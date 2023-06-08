Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Predictions Are Hard!

by | 40 Comments

Predictions are hard.  (Silently adding especially about the future.)

But I’m gonna make one anyway.  Think of it as a gift to all of you when you can point and laugh if it turns out to be totally wrong!

I think Jack Smith is going to split the baby, in the best possible way.  I don’t think there will be one huge case about the MAL documents + Jan 6 + the grifting off the big lie.  I think the various cases will be brought separately, and I think some will be in DC and some will be in FL.  There may even be parts of one of those that are in FL and other parts that are in DC.

As for the documents, I believe that these 3 pieces are considered separate crimes:  taking the documents, retaining the documents, and showing the documents.  I am most certainly not a lawyer, but it seems like they could charge the retaining of documents in FL, for instance, and the taking if documents in DC.

Jack Smith is not stupid, and I don’t think for a minute that he will be putting all his eggs in one basket.  And if he did, that basket would certainly not be in FL where the crazy judges and plenty of MAGAs live.  Like me, Jack Smith is a belts and suspenders person.

Somewhat related, regarding the discrepancies in reporting about Meadows, I think we may be seeing some very careful parsing of words.  Could the initial reporting of Meadows pleading guilty to some smaller offenses and getting PARTIAL immunity be true, and have it be true at the same time that “he didn’t take a deal”?

It seems to me that the key players are playing it very close to the vest, and they should be.  Jack Smith and company, for sure.  Ditto for Meadows and his attorney, the one attorney who appears to have been involved this high-profile case without losing his credibility and standing in the legal community.

Oh, and totally unrelated, this cartoon from Anne Laurie’s thread is exceptionally good, so I will repost it here.

Thursday Morning Open Thread 7

I wonder if the Squeaker is as happy in the position as he thought he would be.  I hope that he is totally miserable every single day, and that he is a living example of be careful what you wish for.

Open thread.

 

    5. 5.

      Maxim

      Your predictiguess makes sense to me, WG. Or should that be predictiwag? Either way, I am all for the maximum number of charges in the best-suited venues being brought.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      narya

      I think you’re right. By all accounts, he is super careful and thorough, and I suspect he also doesn’t want to be sidetracked by motions to change the venue–they’ll be made anyway, but making the logic as airtight as possible will help mitigate that. I’ve never thought that the grift and J6 would be in the same pile as the documents–and I am not convinced that the documents will be all one case, either; I could argue it either way, and I have about 3 of the 4,000,000 facts of the matter. As an aside, Pierce has been referring to the documents case as the “pool shed papers”; who knew that an actual pool was going to come into play?! As for the grift and J6, they could be two separate cases, too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      MAL documents + Jan 6 + the grifting off the big lie

      And best of all, they only have to get him on one to send him to prison!

      Plus there’s the NY fraud indictments!

      Plus there’s the GA fraudulent electors scheme!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      narya

      @WaterGirl: And you notice it did NOT stop me from having an opinion! :-)

      combined, that is potentially a rotating tag: I have 3 of the approximately 4,000,000 facts of the matter, which did not stop me from having an opinion about it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Maybe the Mueller Report may actually have consequences for Trump, even after Barr dismissed it.

      Details in Mueller Report Draw Interest of Special Counsel in Trump Classified Documents Case

      A lengthy section of the Mueller Report, which examined ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has been instructive to the current inquiry’s prosecutors, who are viewing Trump’s actions around federal requests to return the classified documents as part of a broader pattern, the person said.

      . . .

      Prosecutors have looked closely at Section II of the Mueller report, titled “Factual Results of the Obstruction Investigation.” That 142-page section goes into vivid detail, with extensive footnotes and copies of emails and text messages, about Trump taking steps to thwart the work of federal prosecutors investigating Russia’s effort to influence the 2016 election.

       

      That part of the report details how Trump tried to get the FBI to drop its investigation of Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security advisor, for lying to FBI agents about meetings he had with Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. weeks before Trump took office. Flynn eventually pled guilty to lying to the bureau and was later pardoned by Trump.

      . . .

      And it illustrated how Trump responded in June 2017 when he learned about an email from his 2016 campaign setting up a meeting for Trump’s son Don Jr. with Russians. Those Russian nationals were claiming to offer negative details about Hillary Clinton as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” according to an email to Don Jr. As he flew aboard Air Force One back to Washington from a summit in Germany, Trump dictated a statement to his aide Hope Hicks to be attributed to Don Jr. saying that the meeting was about Russia’s policy toward Americans adopting Russian children.

      . . .

      Mueller’s report concluded that then-President Trump “launched public attacks on the investigation and individuals involved in it who could possess evidence adverse to the President, while in private, the President engaged in a series of targeted efforts to control the investigation.” Mueller also said his investigation “found multiple acts by the President that were capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations, including the Russian-interference and obstruction investigations.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Burnspbesq

      All this speculation is fun, but remember: the people who really know aren’t talking, and the people who are talking don’t really know.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Trump has to win every case against him and Smith only has to win one, so it makes sense to bring as many cases as possible.

      Dare I hope that the defense of one case will harm the defense of another? Make Trump’s various lies work against him, in other words.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Nukular Biskits: ​ “How can you trust a man who wears both a belt and suspenders? The man can’t even trust his own pants.”

      Peter Fonda as Frank in Once Upon a Time in the West

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anonymous At Work

      Quick Correction:  Retaining is in DC, where the National Archives are.  Showing them would be in Florida, where witnesses are.

      You’d also want to give Meadows limited immunity after he plead to crimes AND sufficient facts to nail his ass if he backed out.  You’d also give him the first crack at setting any narratives in cases where he AND TFG would be targets, as an extra carrot.  Fraud and fraud-like crimes are considered automatic strikes against credibility in all subsequent criminal situations; once a liar, etc.  So, Meadows helping to convict TFG of fraud-like crimes would help Meadows in Jan6 situations because his former boss is a fraudster.

      The evidence for the grift/wire fraud from the Jan6 stuff seems simple (haven’t done my due diligence, (IAALAA) but if you could get that, you could help slow or shut down the money paying for the “defense” (witness tampering/coordination) for various MAGAts in Trump’s outer circles, get them to accept plea bargains, etc.

      It’s amazing how anti-Mafia strategies work so well against TFG…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      narya

      @Scout211: I’ve occasionally wondered if anyone would ever pick up the Mueller stuff. I mean, there is SO MUCH from which to choose! I also think that the Mueller stuff is still relevant, not least because TFG and his various side-piece-grifters keep trying to foist the “Russia hoax” on us. They have NOT let it go, so that tells me there is quite a bit hiding under that particular blanket.

      ETA typos

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      More of this please Dems:

      Gavin Newsom: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis. The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction. The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1) Raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 2) Universal background checks 3) A reasonable waiting period for gun purchases 4) Banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons.

      THANK YOU GOV!

      We won’t ever get there if we don’t raise the issue and go big & bold.  (And it’s not even all that bold – majorities of Republicans support these 4 planks!)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cmorenc

      For any cases brought in S. Florida,  is there any chance that Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon will be assigned them?  (Recall that she’s the Trump-appointed political hack who deliberately tried to hamstring the investigation of the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

       

      OT – Brief interlude to indulge in a spot of (well-deserved) FTF Guardian slapping.

      Interesting article in today’s paper by columnist Aditya Chakrabortty slamming Sir Keir Starmer’s authoritarian spite festival of a (formerly Labour) Party for blocking a popular North-East England Mayor from even getting on the long-list to be a Labour candidate for the new Regional Mayoralty that will encompass his current patch plus a lot more.

      He goes into the actual reasons for his blocking (too left-wing for centre-Right Nu-Lab, believes and promotes all the things Starmer promised to do in his leadership campaign then did a 180 on as soon as he got the job, would almost certainly win if he were allowed to stand) as well as rubbishing the stated reasons (he sat on a stage interviewing acclaimed director Ken Loach about his multi-award winning movie exposing the awfulness of bigotry and racism when he should have been screaming “You’re a fucking Jew-hater!!!” into Loach’s face at the top of his lungs like any normal Nu-Lab synthazoid with an ounce of ambition would), but then does what not a single mainstream journalist in this country has bothered/wanted to do at any point in the last three years, and goes past the bland, sneering boilerplate copy provided by Nu-Lab Central (“nothing to see here/we just want the best candidates/all he has to do is acknowledge his sins”) to actually look at how they run their candidate selections and concluded that Nu-Lab is being run by and for the factional interests of a bunch of lying, hateful, snobbish careerists who are busy purging the Party of anyone who isn’t one of them using any underhanded bureaucratic cheat and/or discredited smear they feel like, blithely confident that the same pseudo-journalists who spent years promoting and front-paging completely false accusations of top-down bullying when Corbyn was Labour leader will deliberately look the other way now that there’s actually something real to report on.

      Which is nice, and all that, but just a few points.

      1) You’re saying this now? In 2023? When Nu-Lab have been systematically blocking, suspending and purging popular, left-wing candidates and sitting officials on spurious grounds for years? This is the one example you’re going to mention? There are literally hundreds of horror stories out there about what Nu-Lab’s cadres are doing to the Party, but it’s taken you until now to raise an objection? It’s too fucking late, mate. Job’s done.

      2) Every single objection he raises to the spiteful blocking of Jamie Driscoll is applicable to the disgusting way Starmer has hounded Corbyn, and he doesn’t even have the guts to mention him. He writes for a newspaper that spent years lying about problems in the Labour Party and is still lying about it today. Too little, too late, chum.

      3) I saw first hand the contempt Nu-Lab’s handpicked selection fixers have for Labour Party democracy when they tried and (narrowly) failed to rig the reselection contest for my MP. Online-only votes where they controlled who got invited and whose votes were counted, Labour Party funds used to back their chosen candidate while the sitting MP was locked out of the Party’s membership database, thugs used to stalk and threaten campaigners and officials and then their complaints tossed in the bin rather than investigated, the postal vote system manipulated to harvest scores of ineligible votes for their candidate, votes that would have been counted and given him the win if the MP’s disabled assistant hadn’t spent three hours systematically challenging every single one of them (she was rewarded by being blocked herself for standing for the local council seat she’s held for years, by a centrally appointed selection official who herself only just returned to the Party – against the expressed wishes of her Constituency Party – after leaving to campaign for the Liberal Democrats in the last election). The only reason we won that vote was because the actual selection vote had, according to the rules, to be in person, and lo and behold, when actual members were asked their opinion in a venue where their votes couldn’t be conveniently disappeared, 95% of them chose to tell Starmer’s drone to go fuck himself.

      4) Literally yesterday the Nu-Lab machine showed what they’d taken from the failed attempt to purge my MP when they managed to get rid of an excellent left-wing Welsh Labour MP by changing the rules so that the actual selection vote didn’t have to be in person any more. Astonishingly enough, when the vote was restricted to online only and Nu-Lab’s kommissars got to do the vote counting, they managed to eke out a narrow win for their Starmerite drone. Yet, not a mention of this in the article. Not a single word.

      5) Oh, and though I’m sure that the FTF Guardian will point to them running this article as ‘proof’ that they’re ever so even-handed where Labour factionalism is concerned, they didn’t open the article for comments, and whenever it was so much as mentioned in the Live Politics comment section, the comment was immediately deleted by moderators.

      6) So, yeah, Fuck the Fucking Guardian.

       

      Ahhhh. That’s better. Please return to your scheduled programming.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      tobie

      I gather from the Guardian  that Trump has been informed that he is the target of an investigation. I’m not sure how I missed this story.

      Apologies to Tony Jay for quoting FTF Guardian.

      Federal prosecutors formally informed Donald Trump’s lawyers last week that the former president is a target of the criminal investigation examining his retention of national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort and obstruction of justice, according to two people briefed on the matter.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      oldgold

      I have and do think the proper venue for the documents case is South Florida. To bring it in DC is asking for unnecessary delay. And, we do not have the luxury of time in this matter.  This case has to be tried no later than the summer of 2024.

      I am not particularly worried about the jury pool in South Florida.  It is not bright red political area. With proper voir dire I think a fair jury can be picked.

      What I am worried about in connection with South Florida is that “Judge” Aileen Cannon will be assigned the case. That would be an unmitigated disaster.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Remember also that there are some people whose Trump related criming occurred solely in FL. The FL GJ is likely to be targeting them as well as any purely FL-based federal criming by Trump.*

      *Suck it, grammarians.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @cmorenc: Judge Cannon might have failed to derail the documents inquiry, but she succeeded in blowing this site up. I remember the thread after Cannon ordered a special master. It was like she’d smacked a wasp nest with a 2×4.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      @tobie: I’m vehemently in favor of TFG being indicted for something. That said, third-hand rumors (or rumours, if you prefer) about whatever don’t really climb that hill of credibility. We shall see.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @cmorenc: It is a possibility.  She would be an even more of an idiot than I believe she is if she doesn’t recuse if she pulls this case.  Also, there are 16 judges in that district plus ten or so on senior status.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anonymous At Work

      @cmorenc: I’m not sure where you’d file the case to get her in the pool but yes, it could happen.  On the other hand, Broward and Miami-Dade has a lot of Obama/Clinton appointees, including the judge that nailed Roger Stone hard.  There are a lot of rules about where you can file cases, both criminal and civil.

      Jack Smith is smart enough and experienced enough to chose the venue properly to avoid making improper forum a source of delay (could cost him a year’s time on those appeals).

      Reply
    40. 40.

      tobie

      @MattF: Agree that all we have are rumors at the moment…and they’re likely be fed by Trump’s camp so caution is in order.

      @Tony Jay: Hell, yeah, I’ve earned by goat cred! In the future, tho’, I’ll just say “Hugo Lowell is reporting,” and leave the newspaper out of it.

      Reply

