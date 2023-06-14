Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No Justins, No Peace

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Come on, man.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / A Rocky Road for J. R. in WV

A Rocky Road for J. R. in WV

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

I heard from J.R. in WV, and it’s been a rocky road for him these past few weeks, but he is hanging in there.  J.R. said I could share his update so you guys don’t have to wonder what’s going on.

In J.R.’s own words:

Late last night I saw a regular commenter wonder what happened to JR in WV, who disappeared. BJ has been a wonderful tool while I was so ill.

I have been viewing posts and comments on a small tablet, and have recently been discharged from the hospital after some serious side effects from my chemo infusions, and thought I would write up a description of those treatments and my hospital stay.

Trigger warning, I was really sick!

My chemo treatments last 8 hours, the first 4 are IV drugs to counteract severe side effects of the Cisplatin and gemcitabine, which are administered all afternoon, two sessions a week apart.

Until last Tuesday after Memorial day I tolerated these sessions pretty well with fatigue as my worst side effect, but that most recent treatment kicked my ass hard!

My cousin, who has been coming to these sessions around noon to relieve my wife, and bringing me home, could tell I was whipped, I had trouble walking the 230 feet from the car up to the front door, and he helped me to bed.

By Thursday I was convinced something was bad wrong, and I asked cousin to come Friday morning and take me to the Cancer Center’s walk-in clinic. There a very professional Nurse Practitioner listened to my chest carefully, and then said “You need to go across the road to the ER right away!” Another medical person who helped save my life! Off we went.

It was early afternoon, and I was seen right away in a very professional ER setting. They did CAT scans which showed massive blood clots up one leg and into my lungs. I was moved to an ICU ward for cardio-pulmonary issues, where they put me on IV Heparin for several days, followed by a move to a recovery ward where I was started on an oral medication called Eliquis.I was told just having cancer is a giant risk factor for clotting, who knew? and I would be on Eliquis for the rest of my life.

My blood work showed my platelet levels were dropping, and they gave me a platelet infusion, which looked like a big bag full of milky ditch water, and lasted several hours. Over night my blood work improved quite a bit, and the next morning a hospitalist Dr came into the room and said they were going to turn me out. So I called cousin to rescue me again.

That afternoon I was able to walk up the path, using the Rollator walker, which even has a stool feature so you can sit and rest to catch your breath. And now I’m home with the dogs and my dear wife, who has been wonderful and caring.

After a couple more sets of chemo, which they are delaying a little to let me recuperate a little bit, they intend major surgery to remove pretty much everything below my kidneys and install a port to remove urine, which I am informed is fairly tolerable. The oncologist tells me he expects me to have a 50/50 chance of long term survival.

And that’s my medical review. As I said, BJ has been a real blessing and I have been keeping track of comments right along.

Balloon Juice Jackals, thanks so much for caring and all your great comments !!!

Let us know what we can do to help, Bill.  I’m sure people will chime in below with their good wishes.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Central Planning
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Layer8Problem
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Rileys Enabler

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    5. 5.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Please let us know what we can do to help, anything from help with expenses to items on an Amazon wish list, to music suggestions o listen to during chemo.  We are pulling for you and you have friends here.   Good things can happen,  my sister in law is on year 3 + after her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis,  made it through chemo(it total sucked) and is now retired and doing what she wants (traveling)   My son in laws younger sister was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer about 2 and half years ago.  It has been a rough road but she is now cancer free and just ran her first 5K.    I am hoping for light and life for you,

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.