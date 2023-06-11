Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

This fight is for everything.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

You cannot shame the shameless.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

T R E 4 5 O N

We still have time to mess this up!

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We Can Only Hope

We Can Only Hope

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Wouldn’t it be nice if this were true?

Hmm, let’s take a look.  (screen captures below, so no engagement clicks for them!)

Boebert outrage, check.

Auto Draft 80

Gaetz outrage, check.

Auto Draft 81

Marge outrage, check.

Auto Draft 82

So far so good!  I hope he’s right about that!

Any other elected officials lining up with an enthusiastic defense of Trump?  Hopefully Jack Smith is making a list and checking it twice.

Speaking of Mark Meadows, first I saw that he had pled guilty to several smaller offenses in return for “limited immunity”.  Then we heard the attorney for Meadows say no deal had been made.  Where do things start on that now?

Question for all of you.  Is it too soon – or too optimistic – to add a category for Congressional indictments related to Jan 6?

Then, of course, there’s this.

Violent Rhetoric from Trump Supporters is Disturbing (gift link NYT)

The former president’s allies have portrayed the indictment as an act of war and called for retribution, which political violence experts say increases the risk of action.

The federal indictment of former President Donald J. Trump has unleashed a wave of calls by his supporters for violence and an uprising to defend him, disturbing observers and raising concerns of a dangerous atmosphere ahead of his court appearance in Miami on Tuesday.

In social media posts and public remarks, close allies of Mr. Trump — including a member of Congress — have portrayed the indictment as an act of war, called for retribution and highlighted the fact that much of his base carries weapons. The allies have painted Mr. Trump as a victim of a weaponized Justice Department controlled by President Biden, his potential opponent in the 2024 election.

The calls to action and threats have been amplified on right-wing media sites and have been met by supportive responses from social media users and cheers from crowds, who have become conditioned over several years by Mr. Trump and his allies to see any efforts to hold him accountable as assaults against him.

Experts on political violence warn that attacks against people or institutions become more likely when elected officials or prominent media figures are able to issue threats or calls for violence with impunity. The pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was drawn to Washington in part by a post on Twitter from Mr. Trump weeks earlier, promising that it would be “wild.”
The former president alerted the public to the indictment on Thursday evening in posts on his social media platform, attacking the Justice Department and calling the case “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME.”

“Eye for an eye,” wrote Representative Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, in a post on Twitter on Friday. His warning came shortly before the special counsel in the case, Jack Smith, spoke to the public for the first time since he took over the investigation of Mr. Trump’s retention of classified documents.

On Instagram, Mr. Trump’s eldest son’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, posted a photo of the former president with the words, “Retribution Is Coming,” in all capital letters.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • kalakal
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • oldgold
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • Scout211
  • TheDeadlyShoe
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      When I read about a couple of people working on a biography of lowlife Mark Meadows, all I can think is who would give a shit about that?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TheDeadlyShoe

      @Mike in NC: Noone reads these tomes of evil, but if you know the right people you get a huge pile of wingnut welfare money… the books themselves get mulched or flogged to conservative ‘book clubs’.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Link

      Thank you, Jack Smith.  We’ll see if loose Cannon plays nice with this request.

      Special counsel Jack Smith has said his office will seek a “speedy trial” while urging Americans to read the indictment to understand the “gravity of the crimes charged.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      From what I read, TFG’s rhetoric is getting into Qanon / Revelations territory, eg talking about a “final battle.”  Problem with this kinda eschatological sh!t is, you can’t ratchet it any further, and then when it doesn’t happen, all the air goes out of it.  Can’t happen too soon

      @kalakal: I figure they’re gonna need a whole fleet of them.  Plus, of course, plenty of photographers on hand.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      oldgold

      I saw Lindsey on This Week. It was a deranged, shouty, pouty, “but her emails” performance.  Almost impossibly,  Gymmy J’s performance on State of the Nation was worse.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      So how soon does the FTFNYT etc start pushing the newest “questions are being raised about Joe’s propriety” vomitus from conservaturd cloud-cuckoo-land into the general discussion?

      Newest  because each and every real corruption on their part elicits a (slightly) different lie about corruption on our side, and generally the same MSM “both sides” response.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.