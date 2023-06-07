Holy forking shirt balls! It’s all speculation of course – but informed speculation! Legal twitter thinks it’s really looking like we will see Jack Smith indict Trump this week. I’m not entirely sure about that because Jack Smith is still bringing people in to testify in front of the grand juries.

We seem to be building to a major crescendo this week, including with the Meadows thunderbolt. Thanks very much as always @NicolleDWallace for having me at the table. https://t.co/55ExibbIzL — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 6, 2023

This seems like a big deal to me. The DOJ’s head of counterintelligence is questioning the person in charge of Trump’s super PAC. I hope all of Trump’s minions are squirming like the little worms they are.

Significant. DOJ’s head of Counterintelligence is handling questioning of Trump super PAC chief. Unlikely this is just about obstruction: Multiple witnesses subpoenaed in Florida in Trump Mar-a-Lago case | Donald Trump | The Guardian https://t.co/BHZHAfh764 — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) June 7, 2023

As I understand it, they don’t have “targets” testify before a grand jury, so Meadows doesn’t appear to be a target of the investigation. His comment that essentially said “I tell the truth when I am required to by law” leaves me thinking that he was not taking the 5th, and that he was actually testifying.

What say you all? Has Meadows been cooperating all along?

Update: This is NOT good news for Donald Trump!

1. Mark Meadows to plead guilty to lesser federal crimes in exchange for testimony under limited immunity. 2. Federal grand jury to vote on a Trump indictment on charges of Obstruction of Justice and Espionage Act violations. Buckle up. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 7, 2023

BREAKING: Jack Smith is prepared to ask a grand jury to CHARGE TRUMP with ESPIONAGE and OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE as early as TOMORROW, and MARK MEADOWS HAS FLIPPED and will plead guilty to several lesser charges in exchange for limited immunity. https://t.co/RNC7flxm6K — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 7, 2023

