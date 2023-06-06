Another hot day here today, but the most of the next 10 days look to have weather that actually supports life. Very excited about that! The heat has sapped most of my motivation, and I am considering an afternoon siesta. It’s good to have goals.

Some of the folks I follow on legal twitter seem pretty confident that we may well see a Trump indictment this week. It’s all speculation, so who knows, but I like to think it’s true. Hoping that it’s not until tomorrow when the heat will break and I will have some energy again.

In the meantime, on the lighter side.

Dear Amazon, We ordered tiny handcuffs a week ago and were expecting them any day now. It is imperative they are delivered immediately, otherwise we will be forced to reconsider our Prime membership. Sincerely, The Department of Justice — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 6, 2023

Rumors that I told the Trump team to “fvck off” when they asked to drop the charges, are simply not accurate. I distinctly remember a “please” in there somewhere. There is no reason not to be civil. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 6, 2023

Thank dog for the other Jack Smith. He brightens my days.