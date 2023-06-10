Raven sent me this great cartoon.
Looks like we could use an open thread, so this is the perfect time to use this cartoon..
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 5 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Baud
Accurate.
Layer8Problem
It’s funny because it’s true.
Skepticat
Odd-looking cat.
OzarkHillbilly
My wife got to sleep in this morning. After getting up, she went into the kitchen to make her breakfast and Percy followed her in. Started up with his usual “I want a treat.” whimper and the next thing we knew Billie was in there jumping all over my wife practically howling for a treat.
As usual, my wife surrendered.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings