Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

People are complicated. Love is not.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Good news from SCOTUS

Good news from SCOTUS

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

Today was actually a good day for liberals at the Supreme Court.

The biggest news is that the Court did not gut the Voting Rights Act in a case that was being brought by the State of Alabama. The big health policy news is that individuals who are on Medicaid do have a general private cause of action to sue when they are getting screwed by a clinical provider that is not following Medicaid rules:

I AM SO NOT A LAWYER !!!!

But it is not unusual for Medicaid beneficiaries to receive services that don’t meet Medicaid guidelines or requirements or to not receive services that they are legally entitled to. It has been very common for these beneficiaries to sue on their own behalf to force the provision of appropriate services. A nursing home (remember, Medicaid pays for a substantial portion of all nursing home days) failed to provide appropriate care. They got sued. The nursing home argued that there was not an express authorization for Medicaid beneficiaries to sue for services in the law that regulates Medicaid paid nursing home care. The nursing home argued that the only penalty was a spending clause clawback and not a behavior change.

The Supreme Court said NOPE! There is a private right to sue for appropriate service provision.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Elizabelle
  • eversor
  • Ken
  • oatler
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OverTwistWillie
  • RaflW
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Congratulations to the lawyers involved.

      This is why you fight every battle, even when the deck is stacked against you.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      OT. Take this with lots of grains of salt.

      GOP’s booming support for guns is turning off millennial, Gen Z Republicans

      About a quarter of young Republicans in one poll said they strongly or somewhat supported an assault weapons ban.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Nursing home lawsuits are fraught as is, but this will be helpful.  I doubt the patient sued the nursing home but the majority interest controlling the holding company that served as the sole stockholder for the outside consulting firm that also managed key operations at the nursing home facility.  (Technically speaking, there’s like 10 people involved, in a thousand companies, all shells, to avoid liability.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Thomas and Alito dissented in the Medicaid case. I swear to God, there could be a case about whether or not puppies are cute, and these fuckwagons would be like WELL ACTUALLY.

      Was pleasantly surprised to see that Kavanaugh joined the majority in the voting rights case, though if memory serves, he has actually ruled well in a couple other cases of this type. I suppose in his case the stopped clock is right twice a year instead of twice a day, but hey…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      It seems CJ Roberts has been noticing that the usual esteem with which the public holds the Court has in fact been eroding (plummeting?). I’m a tad surprised that he managed to drag Kavanaugh along, though, on the VR case.

      Whatever. This will be a fairly big deal for AL. Apparently it may impact several other recalcitrant/racist southern states. Good!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alison Rose: I swear to God, there could be a case about whether or not puppies are cute, and these fuckwagons would be like WELL ACTUALLY.

      You are too generous.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RaflW: It will definitely affect MS (there is a case on hold there waiting on the result of this case) and probably TX.  Could be around five or so new AA majority districts as a result of this.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      @Baud: I started to read that article, and felt like saying to whoever the baby Republican was who was wringing his hands about this, “why bother banging your head against a wall when you could, you know, just vote for the Democrat.”  So maybe he won’t do that, since he is evidently already part of the party’s infrastructure but I hope others increasingly will.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alison Rose: Saying they would “Well actually” a puppy case is too generous.  I would guess they would dissent and say puppies should be kicked if not simply poisoned.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @Alison Rose: One case I was thinking of was about racial bias in jury selection, where SCOTUS ruled that a prosecutor in Mississippi had tried to whitewash the jury in a murder case against a Black man. Kavanaugh wrote the opinion, and I loved how John Oliver put it: “You know you’re doing something wrong when it’s so flagrant, even Brett Kavanaugh has a problem with it, a man who’s done exactly two good things in his life: This decision, and making it acceptable to spend your entire job interview screaming and crying.”

      I guess now he’s done three good things. He still sucks though.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      @Anonymous At Work: My first thought was, It must be extremely difficult to sue a nursing home and win, that’s why the SC felt comfortable ruling this way. IANAL but i think your comment supports my cynicism.

      We are driving to (actually, Ohio Dad is behind the wheel) and I am getting a little woozy, trying to read my phone as this little Kia bounces along the interstate. I will be back much later this afternoon when I am back home and the floor beneath me is no vibrating.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: How about Florida?

      I may be mis-remembering, due to my DeSantis Derangement Syndrome, but I thought the state had come up with their redistricting map, a court had said it was illegal, and the state just ignored them and used the map.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ken: I am not sure.  MS LA and TX were ones I knew off the top of my head.

      ETA: I confused LA and MS. I am a northerner. It happens.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      Maybe good news, in time, for North Carolina too?  That state legislature is out of control.  (As David well knows.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OverTwistWillie

      @oatler:

      Outlived his epoch.

      Disney never did pony up to clear the 700 Club off the Family Channel. He wanted big bucks and they were like… no. His heirs will settle for chicken feed.

      Loomis over at LGM can often be unapologetically and spectacularly wrong, but his eulogy is -chef’s kiss-

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eversor

      @Alison Rose:

      I like BEER! is a political hack first and foremost.  Part of that is not trying to turn over the turnip truck for Theocracy NOW and destroy the institutions you need for your party.

      It’s probably only a matter of time before Beer! like Roberts is being complained about for not being conservative enough.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.