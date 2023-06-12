Alison Rose sent me a Facebook link to this wonderful video. I tracked it down on YouTube so I could easily share it with all of you.
It’s just under 4 minutes, and I hope everyone watches this very powerful video.
Open thread!
Thank you for front-paging, WG! I was in tears by the end of this.
Jerzy Russian
Damn, that was powerful.
JPL
The clip was amazing.
db11
Thanks for posting this WG.
Very affecting, especially for someone who worries about the physical safety and mental well-being of my grandkids and their two (non-binary) moms.
Josie
What a lovely, strong woman. I hope that her speech goes viral.
Citizen Alan
Preach!
33 days until I move to California.
JWR
Great video! Jackie Goldberg used to be, maybe still is, a regular guest on Pacifica Radio’s KPFK. A very wise woman. Too bad the shouters are too busy being all shouty to hear what she’s saying, and if they do manage to hear what she’s saying, they’re programmed to tune her message out.
KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
Whew! I wish everyone were forced to watch this before testifying against any kids books at a school board meeting. Or at least that this were played at the beginning of every contentious school board meeting. It might set some parameters. Then again maybe not. But people need to hear her anyway.
SiubhanDuinne
Woah! That was some kind of amazing!
Thanks very much, WG and AR.
@Citizen Alan: We’re happy to (soon) have you! Whereabouts in the state will you be?
Betty Cracker
Ms. Goldberg noted her son was harassed for having two moms but her grandchildren aren’t and said “that’s progress.” Her anecdote captures something essential about this moment, I think. Right-wingers like Rufo, DeSantis, Abbott, the Moms for Liberty kooks, et al., are trying to take away the progress we’ve made, and I think they’ll fail because we’re not going back.
Sorry, wingnuts — you wrung the last remaining electoral college votes out of homophobia in 2004. Fuck off with that shit in 2024.
@Betty Cracker: I loved the second kid chiming in:
“I have 5 grandmas!”
Betty Cracker
@WaterGirl: I had a friend whose mom came out as gay after her kids were grown. My friend referred to her mom’s partner as her maternal stepmother. :)
@JWR:
Too bad the shouters are too busy being all shouty to hear what she’s saying
It’s a feature to them, not a bug. Their goal is to drown out any message they don’t like, not only so they can’t hear it but so nobody else can, either.
Matt McIrvin
The horrified complaints about how “how will I explain homosexuality to my children?” always seemed funny to me because in my family, being gay is a normal condition of members of my extended family and it was always part of my kid’s reality. She didn’t have to have it explained at all. What she asked about was homophobia–why the hell anyone would ever object to this. That was hard to explain.
