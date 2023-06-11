i am sure the discourse about this will be totally normal and not at all insane. https://t.co/D8fEt0IacN — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 10, 2023

Apparently by his own hand, although the clock was ticking down — “‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say”:

Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, four people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Kaczynski, who was 81 and suffering from late-stage cancer, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday morning, the people told the AP. They were not authorized to publicly discuss Kaczynski’s death and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity… Kaczynski had been held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims… While awaiting trial, in 1998, Kaczynski attempted to hang himself with a pair of underwear. Though he was diagnosed by a psychiatrist as a paranoid schizophrenic, he was adamant that he wasn’t mentally ill. He eventually pleaded guilty rather than allow his attorneys to present an insanity defense… During his decades in prison, Kaczynski maintained regular correspondence with the outside world, becoming an object of fascination – and even reverence – among those opposed to modern civilization. “He’s turned into an iconic figure for both the far-right and far-left,” said Daryl Johnson, a domestic terrorism expert at the New Lines Institute, a nonprofit think tank. “He definitely stands out from the rest of the pack as far as his level of education, the meticulous nature in which he went about designing his bombs.”

Of course, the God-Emperor of Angry Incels wants to make Kaczynski’s death all about Elon…

Per Forbes:

… Kaczynski, who lived in a sparse cabin in Montana, explained his motivation for the killings as being rooted in hatred of the modern world and technology. This hatred has made Kaczynski a kind of folk hero for some people on both the far left and the far right, who see his worldview as fundamentally correct. But it’s certainly odd to see someone like Musk, who’s made his fortune selling the promise of futuristic technology, agree with the Unabomber on anything… St. Clair linked to an article about Kaczynski’s death in prison published at a website run by Tim Pool, a right-wing YouTuber known for having sometimes controversial guests like Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. The obituary, written by Cassandra MacDonald, quotes Kaczynski’s writings on technology and morality. MacDonald, who simply tweeted “NOOOOOO” in response to news of his death, paints the Unabomber’s views in a sympathetic light, framing tech as a danger to a free society…

What Musk ‘hates’ about the Industrial Revolution is that it gave the filthy proles a weapon against the elite — i.e., Musk’s people. He wouldn’t make it through a long weekend without the labor of a great many ‘lesser’ humans, but he’s endlessly bitter that he can’t treat those humans the way his old man in South Africa had the ‘right’ to treat non-White people under apartheid.

I’ve seen nervous snark about Musk ‘buying a compound in Guyana‘, but he’d never want to hang around IRL with his most fervent believers. Should he ever snap, my prediction would be a (hopefully unsuccessful) attempt at a new, upgraded Heaven’s Gate ending.