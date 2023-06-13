Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Mr. Smith Goes to Washington – No One Is Above The Law Means Something Again

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington – No One Is Above The Law Means Something Again

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: , ,

America Still Stands.

I took Merrick Garland at his word when he announced, but now we can see that it’s real.

DOJ and Jack Smith (LIVE) Now 2
I’m here to fuck up MAGA world and chew gum, and I’m all out of gum.

 No one is above the law has actual meaning again.

Please let this be the death knell of Look Forward, Not Back.

This really is a great day for the United States of America and the rule of law.

Regardless of what Cannon does or doesn’t do today, this is only the beginning.  For the first time in his life, Donald Trump may be beginning to understand the concept of consequences.  Tough lesson to learn when you are 77.  No sympathy!

No one is above the law.  Not even the President.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • cope
  • danielx
  • EarthWindFire
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Ghost of Joe Liebling’s Dog
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • James E Powell
  • Josie
  • JWR
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Manyakitty
  • Maxim
  • MobiusKlein
  • narya
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • pieceofpeace
  • RachelBakes
  • Redshift
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • SteveinPHX
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • twbrandt
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I have no idea what might be in the works for this YouTube event, could be great, could be 3 hours of blah-blah-blah blather.  But it’s possible that Alison Gill (Mueller She Wrote) is doing counter-programming from the blather of talking heads on TV, so I will add this here in case anyone wants to check it out.

      I wonder if she might have Andrew McCabe and Pete S or other names we might know, so I will have it on in the background as I work. If it’s great, I’ll add it to the post itself.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl: The Magistrate handles the arraignment today. The trial judge, Cannon, presides over the actual trial

      ETA – Once the accused is assigned a judge for trial, maybe today (?), Cannon could recuse.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Mr. Smith goes to Washington Miami. 😉

      Since we can’t watch it live (Booo!) I will catch up with all the media reports this afternoon (it starts at noon here on the left coast).

      After that, I will read the screeds that Trump posts on his social media screed-fest place.

      🍰🍿

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @HinTN: Just a note:  The job title is magistrate judge not magistrate at the federal level.  The magistrate judges get a bit snippy about it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      I suppose there’s no chance of a guilty plea.

      I mean, unless someone convinced TFG it would be the best way to raise funds.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @HinTN: ETA – Once the accused is assigned a judge for trial, maybe today (?), Cannon could recuse.

      I’m seeing discussion elsewhere that the trial could happen by November of this year? Who would decide that and when? Certainly not Cannon.

      Confession: My reliable source is a random comment on Wonkette, from someone who says they heard it on MSNBC. So clearly it’s admissible as evidence.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Maxim

      Happy birthday, WG, and thank you for everything you do to keep BJ going.

      Do we know whether DJT has a defense lawyer yet? The actual arraignment may have to be postponed if he doesn’t.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      I have no idea if there will be large-scale demonstrations or possibly even violence in the streets near the courthouse or if it will be a low-energy affair like Trump’s Manhattan arraignment. It’s Florida and there are lots of guns and kooks, so who knows.

      But Josh Marshall published a take on his editor’s blog called “The End of Bundy Clan Rules” in which he speculates that the massive federal effort to hold the violent J6 creeps accountable may have a deterrent effect on anyone who wants to get salty today. That’s probably true.

      As Marshall acknowledges, the Bundy clan standoffs were complex, and the feds at the time focused on defusing the situations without violence, which is usually the right thing to do. But that approach also seems to have sent a message that right-wing actors could get away with breaking the law. The J6 prosecutions may have dispelled their sense of impunity.

      Accountability — it’s a good thing for everybody!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      geg6

      @catclub:

      OMG, you’re right!  It’s been driving me crazy trying to figure out who he reminded me of and as soon as I saw your comment, the light bulb went off.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      Happy Birthday/Arraignment Day, WaterGirl! I have put out my flag in your honor and will leave it up for mine tomorrow – aka Flag Day and the USA Army’s birthday! 😊🇺🇸

      Reply
    30. 30.

      UncleEbeneezer

      It was always likely headed to this.  Unless you hand waved away 1.) Garland’s reputation, 2.) his words, 3.) what we know about how DOJ proceeds, builds cases, does so in secret, 4.) the actions DOJ was taking from very early on, as it came out in court filings.

      Was there a chance that there wouldn’t be enough evidence to indict?  Sure that’s always a possibility (though I think in the documents case, it was VERY unlikely).  But the continuing presumption that Garland/DOJ was just blowing smoke and was too scared/small-c conservative to investigate and bring charges against Trump, relied on a lot of bad faith assumptions about them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RachelBakes

      Happy Birthday WG! Thanks for everything you do.

      And happy arraignment day to everyone else – tfg included.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      twbrandt

      @UncleEbeneezer: what struck me is that most of Garland’s critics were not lawyers, while most lawyers, especially those who worked at the federal level as defense attorneys or AUSAs, defended him. I trusted the experts.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kindness

      It’s ironic that the people who were yelling ‘Lock her up!’ loudest now suggest that ex-presidents shouldn’t be investigated or charged with anything.  Irony is probably not the best word to use here.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @UncleEbeneezer: It probably helped that Trump was arrogant enough to ignore repeated entreaties to return the documents and stupid enough to provide copious evidence of criminal intent!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MobiusKlein

      If a non-president was being arraigned for those charges, would that person be put in jail, pending trial?

      Given the risk of other documents not returned, flight risk, seems like most folks would have to post a big $$$ to remain free.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Roger Moore

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I think a lot of the complaints about Garland and Co were frustration speaking rather than any serious knowledge of law.  People are worried and afraid about what Trump will do, and they see an indictment as the most likely way of stopping him.  That worry and frustration makes them lash out when they don’t see anything happening.  You can expect the same people to lash out when the cases against Trump aren’t moving fast enough for their tastes.  I’m not saying this is OK, but we do need to understand the motivation is one of genuine concern about Trump rather than just reflexive bashing of the Democrats like so much of the criticism of Biden and his team.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @UncleEbeneezer: I think Garland’s reputation as an institutionalist came into play.  People thought that he would tank the investigation to protect the illusion of institutional stability.  In actually, I think that he is indeed an institutionalist, but that it lead him to try to actually uphold and protect the substance of the institution he represents.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Well, I glanced at the TV, and I see a couple of dozen protestors tops, both sides combined.  Still 4 hours to go, of course, but I expected if there was going to be a real crowd they’d have gotten there early in a mass.  It’s a ‘level of motivation’ thing.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      eclare

      @twbrandt:

      I trusted the experts, too.  Plus every i had to be dotted and t crossed.  We only have one shot with these charges.  As the saying goes, if you come at the king, you’d best not miss.

      And to borrow another quote from The Wire, looks like Corcoran did take notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy.  Wouldn’t have lasted a day in Stringer Bell’s world.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I think people were badly burned A) by Comey’s giant thumb on the scale against Hillary, ignoring all norms so he could put That Woman in her place, and B) they really, really, really overhyped Mueller, expecting him to do things he was never likely to do.  So when he turned over a report to congress listing in detail why Trump should be indicted, Republicans sank that and the media went “You want us to READ!?!?  EW!  If he’s not arrested this must all be politics, right???” they felt like the system is universally broken.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ghost of Joe Liebling’s Dog

      @Scout211:

      Given the sheer number of lawyers who have come and gone on TFG’s side, it’s started to feel a bit like Iron Chef to me.  “Today’s lawyers challenge Special Iron Counsel Jack Smith in Legal Stadium, in a court battle built around a specific legal theme or charge!  Tell me how you crimed, and I will tell you what you are!”

      Maybe they could get Chairman Kaga to host.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jackie

      TIFG is now accusing “that THUG Jack Smith” of planting evidence at MAL!

      TIFG seems to have disremembered Smith wasn’t assigned SC until Nov – THREE MONTHS after the Aug 8 documents retrieval.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Frankensteinbeck: That fits with a lot of people on our side who expect that one election or one event will fix things.  There is no one weird trick.  It’s a constant fight, and we need to keep showing up every time.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.