Holy Forking Shirt Balls

Holy forking shirt balls!  It’s all speculation of course – but informed speculation!  Legal twitter thinks it’s really looking like we will see Jack Smith indict Trump this week.  I’m not entirely sure about that because Jack Smith is still bringing people in to testify in front of the grand juries.

This seems like a big deal to me.  The DOJ’s head of counterintelligence is questioning the person in charge of Trump’s super PAC.  I hope all of Trump’s minions are squirming like the little worms they are.

As I understand it, they don’t have “targets” testify before a grand jury, so Meadows doesn’t appear to be a target of the investigation.  His comment that essentially said “I tell the truth when I am required to by law” leaves me thinking that he was not taking the 5th, and that he was actually testifying.

What say you all?  Has Meadows been cooperating all along?

Update:  This is NOT good news for Donald Trump!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Bill K

      Bill K

      After all this time I’ll believe it when I see it.  It’s like George R.R. Martin’s final Game of Thrones novels – the hope has given way to exhaustion.

    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The indictment could be tomorrow.  It could be six months from now.  Probably not more than that, but I mean, who knows?  Smith is still interviewing people and the appointment was made at the request of Trump’s lawyers, who must operate based on what Trump wants, which is based on what Trump knows, which is just the dumbass fantasies and paranoia bouncing around in his head.

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Many commenter s downstairs are posting about Meadows pleading guilty. I need more info here. Popcorn shelf is bare.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      If Meadows flipped, will we be seeing TWO INDICTMENTS??? Stealing classified documents AND inciting an insurrection against the USA???

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      Has Meadows been cooperating all along?

      Being neither a lawyer nor particularly well informed beyond MSM stories (plus of course the deep insights of Balloon Juice), but noting that Meadows is represented by George Terwilliger, who apparently has a serious Washington rep, my guess would be that Meadows has been playing coy, hinting, saying as little as possible, and letting his lawyer work the best possible deal for him, which might well include immunity, in which case he’s singing because he’s obliged to.  The only question then is, what is he still holding back or shading, and I would guess not much because there are so very VERY many witnesses and sources of information in play, and once one has promised to sing, it’s rather a bad idea to be caught in an omission or lie.

    13. 13.

      UncleEbeneezer

      BREAKING: Jack Smith is prepared to ask a grand jury to CHARGE TRUMP with ESPIONAGE and OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE as early as TOMORROW, and MARK MEADOWS HAS FLIPPED and will plead guilty to several lesser charges in exchange for limited immunity.

    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      It is understood that prosecutors intend to ask grand jurors to vote on the indictment on Thursday, but that vote could be delayed as much as a week until the next meeting of the grand jury to allow for a complete presentation of evidence, or to allow investigators to gather more evidence for presentation of necessary.

    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @bbleh:

      but noting that Meadows is represented by George Terwilliger, who apparently has a serious Washington rep, my guess would be that Meadows has been playing coy, hinting, saying as little as possible, and letting his lawyer work the best possible deal for him, which might well include immunity, in which case he’s singing because he’s obliged to.

      that’s been my hope/hunch for a while, as Meadows was the lapdog that wasn’t barking for quite some time now, that Terwilliger was guiding him through hoops so that he could cooperate reluctantly and get every concession out of the DoJ

      Also, as evidence suggests Meadows is one of the dumbest members of trump’s inner circle, I wonder how much Terwilliger, as an old school Bush Republican, has been manipulating Meadows into being only a semi-witting, partially willing weapon against trump. At least that’s how I’d write it in a novel.

    28. 28.

      bbleh

      In all seriousness, and wishing no ill at all, if this story/rumor about Meadows is true, I hope steps are taken to assure his physical safety.  He’s going to figure prominently in news stories, and I fear MAGAland will not react well.

    33. 33.

      Tony Jay

      That Trump whine.

      “Waaaah! You’re still investigating me for criming while I’m running for President! You’re not supposed to be able to investigate my criming while I’m campaigning! That’s why I’m campaigning! Waaah!”

      Fuck off, Donny. You can run for President from a jail cell. That’s all you get.

    35. 35.

      dmsilev

      Legal experts, can we get some opinions on this Post article?

      If Trump documents probe leads to charges, bulk of indictment would be in S. Florida

      Justice Department prosecutors are planning to bring a significant portion of any charges stemming from the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, at a nearby federal court in south Florida, according to people familiar with the matter.

      The legal rationale for such a move is that the bulk of the conduct at issue in the investigation occurred in the southern district of Florida, in and around Trump’s Palm Beach residence and private club, even if much of the investigation — led by special counsel Jack Smith — has been handled by a grand jury in D.C., these people said.

      That approach by prosecutors does not rule out the possibility of some charges, such as perjury or false statements, being filed in Washington in connection with grand jury appearances or law enforcement interviews that took place there, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal discussions.

      Would have obvious implications for things like jury pools.

    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      Can someone please remove Bill Barr from the Internet?  He is clearly making the rounds for whitewashing his role – again! – and I can’t bear to see his smug face.  Lock him up!

    39. 39.

      M31

      Whomp whomp

      ticktock motherfuckers

      Whomp whomp

      ticktock motherfuckers

      fuck’em

      doot – do – doot doot

    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      please, FSM, pleeeeeeeeease let the whole counterintelligence angle pan out BIGLY!!

      The whole country (well, 73% of it) could unite and purge this orange shitstain and his vile enablers from every aspect of our battered democracy, if not our memories.

    44. 44.

      Princess

      Espionage.

      Fuck Trump, fuck the GOP, and fuck the national media who completely failed to do even minor diligence on him, and delivered him to us.

      Espionage. Wow.

    45. 45.

      The Moar You Know

       DOJ’s head of Counterintelligence is handling questioning of Trump super PAC chief.

      Oh boy.   There’s only one reason that would happen.  How much did Vlad send?

    48. 48.

      Jackie

      Nicole Wallace is great today! Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell are gonna be Much See TV tonight!

    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @Geoduck: I just want video of when he tries to beg cut a plea deal with Jack Smith.

      I mean, SB LIV and LVII highlights?  Who needs THOSE anymore?

      Just gimme a few minutes of trumpov semi-hysterically weeping “I’LL TELL YOU EVERYTHING!  PUTIN, the MONEY LAUNDERING, the J6 PLANNING, ALL OF IT!!  JUST. DON’T. SEND ME. TO PRISON!”

      and I’ll put it on a loop for the next five or six years!

      (sorry, career!  sorry, family!) ;)

    51. 51.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: I know. It’s way out of my area of expertise, but since we have some fine law-talking folks here, thought I’d ask for their thoughts.

    55. 55.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: I think there’s been too much made of the Florida / DC Grand juries. It would seem like the long running DC GJ is not going to fold up and everything go to Florida, OTOH there are a lot of things that happened in FL and may be better filed there, maybe more people and cases than come out of DC, but not necessarily bigger in terms of charges or impact.

    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I say, “I’ll believe it when I see it.” but that only applies to WHAT trump is charged with, not whether he is charged. Ever since Jack Smith got appointed I’ve had no doubt trump would be.

