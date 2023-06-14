I heard from J.R. in WV, and it’s been a rocky road for him these past few weeks, but he is hanging in there. J.R. said I could share his update so you guys don’t have to wonder what’s going on.

In J.R.’s own words:

Late last night I saw a regular commenter wonder what happened to JR in WV, who disappeared. BJ has been a wonderful tool while I was so ill.

I have been viewing posts and comments on a small tablet, and have recently been discharged from the hospital after some serious side effects from my chemo infusions, and thought I would write up a description of those treatments and my hospital stay.

Trigger warning, I was really sick!

My chemo treatments last 8 hours, the first 4 are IV drugs to counteract severe side effects of the Cisplatin and gemcitabine, which are administered all afternoon, two sessions a week apart.

Until last Tuesday after Memorial day I tolerated these sessions pretty well with fatigue as my worst side effect, but that most recent treatment kicked my ass hard!

My cousin, who has been coming to these sessions around noon to relieve my wife, and bringing me home, could tell I was whipped, I had trouble walking the 230 feet from the car up to the front door, and he helped me to bed.

By Thursday I was convinced something was bad wrong, and I asked cousin to come Friday morning and take me to the Cancer Center’s walk-in clinic. There a very professional Nurse Practitioner listened to my chest carefully, and then said “You need to go across the road to the ER right away!” Another medical person who helped save my life! Off we went.

It was early afternoon, and I was seen right away in a very professional ER setting. They did CAT scans which showed massive blood clots up one leg and into my lungs. I was moved to an ICU ward for cardio-pulmonary issues, where they put me on IV Heparin for several days, followed by a move to a recovery ward where I was started on an oral medication called Eliquis.I was told just having cancer is a giant risk factor for clotting, who knew? and I would be on Eliquis for the rest of my life.

My blood work showed my platelet levels were dropping, and they gave me a platelet infusion, which looked like a big bag full of milky ditch water, and lasted several hours. Over night my blood work improved quite a bit, and the next morning a hospitalist Dr came into the room and said they were going to turn me out. So I called cousin to rescue me again.

That afternoon I was able to walk up the path, using the Rollator walker, which even has a stool feature so you can sit and rest to catch your breath. And now I’m home with the dogs and my dear wife, who has been wonderful and caring.

After a couple more sets of chemo, which they are delaying a little to let me recuperate a little bit, they intend major surgery to remove pretty much everything below my kidneys and install a port to remove urine, which I am informed is fairly tolerable. The oncologist tells me he expects me to have a 50/50 chance of long term survival.

And that’s my medical review. As I said, BJ has been a real blessing and I have been keeping track of comments right along.

Balloon Juice Jackals, thanks so much for caring and all your great comments !!!