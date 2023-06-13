Across our nation, we are seeing attacks on LGBTQI+ communities. We will not let this stand. @POTUS and I will always fight to protect the rights and safety of all people. pic.twitter.com/tESSgiVnky
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2023
First lady Jill Biden commented Monday on the federal indictment of Donald Trump, which her husband has avoided speaking about.
She expressed surprise the former president, set to appear Tuesday in a Florida court, has not lost support within his party. https://t.co/Y18zomB7Bb
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2023
Horse-race media touts: To the fainting couches!!!! (Once again, the headline is incorrect):
… The first lady, speaking to a small group of Democrats in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said she was surprised to see a headline before her flight landed that described a majority of Republicans in a poll saying they were still planning to vote for Trump, who is set to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday…
She started a three-day fundraising swing Monday in New York City before flying later that night to California. She is scheduled to hold events in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with most of her time to be spent raking in money at four political events, including two in California’s Bay Area, to benefit the president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state party committees.
Biden will also join Gabrielle Giffords at a separate event in Los Angeles to mark 30 years of anti-gun violence work by the Giffords Law Center, a nonprofit led by the former congresswoman. Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 during a constituent event in her Arizona district…
“We know what’s in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we’ve lived it. We’ve seen it,” she said. “We know what it’s like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms.”
She did not name Trump but referred to his habits of blasting off posts on Twitter that announced policies, insulted foreign leaders and nations and even fired staffers…
“If you’re criticizing the first lady, that can backfire,” Heye said.
Earlier this year, Jill Biden told The Associated Press in an interview that her husband has more he would like to get done for the American people.
“He says he’s not done,” she said. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”…
they're calling him hard hat brandon https://t.co/ROXIv4aIvH
— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) June 12, 2023
Here’s to the fine Midwestern tradition of ‘Minding your own business‘… not trying to police other peoples’ choices, in books or in health care:
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a bill that he says will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. https://t.co/6WoSnOQnPM
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2023
NEW: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signals plans to be a major player in 2024, with a newly launched federal PAC that will raise money intended to support Biden’s re-elect and boost other Dems nationwide. https://t.co/umu0Ulp49m
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) June 12, 2023
Democrats plan to codify 'Obamacare' into Michigan law to protect against court rulings weakening the federal law; legislative committees may start voting this week https://t.co/k8h5VCw1t4 via @crainsdetroit #mileg
— David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) June 12, 2023
