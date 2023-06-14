Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Biden Boom

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Biden Boom

And, especially for WaterGirl:

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Kay

      Don’t know why this isn’t a bigger story, particularly because it has set off a “hiring frenzy” :

      A surge in manufacturing construction across the country is grabbing the attention of economists and workers on the ground as legislative efforts to reinvigorate the U.S. industrial base are bearing fruit.
      Experts say these changes have been long-awaited, and they represent a watershed moment for U.S. heavy industry and a shift toward more environmentally friendly methods of production amid an ongoing climate emergency.
      “We waited for so long to have these kinds of initiatives,” Miki Banu, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, told The Hill. “This is probably the first time in my life when I’ve seen so many resources become available, which are able to let us put our ideas into practice.”
      Annual spending on manufacturing construction held somewhat steady during the 2010s, generally keeping within the range of $50 billion to $80 billion, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Levels were lower and the range of spending tighter in the decade before.
      But following the passage of three large-scale economic packages loaded with tax incentives and direct funding for industrial projects and operations, investment in manufacturing construction shot up to $189 billion in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, more than doubling pre-pandemic levels.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Rusty

      We were watching the Whitehouse Juneteenth celebration last night with Biden and Harris.  Our oldest works for a dance group that performed for the president and VP, she was super excited to get to go to the White House along with the dancers.  The best part was listening to Joe and Kamala unabashedly talking about racism and the continuing need to fight for voting and other civil rights.  We are on the right side of history, we are on the side of the good.  It was beautiful (as were the performances).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      NYT: Despite White House claims, Job growth numbers under Biden historically mediocre when divided by his age.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      @Kay: GA has really benefited for incentivizing the electric car industry.    Kemp has decided that he is now against further incentives for electric.   What?    He must be getting ready to run for office.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      @Baud: Yeah, but I’ll bet Biden didn’t skim any off the top for himself, showing once again that he knows nothing about running a business.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Record small business growth.

      Thats another success story, especially because doom mongers (primarily on the Right) told us small businesses were never coming back post-pandemic.
      Dr Fauci killed all the small businesses, except smal business formation has trended up Biden’s entire term.
      I’m telling you the media coverage of the economy is “but her emails” bad. It’s no longer reality based. 100% narrative.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      @JPL:

      It’s everywhere. New Mexico can’t find workers. There are giant hiring billboards all over Michigan- I have never seen anything like it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      @JPL:

      Same with Youngkin in VA who turned down a battery plant.  Now with Kemp, who I thought at least was a bidness man, and Meatball running off Disney…it’s weird.  Do they want to run on “We turned down jobs!”

      I guess it’s “cultural issues” 24/7.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Rusty:

      How exciting for your daughter! She’ll remember that the rest of her life.

      Oh, and happy Flag Day, everyone 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Lapassionara:

      I don’t know why the GOP base aren’t making any money but it isn’t because of the economy. The sad sacks on the Right need to get off their ass and take advantage of this- it won’t last forever, especially if people idiotically elect more Republicans.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act by referring to “mega Maga Republicans” before last year’s midterm elections, an official watchdog said.

      Ohh! The fainting couch… WHERE IS IT??? My pearls! Where are my pearls? I must find my pearls!!!

      The Hatch Act was often in the news during the administration of Donald Trump.

      It was? Say it ain’t so!

      In November 2021, a year after Trump left power, the OSC said at least 13 Trump officials intentionally violated the act, not least in connection with a 2020 Republican convention held on White House grounds. Officials named included Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state; Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House counselor; Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, his father-in-law; Kayleigh McEnany, the press secretary; and Stephen Miller, a senior speechwriter and adviser.

      The OSC report said: “The cumulative effect of these repeated and public violations was to undermine public confidence in the nonpartisan operation of government.”

      The Trump White House ignored Hatch Act violations. In June 2019, for example, an OSC recommendation that Conway be fired over repeated Hatch Act violations did not lead to further action.
      ………………………………….
      Regarding that OSC report, the Washington Post noted the existence of “a two-tiered system of consequences” the OSC having “fined and in some cases fired hundreds of career employees for violations during the four years when Trump was in office”.

      I never would have guessed!

      A conservative watchdog group complained.

      As well they should have!

      The OSC did not recommend disciplinary action against Jean-Pierre.

      See? Democrats get away with everything !

      Reply

