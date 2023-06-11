Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

As Far As I Can Tell

As far as I can tell from listening to attorneys and former prosecutors, there is no consensus on how to proceed in dealing with the potential land mine that is the assignment of Aileen Cannon to the documents case against Donald Trump.

DOJ and Jack Smith (LIVE) Now 2
I’m here to fuck up MAGA world and chew gum, and I’m all out of gum.

I am confident that Jack Smith knew there was a decent chance that this case would be assigned to Cannon, so I’m sure he has it all gamed out.

My guess is that Jack Smith is serious about a speedy trial and he figured we could either slowly get to the fight over venue and burn time (that we don’t have) doing it, and still likely end up in FL – or he could just file in FL and have that fight right out of the gate. (Jack Smith has some serious balls, of that I am certain.)

Anyway, I have listened to multiple sets of people discuss the road ahead, and while there doesn’t seem to be a clear agreement on how to move forward, there does seem to be agreement on what the options are for going forward.

I will lay out my current understanding, and then I can refine this list based on feedback in the comments, especially from our Balloon Juice attorneys!

  1. Cannon could recuse herself right out of the gate.  (Unlikely, as far as I can glean.)
  2. Cannon proceeds as the judge in this case, and Jack Smith does nothing to question Aileen Cannon.  (Not just yet, anyway.)
  3. DECISION POINT
  4. Jack Smith could ask Cannon to recuse herself.
  5. Cannon could agree to recuse.  (Unlikely?)
  6. Cannon could decline to recuse herself.
  7. Jack Smith could file to have Cannon replaced.
  8. Cannon could rule against that.
  9. Jack Smith could then appeal her decision not to recuse herself.  (That would go to the 11th Circuit.)
  10. The 11th Circuit would would rule one way or another, and I believe that whatever they decided is how the trial would proceed.
  11. OR
  12. Or instead of doing #4 right out of the gate, Jack Smith could proceed with the trial and then wait until Cannon does something that is truly out of line, and then I think he could begin with step #4 and then #4 – $10 would play out at that time.

SOURCES

Podcast with Andrew Weissman and Mary McCable: Prosecuting Donald Trump, episode: 37 Felony Counts.

This interview exchange with Brian Tyler Cohen interviewing Glenn Kirschner.

If the experts don’t agree on how Cannon should be handled, my opinion surely isn’t worth anything.  But I’ll share it anyway!  My best guess is that Jack Smith would give Cannon a chance to do the right thing, let Cannon hang herself with her own actions if that’s the road she takes, and then crush her.

I’m sure we’ll know more on Tuesday, but in the meantime I thought it might help for us all to know what the potential steps are.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Wapiti

      ?) Jack Smith drops another stack of charges for crimes within D.C. courts purview, to demonstrate to Trump he should plead guilty, soonest, and to put a spotlight on any bias Cannon decides to display.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      @Wapiti: That’s what I think because the DC grand jury did meet.

      I think he goes after Walt Nauta who will soon discover that trump is not a friend.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Wapiti: I totally agree that Jack Smith has not put all his eggs in one basket.

      I do think that Jan 6 will go to the DC courts.

      And I think it’s possible that Smith has held back some document-related stuff that could go to DC since Cannon was a distinct possibility for judge in FL.

      I can also imagine that Smith MIGHT be aware that even though he has laid out an airtight case – so airtight that the defendant’s mother would have to vote to convict –  in FL there might not be a conviction and Smith will let the stinking carcass of the FL case sit on display for everyone to see until even the MAGA people will have to see that Trump is guilt.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      The only thing I think we can safely rule out is Cannon doing the right thing at any point. This is literally why she was put in her job. In fact I’m reasonably confident that they explicitly told her that and she explicitly agreed to it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Edmund dantes

      I think he waits on her to make something that is definitely way over the line before he moves to asking her to recuse herself.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m sure we won’t know anything until 3 days before at the earliest – when the experienced former prosecutors smell something in the air that the rest of us don’t – and they tell us that, just like they did this time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      FastEdD

      All that time wasted gathering all that evidence that Loose Cannon will just throw out anyway. We have a situation where MAGATs are furious and the rest of us who just want the law to be enforced are disgusted at the judge who was picked to slow everything down and toss it all out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I also think Jack Smith wants to see how FL plays out – this proceeding on Tuesday should tell us whether a speedy trial is in the works or if she is going to be all about delay delay delay.

      My faith in Jack Smith is what allows me to stay calm in all of this.  The man knows what he is doing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spirula

      I think your last timeline is the most likely.  He seems to possess enough grit and savvy to let her shoot herself in the foot (if she is dumb enough to do, and she has the potential), and then legally cut her out of the equation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mvr

      I go with respectfully request recusal based on the court of appeals decision making it hard for the public to have confidence in her not being biased.  The harder question is what they do if she just politely doesn’t do it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lapassionara

      I have been an attorney in a case involving a motion to recuse the judge. Unless the standards have changed, it is very difficult to recuse a judge, almost impossible.

      So I don’t think going for recusal early on would work. I think Jack Smith will proceed to litigate the case in Cannon’s courtroom and see what kind of rulings she makes.

      I can imagine Trump demanding that his criminal defense attorney file all sorts of motions (as he did in the earlier proceeding), and perhaps one of these will give Jack Smith an opening to approach the 11th Circuit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      The only serious question *I* have is, assuming she doesn’t recuse herself (which I think is reasonably safe to assume), AND assuming she doesn’t do anything REALLY egregious up to or during the actual trial, does he nevertheless move to have her replaced (on whatever grounds, Trump appointment, the Special Master issue) BEFORE she’s in a position where can order an acquittal that can’t be appealed because of double jeopardy?  That is, does he guard against the worst case, which is that she’s secretly scheming to acquit Trump and will play it straight right up until she pulls the trigger?

      I’m willing to bet that he’s come up against some people much more capable than she who were acting in bad faith, so as you say, I would assume he’s got at least a rough game-plan.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Made me look. FLSD.uscourts.gov lists the district judges:

      By order of seniority (omitting the Senior (mostly retired) judges):

      Chief Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga
      Judge K. Michael Moore
      Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks
      Judge William P. Dimitrouleas
      Judge Jose E. Martinez
      Judge Kathleen M. Williams
      Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr.
      Judge Darrin P. Gayles
      Judge Beth Bloom
      Judge Robin L. Rosenberg
      Judge Roy K. Altman
      Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II
      Judge Rodney Smith
      Judge Raag Singhal
      Judge Aileen M. Cannon

      She’s the least senior. This is a pretty big case to drop in her lap…

      I don’t know if the rest of them are as insane and partisan as she is. :-/

      I think Smith is right to file there and head off any venue questions. Let things go ahead. FTFNYT says that over 300 classified documents were found at MaL. Presumably Smith can (re)file with a different grand jury indictment, for different documents or different charges, if necessary. Like others, I assume that he’s gamed this out all kinds of ways and knows about options.

      She knows she’s being watched by the whole world.

      Here’s a story about an “exceedingly rare” Rule 29 acquittal:

      DuaneMorris.com:

      Rule 29 requires a judge to enter a judgment of acquittal if the evidence the government has presented in its case in chief is insufficient to sustain a conviction. To grant a Rule 29 motion, the court must find that, viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the government, the jury cannot reasonably find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In other words, the court determines that the evidence the government has presented fails not only to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, but also to meet the much lower threshold of sufficient evidence to send the case to the jury. Complete acquittals on all counts against a defendant, as occurred here, are extremely rare.

      (Emphasis added.)

      I don’t think Smith has to worry about that.

      But time will tell.

      Eyes on the prizes. Don’t get too distracted by stuff we cannot control – we’ve got elections to win!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PsiFighter37

      @bbleh: Can judges order jurors to acquit in a trial? IANAL but haven’t heard that before. They can certainly instruct on what they are supposed to consider.

      That said, the content is so slam-dunk that maybe even a shit-for-brains judge like her will know that whatever remaining shred of credibility she will hinge on not sticking her neck out for a dude who is going to spend the rest of his life in federal pound-me-in-the-ass prison, as ‘Office Space’ puts it.

      PF37 +3

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @Lapassionara: Thanks for you experienced input. IANAL but you make logical sense to this not-lawyer

      Since those of us who are not-lawyers are just spitballing here, I will go on record to predict that Trump’s new, newer, newest lawyer will ask for a special master to catalogue all the papers with words secret and top secret documents to make sure they weren’t planted by the deep state to personally smear Trump’s decorating taste in bathrooms ability to own secret documents that are his because he said so.

      You’re welcome.  Now what do I win?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      We’ll learn Cannon’s game plan right at the getgo:

      “Indicted former President Donald Trump’s legal team is planning to ask District Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss key evidence that ties him to obstruction of the FBI’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, a report said Sunday.”

      “The basis of the dismissal, his lawyers say, is that notes kept by Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran – bombshell evidence in which Trump discusses lying to investigators about the document’s existence and even suggests destroying them – are covered by attorney-client privilege and should not have been turned over.”

      “Without those notes, it would be much harder for prosecutors to prove he interfered with the probe, the Daily Beast reported.”

      “The notes are already in the possession of Special Counsel Jack Smith and featured prominently in the 37-count indictment that was unsealed Friday. But Cannon, who was appointed by Trump and apparently selected randomly to oversee at least the beginning of his case, could rule them unusable, the Beast said.”

      “They form the backbone of the conspiracy to obstruct justice charge, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.”

      “If it works, one source told The Daily Beast, Corcoran could be “totally in the clear,” providing a narrow boost for Trump in court—but nowhere near saving the former president entirely,” the report said.”

      https://www.rawstory.com/aileen-cannon-2661189723/

      For whatever reason, a link to the Daily Beast article wasn’t provided.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: On the podcast I linked above, they do into a lot of detail about how Cannon ended up on the short list of 1.

      Apparently you have to say where the crimes took place (so that landed things in the group that would include her).

      Then you have to say how long you think the trial will take (Jack Smith said 21 days).

      Apparently the senior judges can set parameters for what kinds of trials they want assigned to them.  Only criminal, only civil, etc.  They can say “I don’t want trials that are expected to last more than this # of days” – so that may have removed some more.

      Etc.  Weissman and McCord didn’t seem to think it’s as fishy as it looks.

      Surely Jack Smith would know how all that stuff works re: assigning a judge.

      I thought Cannon was a worst case scenario, but more of an outside chance than a high likelihood.  My guess is that he wasn’t taken by surprise as I was.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: For what it’s worth, the possibility of them actually being successful in overturning the piercing of attorney-client privilege was dismissed as having the tiniest chance of being successful.  I think that was discussed in the podcast I linked.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      oldgold

      I would not be surprised if their is not an additional filing in the documents case.
      My guess is that filing would have to do with what happened to the documents taken to New Jersey. Apparently some of these documents, such as the war plan document Trump was taped discussing, are missing.

      The whole New Jersey aspect of this stinks. In my opinion, there is much more to this part of the story.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      smith

      I realize that Cannon is a MAGAt, and thus not necessarily prone to recognizable normal human reactions, but I would think that the combination of her least-senior rank and the severe pasting she got from her colleagues the last time she acted out in favor of TFG might make her hesitate to do that again. After all, she’s got to continue working with them for the foreseeable future, and most people do care about what their more senior colleagues think of them. At the least, if she does trying dropping in some monkey wrenches, they will be much more subtle than the bombs she threw last time. Certainly not an abrupt directed verdict.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I don’t see the point of waiting for her to step over a line and then going after her. If she doesn’t recuse herself, without being asked, then we know that she’s going to put her finger on the scale – probably the rest her hand and a substantial portion of her arm. If Smith then doesn’t immediately ask her to recuse herself and instead waits for her to cross some line, it will take a lot of time to attempt to force her off once she crosses that line AND it will take some more time, and allow for even more mayhem, to seat a new judge and get her up to speed.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      2liberal

      @bbleh:I’m willing to bet that he’s come up against some people much more capable than she who were acting in bad faith,

       

      who are federal judges?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @smith: I just realized something: Ailene Cannon is the only judge assigned to a Trump hearing that he hasn’t insulted in ANY way.
      I wonder why?🤔

      Reply
    33. 33.

      coin operated

      Something Peter Strzok pointed out on the bird machine…they are only charging a fraction of the documents recovered at Mar-a-Lardo.  I have no doubt that some of those are so sensitive that exposing them to the court would cause more damage, but I get the feeling that Jack has something up his sleeve if Little Miss Trumpette starts playing games on the bench.

      I’m spitballing here…but he’s run a masterful investigation thus far and I’m inclined to believe he’s gamed this out.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      oldgold

      @Scout211:  It was ruled on, but in DC.  It is probable certain Trump’s attorneys will want that ruling revisited in Florida.

      In my opinion the DC ruling is sound, but in the hands of Judge Cannon, who knows.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Edmund dantes: If she’s the judge presiding over the trial, the first outrageous thing she does could be a Judgment of Acquittal, which by my understanding would immediately acquit Trump (no jury verdict required) and would be unappealable. So that would be too late.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      West of the Rockies

      I think a 1/6 indictment is a bit away still.  Didn’t Bannon just get a supoena last week?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ruckus

      @waspuppet:

      Step one. SFB is evil. And stupid.

      Step two. I agree that she may have agreed with your direction.

      Step three. I sort of doubt that SFB can think that far ahead – IOW more than 2 minutes total in any 24 hr period.

      Step four. SFB has zero logical sense, so the contemplation of any involved setup is far beyond him.

      Step five. The discussion here about why he took and kept the paper he did has shown that really there was likely no actual forethought about what he was doing, it is all just the possessiveness of this 4 yr old in a man’s body, – “It’s mine, I want it, you can’t have it!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Given how much evidence is required to meet the extremely high bar of piercing attorney-client privilege, I doubt Judge Loose Cannon has much wiggle to try to throw out evidence based on that.  And she tries, I’m sure it’ll be instantly appealed, and I assume the Appeals Court will be very unamused.

      I’m more worried about about a last-minute ruling that the prosecution failed to make its case. I’ll leave it the attorneys as to whether there’s any potential appeal in that event. Normally applies court only rule on issues of law, and defer to trial judges regarding facts of the case but I can’t see them letting such a blatant act of bias stand, especially after the last go-round.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      @Another Scott: @WaterGirl: I also read someplace that there is a caseload “limit” beyond which judges are less likely to get cases (or don’t get them at all), and that many of the judges in the District were at or near their limits.

      And yes Rule 29 requires the most generous reading of the prosecution’s evidence, and the assumption of a “reasonable jury” and and and … but in the end, it’s up to the judge.  Unless a jury has already returned a guilty verdict, it’s unappealable.

      @PsiFighter37: IANAL, but from what I’ve read, the term “directed verdict” is no longer used; instead, the defense moves to acquit (which is routine and pro-forma and almost always denied) and the judge grants the motion, end of story

      Hyperventilation may resume now.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      @PsiFighter37:

      Can judges order jurors to acquit in a trial? IANAL but haven’t heard that before. They can certainly instruct on what they are supposed to consider.

      There’s a thing called a Judgment of Acquittal, which is normally used in cases where the evidence for the prosecution is egregiously poor. The defense can call for one, arguing that the evidence is so bad that no reasonable jury could possibly convict on the basis of it, and if the judge agrees, that’s that–the defendant is acquitted and we stop wasting the jurors’ time and harassing the defendant. But if the judge were completely corrupt, this could be a way to shitcan cases unilaterally.

      But this doesn’t happen at an arraignment; I think there actually has to be a jury impanelled.

      There might be some complication as to when they can do it so as to make appeal impossible under the guarantee against double jeopardy.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: yes, it was already ruled on. multiple times.  but that is at the heart of what they want to do with corcoran’s info that was so damaging to trump.  They want a ruling that says that can’t be used as evidence in the trial.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      bbleh

      @Matt McIrvin: But this doesn’t happen at an arraignment; I think there actually has to be a jury impanelled.

      I believe that’s right, because jeopardy does not attach until a jury is seated.  I have no idea whether there are grounds for acquittal before all evidence is presented (which is required under Rule 29).

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MomSense

      My day turned so weird.  I don’t even know how to describe it.  Music Festival was a blast but hot.

      Fuck Trump.  I think there are more federal indictments to come. Then we have the Georgia indictments to look forward too and they are going to be lit!🔥🔥🔥🔥

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: But all those musts and shoulds are just on the judge’s say-so, right? From Aileen Cannon’s perspective, it could be that no evidence the government could present could possibly pass the threshold of sufficient evidence, and no jury that would convict him could be reasonable.

      Reply

