Across our nation, we are seeing attacks on LGBTQI+ communities. We will not let this stand. @POTUS and I will always fight to protect the rights and safety of all people. pic.twitter.com/tESSgiVnky

She expressed surprise the former president, set to appear Tuesday in a Florida court, has not lost support within his party. https://t.co/Y18zomB7Bb

First lady Jill Biden commented Monday on the federal indictment of Donald Trump, which her husband has avoided speaking about.

Horse-race media touts: To the fainting couches!!!! (Once again, the headline is incorrect):

… The first lady, speaking to a small group of Democrats in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said she was surprised to see a headline before her flight landed that described a majority of Republicans in a poll saying they were still planning to vote for Trump, who is set to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday…

She started a three-day fundraising swing Monday in New York City before flying later that night to California. She is scheduled to hold events in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with most of her time to be spent raking in money at four political events, including two in California’s Bay Area, to benefit the president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state party committees.

Biden will also join Gabrielle Giffords at a separate event in Los Angeles to mark 30 years of anti-gun violence work by the Giffords Law Center, a nonprofit led by the former congresswoman. Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 during a constituent event in her Arizona district…

“We know what’s in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we’ve lived it. We’ve seen it,” she said. “We know what it’s like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms.”

She did not name Trump but referred to his habits of blasting off posts on Twitter that announced policies, insulted foreign leaders and nations and even fired staffers…

“If you’re criticizing the first lady, that can backfire,” Heye said.

Earlier this year, Jill Biden told The Associated Press in an interview that her husband has more he would like to get done for the American people.

“He says he’s not done,” she said. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”…