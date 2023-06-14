rekoob sent me this update about the meetup in Philadelphia tomorrow. (Thursday!)

Many thanks to everyone for weighing in on ideas for a meetup in Philadelphia on Thursday, 15 June 2023.

Here’s my proposal — perhaps we can start at Monk’s Cafe around 6:30p (I’ll get there early with some green balloons):

Monk’s Cafe

It turns out that Thursdays are Quizzo Nights (fun!) at several locations in the city, including a couple recommended to us, namely, Fergie’s Pub and The Abbaye:

Fergie’s Pub

The Abbaye

We can start at Monk’s Cafe, and those who wish can then migrate to Fergie’s (roughly a half-mile from Monk’s) or elsewhere.

How to spot me? I’m a nondescript, clean-shaven guy in his early-60s, and I’ll wear an orange Polo shirt and black trousers. Also, the balloons. If I get a chance to make a reservation, it will be in the name of Steve.

Objections? Other ideas? Please say so before 5:00p Eastern on 14 June.