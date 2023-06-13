Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Democratic Pride

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 6

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 5

Horse-race media touts: To the fainting couches!!!! (Once again, the headline is incorrect):

The first lady, speaking to a small group of Democrats in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said she was surprised to see a headline before her flight landed that described a majority of Republicans in a poll saying they were still planning to vote for Trump, who is set to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday…

She started a three-day fundraising swing Monday in New York City before flying later that night to California. She is scheduled to hold events in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with most of her time to be spent raking in money at four political events, including two in California’s Bay Area, to benefit the president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state party committees.

Biden will also join Gabrielle Giffords at a separate event in Los Angeles to mark 30 years of anti-gun violence work by the Giffords Law Center, a nonprofit led by the former congresswoman. Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 during a constituent event in her Arizona district…

“We know what’s in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we’ve lived it. We’ve seen it,” she said. “We know what it’s like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms.”

She did not name Trump but referred to his habits of blasting off posts on Twitter that announced policies, insulted foreign leaders and nations and even fired staffers…

“If you’re criticizing the first lady, that can backfire,” Heye said.

Earlier this year, Jill Biden told The Associated Press in an interview that her husband has more he would like to get done for the American people.

“He says he’s not done,” she said. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”…

Here’s to the fine Midwestern tradition of ‘Minding your own business‘… not trying to police other peoples’ choices, in books or in health care:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Blue states are an inspiration.  Such a contrast to ehat red states are focusing on. There’s a lesson there somewhere.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kristine

      I voted for him reluctantly because damn another billionaire, but Pritzker has turned out to be a pretty good governor. And by pretty good, I mean easily in the Top 3.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Something to put a smile on your face this AM:

      Donald Trump is expected to be represented at his first court appearance to face federal criminal charges for retaining national security materials and obstruction of justice by two of his existing lawyers, after struggling to recruit a local Florida lawyer willing to join his legal defense team.

      The lawyers making an appearance with Trump on Tuesday will be the top former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche and the former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump’s co-defendant, his valet Walt Nauta, will be represented by Stanley Woodward.

      Trump and his legal team spent the afternoon before his arraignment interviewing potential lawyers but the interviews did not result in any joining the team in time for Trump’s initial court appearance scheduled for 3pm ET on Tuesday after several attorneys declined to take him as a client.

      Trump has also seemingly been unable to find a specialist national security lawyer, eligible to possess a security clearance, to help him navigate the Espionage Act charges.

      The last-minute scramble to find a veteran trial lawyer was a familiar process for Trump, who has had difficulty hiring and keeping lawyers to defend him in the numerous federal and state criminal cases that have dogged him through his presidency and after he left the White House.

      After interviewing a slate of potential lawyers at his Trump Doral resort, the former president settled on having Kise appearing as the local counsel admitted to the southern district of Florida as a one-off, with Blanche being sponsored by him to appear pro hac vice, one of the people said.

      FAFO he did.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: They are probably worried about losing their security clearances when trump inevitably gabs about some classified shit during a FOX or OAN interview. I can’t say as I blame them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: I wonder what the main sticking point is now — that he never pays, or that ten minutes after you’ve carefully instructed him on his behavior he’ll be on national TV confessing to new crimes and calling for mobs to kill the judge and prosecutor.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      danielx

      @Baud:

      Also about getting paid.

      Edit: also per an attorney friend – then there’s that whole bit about keeping your mouth shut, which TFG is unable to do.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      Trump giving an address cracked me up.  You are too generous in describing the inevitable tossed rage salad with persecution crumbles and grievance dressing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      Overheard après arraignment.

      “Y’know, a chandelier or two would really dress that courtroom up. It’s so drab.”
      //

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NotMax

      Will Dolt 45 shuffle into the courtroom to the strains of “Hail to the Chief’ blaring from his phone?
      //

      Reply
    37. 37.

      eclare

      @Ken:

      One attorney refused to represent TFG because he said his wife would divorce him and his kids would never talk to him again.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Kristine: Governor Pritzger also attracted talented people. Rep. Nikki Budzinski (IL-Water Girl) worked for the first Pritzger campaign and played a key role in his administration. President Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager, Quentin Fulks, also served on Pritzger’s campaign. Last year Fulks managed Raphael Warnock’s successful reelection campaign, managing a budget of over $170 million at age 34. We’ll be seeing a lot from Ms. Budzinski and Mr. Fulks in coming years.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MomSense

      I am having a good laugh at McCarthy saying the bathroom door locks.  Holy hell he really is that dumb. I don’t know how bathroom doors work in his world, but in mine they only lock from the inside.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      NotMax

      @MomSense

      Years ago Mom described what it would be if a delicatessen named a sandwich after him, thusly:

      Open-faced tongue on white bread with Russian dressing and a midget gherkin on the side.

      Reply

