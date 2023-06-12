Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

This fight is for everything.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

    4. 4.

      db11

      Thanks for posting this WG.

      Very affecting, especially for someone who worries about the physical safety and mental well-being of my grandkids and their two (non-binary) moms.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JWR

      Great video! Jackie Goldberg used to be, maybe still is, a regular guest on Pacifica Radio’s KPFK. A very wise woman. Too bad the shouters are too busy being all shouty to hear what she’s saying, and if they do manage to hear what she’s saying, they’re programmed to tune her message out.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Whew! I wish everyone were forced to watch this before testifying against any kids books at a school board meeting. Or at least that this were played at the beginning of every contentious school board meeting. It might set some parameters. Then again maybe not. But people need to hear her anyway.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Ms. Goldberg noted her son was harassed for having two moms but her grandchildren aren’t and said “that’s progress.” Her anecdote captures something essential about this moment, I think. Right-wingers like Rufo, DeSantis, Abbott, the Moms for Liberty kooks, et al., are trying to take away the progress we’ve made, and I think they’ll fail because we’re not going back.

      Sorry, wingnuts — you wrung the last remaining electoral college votes out of homophobia in 2004. Fuck off with that shit in 2024.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: I had a friend whose mom came out as gay after her kids were grown. My friend referred to her mom’s partner as her maternal stepmother. :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @JWR:

      Too bad the shouters are too busy being all shouty to hear what she’s saying

      It’s a feature to them, not a bug.  Their goal is to drown out any message they don’t like, not only so they can’t hear it but so nobody else can, either.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      The horrified complaints about how “how will I explain homosexuality to my children?” always seemed funny to me because in my family, being gay is a normal condition of members of my extended family and it was always part of my kid’s reality. She didn’t have to have it explained at all. What she asked about was homophobia–why the hell anyone would ever object to this. That was hard to explain.

      Reply

