On the Lighter Side

Another hot day here today, but the most of the next 10 days look to have weather that actually supports life.  Very excited about that!  The heat has sapped most of my motivation, and I am considering an afternoon siesta.  It’s good to have goals.

Some of the folks I follow on legal twitter seem pretty confident that we may well see a Trump indictment this week.  It’s all speculation, so who knows, but I like to think it’s true. Hoping that it’s not until tomorrow when the heat will break and I will have some energy again.

In the meantime, on the lighter side.

Thank dog for the other Jack Smith.  He brightens my days.

    1. 1.

      Trivia Man

      I fondly remember that steamy August day where His Eminence The Slime, aka Richard Milhouse resigned in disgrace. Here’s hoping for another positive event in the story of our American Presidents.

      WaterGirl

      I did make my first popsicles of the year this morning!  Cherry and lemon.  Definitely good, but not one of my best.

      It’s a good thing I made a spreadsheet of all the popsicles I made last year because all the recipes I had made up last year had apparently fallen out of my head while I slept.

      *Is is crazy that I have a popsicle spreadsheet?  If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have remembered my two favorites from last year, or how I made them!  Lemon-white peach, and cherry-lemon-peach.

      I will hit the Wednesday farmer’s market for the first time tomorrow.  It’s an Amish guy who doesn’t actually farm himself, but he brings all the good stuff up from Amish country.  It’s a dad and a wife and some kids.  He’s a dick to the kids; it’s obvious that he’s a bully, if you know what your’e looking for.

