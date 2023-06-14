Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Philadelphia Meetup Tomorrow! (Thursday June 15)

Philadelphia Meetup Tomorrow! (Thursday June 15)

rekoob sent me this update about the meetup in Philadelphia tomorrow. (Thursday!)

Many thanks to everyone for weighing in on ideas for a meetup in Philadelphia on Thursday, 15 June 2023.

Here’s my proposal — perhaps we can start at Monk’s Cafe around 6:30p (I’ll get there early with some green balloons):

Monk’s Cafe

It turns out that Thursdays are Quizzo Nights (fun!) at several locations in the city, including a couple recommended to us, namely, Fergie’s Pub and The Abbaye:

Fergie’s Pub

The Abbaye

We can start at Monk’s Cafe, and those who wish can then migrate to Fergie’s (roughly a half-mile from Monk’s) or elsewhere.

How to spot me? I’m a nondescript, clean-shaven guy in his early-60s, and I’ll wear an orange Polo shirt and black trousers. Also, the balloons. If I get a chance to make a reservation, it will be in the name of Steve.

Objections? Other ideas? Please say so before 5:00p Eastern on 14 June.

Also, even if you already RSVP’d in a previous thread, can you chime in below if you are planning to attend?  That will make it easy for me to assemble a list of people who plan to attend!  (WG)

      Cameron

      Monk’s is (or was) divided into two parts. It’s a restaurant in the front and a bar in the back. Food and drink are available in both. Hope you folks have a good time!

      zmulls

      I am in.   I thought we decided in the other thread to go straight to Abbaye?    It is not going to be convenient to do a crawl from Monk’s down in Center City all the way up to Northern Liberties (especially with parking).

      rekoob

      @zmulls: The Quizzo activity at both Fergie’s and The Abbaye didn’t sound conducive to conversation, hence the suggestion of Monk’s Cafe, which doesn’t have any events tomorrow. That’s not to preclude those who wish to do some quizzing later, and Fergie’s is, apparently, within walking distance of Monk’s.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Good choice! Haven’t been to Monks in years, since we met our daughter’s future in-laws there. My other memory of Monk’s is that they were closed for awhile once when a car crashed through their front window.

