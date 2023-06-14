rekoob sent me this update about the meetup in Philadelphia tomorrow. (Thursday!)
Many thanks to everyone for weighing in on ideas for a meetup in Philadelphia on Thursday, 15 June 2023.
Here’s my proposal — perhaps we can start at Monk’s Cafe around 6:30p (I’ll get there early with some green balloons):
It turns out that Thursdays are Quizzo Nights (fun!) at several locations in the city, including a couple recommended to us, namely, Fergie’s Pub and The Abbaye:
We can start at Monk’s Cafe, and those who wish can then migrate to Fergie’s (roughly a half-mile from Monk’s) or elsewhere.
How to spot me? I’m a nondescript, clean-shaven guy in his early-60s, and I’ll wear an orange Polo shirt and black trousers. Also, the balloons. If I get a chance to make a reservation, it will be in the name of Steve.
Objections? Other ideas? Please say so before 5:00p Eastern on 14 June.
Also, even if you already RSVP’d in a previous thread, can you chime in below if you are planning to attend? That will make it easy for me to assemble a list of people who plan to attend! (WG)
