Christie is supposed to announce this week. Say what you will about him, but he should be willing go after Trump directly.

      SFAW

      @wenchacha:

      Hey, Chuck Todd finally leaving Press the Meat!

      The mind is a funny thing.

      When my eyes skimmed over the Ben Smith tweet, I initially read “@chucktodd” as “@chuckhold,” which I thought was an interesting neologism.

      Kay

      @p.a.:

      In terms of the Presidential though, it’s probably better if they don’t ask it in the primary because Biden’s team will ask it a lot in the general, when they’re stuck with the nominee.

      So CNN and Jake Tapper lobbing softballs at Nikki Haley is actually good for us, this one time.

      Ken

      @Baud: none of the other candidates dared mention Trump by name.

      Trump as Voldemort, or Hastur? I don’t see it. Especially since merely declaring as a candidate will be enough to draw his ire.

      SFAW

      @p.a.: ​
       
      And every Rethug politician will answer that one, right after they answer “do gay and trans people have the right to exist without being persecuted for being who they are?”

      mrmoshpotato

      Want to piss-off the homophobes and anti-trans weirdos??

       

      Remind them that The Rocky Horror Picture Show is owned by 20th Century FOX & 20th Century FOX is now owned by Disney. So Dr. Frank N. Furter, thar Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania, is a Disney Princess.

      LMAO!  Bravo!

