And While We Are At It, Fuck Centrists

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: 

Going hand in hand with the bullshit of respectability politics is hell’s handmaiden, the centrist:

No Labels is a political outfit that hails political centrism, calls for bipartisanship, and is considering running an independent ticket in the 2024 presidential election that could end up spoiling President Joe Biden’s reelection bid. On its website, the group urges politicians and citizens to eschew the “extremists on the far left and right,” and it asks people who are “fed up with the angriest voices dominating our politics” to sign up as members and donate to the group. But No Labels neglects to inform its online contributors that a cut of their gift goes to a company that aids Republican candidates and far-right organizations that engage in the harsh politics of extremism that No Labels professes to renounce.

Donations to No Labels are handled by an online fundraising platform called Anedot. According to its website, Anedot typically charges political groups a 4 percent fee plus 30 cents per transaction. Under that formula, when an online contributor sends No Labels $100, Anedot pockets $4.30. That money bolsters Anedot’s mission to raise funds for the right and the GOP.

All centrism does, at least in modern times, is water down good policies in order to make them palatable to self-anointed champions of moderation. These champions, unsurprisingly, always look like this:

And While We Are At It, Fuck Centrists
Bart Stupak

Do you remember that motherfucker? Bart fucking Stupak? I know we are all caught up on the execrable Joe Manchin and that annoying woman from Arizona, but there have been some real quality assholes who called themselves centrists or blue dogs. And they are always white, always rich, anti-choice, pro-business, and always supportive of everything fucking Republicans want, but just nicer.

Fuck them. And fuck No Labels.

    58Comments

    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      And the media eats the centrist bullshit up.

      “He’s so moderate! He only wants to hurt and condemn to hunger and poverty just a few million people instead of tens of millions!” (Swoon)

      or

      “He’s so moderate because he bucked the Republican establishment once and only voted for their agenda and judges 99.9% of the time!”

      I mean, I respect that Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, and others refuse to cross that anti-American treason line, but they’re still motherfuckers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Fuck fake centrists, indeed!

      I forgot to mention in that last thread that George Will is boring as shit and I still have no idea how he got hired, why they continue to publish him in the WaPo, and so on.  They have lots of GOP hacks and he’s the most boring one of them all, by far.

      Anyway, while GQP politicians blather on, trying to make false equivalencies and incite Insurrection II, Republican insiders know the score: trumpov is going down and going to do time.

      It’s long been Republican orthodoxy that no matter what Donald Trump does, the GOP base will stick with him. After his last indictment in New York, the party rallied around him.
      But this time, privately, Republicans aren’t so sure.

      An operative in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orbit, who requested anonymity to speak candidly without approval from higher-ups, said that “from an objective standpoint,” the federal charges Trump faces for his post-presidency handling of classified documents are far more serious than the earlier ones around hush money paymentsbefore the 2016 election.
      “I don’t know what’s going to happen in Georgia,” this person said, referring to the investigation into possible election interference by Trump and his allies. “But the man is going to prison. It’s happening. So at this point, where we are is ‘Who’s going to be the nominee?’ … Donald Trump broke the law, and frankly, I’m not a never-Trumper. I’m really not. But this is too much.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JGreen

      If you want a very good description of how No Labels, Never Trumpers and their like are all bullshit and conservatives masquerading as centrists as Roger Moore said, check out driftglass.  He’s been specializing in this for ages.  I think his latest post is about this, as a matter of fact and he says he pointed out how phony New Labels was about two days after they announced the formation of the group.

      And, as he always likes to say: “The Left has been right about the Right all along”.  It’s just that no one will acknowledge it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Other MJS

      @Roger Moore: Agree, but my gut is that these clowns have given “centrist” a bad vibe. Does “moderate” still work?

      And, yes, fuck “No Labels”. Also RFK jr. “progressives”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      steve g

      eschew the “extremists on the far left and right,” and it asks people who are “fed up with the angriest voices dominating our politics”

      None of that applies to Joe Biden. He is not an extreme leftist, and does not blast out an angry voice. If you want to eschew those extremists and are fed up with angry voices, support Joe Biden!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      Do you remember that motherfucker? Bart fucking Stupak?

      To be honest, I didn’t.  I had to look him up.

      He held up the passage of the Affordable Care Act over abortion funding.  (He wanted it prohibited.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JaySinWA

      @Jeffro: I’ll believe this BS is real when people put their names behind it publicly. Otherwise it’s the same useless blather that R’s privately don’t support T. when they publicly vote for everything he wants and against him being punished for the illegal things he does.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      File under the above Go Fuck Yourself tag: It’s on.

      California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday demanded more answers for the two private flights that ferried 36 Latin American migrants to Sacramento earlier this month, issuing a public records request to Florida authorities including the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has taken credit for the so-called migrant relocation program.

      Three dozen migrants, all adults and a majority of them from Venezuela, were flown to Sacramento-area airports June 2 and June 5 from El Paso, Texas, with a stop in New Mexico. Bonta’s office on Wednesday filed a pair of public records requests — one to the office of DeSantis and one to the Florida Division of Emergency Management — as “part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation into the conditions under which the migrants seeking asylum were brought into California,” Bonta said in a statement.

      The California Department of Justice “swiftly launched an investigation into the circumstances by which these individuals were brought to California, who funded their travel and whether these individuals were given false information,” Bonta’s statement continued. The Florida governor’s office has confirmed that it was responsible for those two flights but contends that all 36 asylum-seeking migrants consented to the trip. DeSantis officials shared a link to a Rumble video purporting to show the migrants signing waivers and boarding the plane to California; the video does not identify the people who speak in the video, and The Sacramento Bee was unable to confirm the veracity of the video.

      California authorities say the arriving migrants, the first 16 of whom were dropped off at the doorstep of Sacramento’s Roman Catholic diocese, had documents indicating they were part of Florida’s “voluntary migrant transport program.” Some of the arriving asylum seekers had impending immigration court dates, including in different states, some as far away as New York and Florida, authorities said.

      The documents suggested Florida had contracted with Vertol Systems Co. to carry out the flights. It is the same company Florida enlisted last fall to fly 49 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Flight records reviewed by The Bee showed the two recent chartered flights to Sacramento were operated by a company known as Berry Aviation.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article276403091.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Raoul Paste

      So I see that this post comes from the Go Fuck Yourself  file.  These days that’s a completely normal category.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JaySinWA

      @JPL:How do you pronounce Koch!

      Coke if I think about it, cock if I think about it more.

      Has Koch come out explicitly? He doesn’t speak out publicly to my knowledge.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gravie

      Do you remember Americans Elect (or more appropriately “American Select”)? They were a “centrist” organization like No Labels that was displeased with the likelihood that Barack Obama would be the Democratic nominee in 2012 so they launched a national campaign to get ANYONE ELSE on the ballot as a third-party candidate. I happened to be on an Amtrak from DC to NY with someone in the mid-high echelons of the organization and we had an interesting conversation in which he could not articulate one damn good reason for his organization to exist or why they were coming right out of the starting gate with Presidential politics. I’m sure No Labels is equally unimpressive.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      Do you remember that motherfucker? Bart fucking Stupak?

      I remember that he basically ended his own career as a congresscritter by forcing an amendment into the ACA that prohibited the use of government funds for abortion.  Despite that, soon thereafter the priest at my local church was thundering that the ACA was something we should all oppose because argle bargle abortion.

      In addition to being one of the things that really kicked my burnout with the Catholic Church into high gear, it nicely illustrates the futility of the whole centrist project.  “Let’s be moderate so that the social conservatives aren’t angry with us.”  Yeah, that’s not a thing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      When did infrequent front-pager /checks notes/ John Cole start talking politics? //

      I remember Stupak. There was an internet rumor back in 09-10 that he was persuaded by the US conference of bishops to throw a monkey wrench into Obamacare in return for some bauble from Pope Benedict of the Red Shoes (and Matching Hat), but I’ve never been able to confirm it one way or the other.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      2 posts in just 4 hrs?

      John, are you OK?

      @Roger Moore:

      I agree, we all have a right to our views on the world. That is part of what makes it so that we are not all the same. But being a rigid conservative means that really everything is OK and no change is needed, or should be allowed. And of course nothing imperfect humans (every last fucking one of us) ever do is perfect. We should strive to make things better, rather than just the selfish fuckers richer. All of us are a part of life, not the end all be all of it. And when we make improvements we should damn well share in that so that it improves everyone’s life. In the concept of earth’s time we are here and gone in an instant, we should work to make that world better, not just for the few, but for all. And no, none of us can do this alone, we have to work together to make things better. People like SFB never, ever make the world better while they are here, because they are against everything that takes away from their personal betterment. Which means they are never better, never a decent part of the circle of life. They are like dog shit on your flip flops or sandals, which never, ever stays just on the bottom of the soles and always ends up on your feet.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      smith

      @JPL: They want a Republican to win, and they are afraid that TFG  can’t do it without help. So they put up a fake “centrist” to bleed votes from Biden to give TFG a boost. Apparently they think that if TFG is out of the picture, DeSantis as the nominee won’t need this help (little do they know). The important thing is that an R wins, and they’re actually OK if it’s TFG.

      Same thing applies to the fake “progressive” RFKJr, BFF of Steve Bannon and antivaxxers everywhere.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      davecb

      Canada used to have two centrist parties, simply called Liberals and Conservatives. The not-too-right-centre part of the Conservatives was officially called the Progressive Conservatives (PCs), after the former Progressive party (my dad was a progressive).

      The two parties distinguished themselves by saying they each had a different emphasis, but for years they were both vaguely centrist, and power went back and forth peacefully.

      Then a far-right party broke off from the PCs, did some fundraising and party building and pulled a hostile takeover of the PCs.  So for a while we had only one centrist party, still called the Liberals, trying to bridge the gap between left and right.  Net result? They were neither, and suffered from lack of a mission, or even a theory of what you mean when you say centrist.

      The good part is that the Liberals have pulled back from the muddy middle a bit, and are governing fairly sanely as an explicitly centre-left party. With the help of the New Democratic Party (leftist) they make the former PCs look like raving Trumpists.  The bad part is we don’t have a right-center party to take over from them if they get lazy or even just too long in the tooth…

      The moral of the story?

      • The center is not someplace you want to be, unless you’re a scammer. You need to have a mission, and “I’ll be a nothing” isn’t a mission.
      • Assume anyone who says they’re pure centrist probably is a scammer, like “No Labels” or the Canadian “Centre Ice” party.
      • I claim we each need a new centre-right party.
      Reply
    31. 31.

      PAM Dirac

      @JaySinWA:

      Has Koch come out explicitly?

      Yes, see for example this. I think it was a $5 million buy. Of course he wants Desantis in, so he still garbage, but he is very explicitly calling drumpf a loser and spending money to spread that message.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Citizen Alan

      @Matt McIrvin: You know how you can tell that “Centrism” is absolute bullshit? On every issue which commands 60% or higher support from the general public but which is opposed by Republican orthodoxy, the “Centrists” start blathering about “the tyranny of the majority.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Alison Rose

      extremists on the far left

      LOLOL show me who fits this label who is currently a member of either the Biden administration or Congress. Sanders? AOC? Mayor Pete? Come the entire fuck on.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Redshift

      The same No Labels that took 200K from Clarence Thomas’ sugar daddy? Who could imagine those guys could be ratf*ckers trying to get a Republican elected?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SpaceUnit

      If I had some random encounter with that grinning dipshit I would immediately guess his name was Bart Stupak.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Doc Sardonic

      Yep Liz and Mitt are motherfuckers that won’t cross the Treason Line that the rest of the Republic party are tightroping. The only difference is that Liz and Mitt will bring your mother flowers, candy and maybe a nice bottle of wine or whiskey before they fuck her.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Tony Jay

      ‘Centrist’ – Species of nomadic parasite typically found occupying territory recently vacated by The Right.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Soprano2

      @bg: That’s definitely the “tell” that their only objective is to help the Republican candidate get elected. They’ll throw all their support behind DeSantis if he’s the candidate, bank on it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JaySinWA

      @PAM Dirac: Okay, I had heard about the ad buy. It’s under Americans for Prosperity PAC so lightly laundered Koch money, but not putting a person’s name on it. The CNBC target demo is interesting, kind of a Chamber of Commerce target market. Baby steps, I guess.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      James E Powell

      @Jeffro:

      I forgot to mention in that last thread that George Will is boring as shit and I still have no idea how he got hired, why they continue to publish him in the WaPo, and so on.

      He was raised up back in the Reagan days. He wore bowties & spoke well & made references to writers that most people never heard of let alone read, and thus provided an intellectual patina to the hateful ignorance & bigotry of the Reagan administration.

      And he talked about baseball a lot – though he was as full of shit as most people who talk about baseball a lot – and that was like the 80s equivalent of wearing a fleece vest.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Meanwhile, Cornel (definitely NOT a Centrist) West is trying to become the Jill Stein of 2024 😡😡

      Reply
    50. 50.

      James E Powell

      @Alison Rose:

      It is the political media’s established practice to use whatever definitions the Republicans use, so the man formerly known as the Senator from MNBA is now a far-left radical socialist.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Matt McIrvin

      Whenever I see people going “fuck centrists” I usually have to read on a little to figure out whether they’re one of those horseshoe-left or Green Party saboteur types whose definition of a “centrist” is a Democrat. But not if it’s John Cole

      Functionally there is little difference between No Labels and the Jill Stein movement, even though they claim to be in completely different places.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @James E Powell: I first became aware of him in the Nixon days, when he appeared to be the only self-identified conservative columnist to denounce Nixon and (IIRC) even call for his resignation as soon as Watergate started heating up.  That gave him a reputation for intellectual honesty which he forfeited a long time ago.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Rusty

      Since we are mentioning supposed centrists, let me take the opportunity to say fuck Joe Liebermann.  He was my senator from CT and he as so obviously a self centered asshole that when Gore picked him for VP and announced it I yelled at my television.

      Much of “centrism” makes no sense.  Abortions banned on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but available the other days?  Poor people with cancer that have a last name that starts with A-M get healthcare, but those with N-Z are out of luck and die?  Well funded public schools for even grades, but nothing for odd grades?  There is a lot of policy that is either/or, there is no centrist position.  Somehow supposed centrist positions are always beneficial to the already rich.  Go figure.  Fuck all those people too.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      p.a.

      @James E Powell:

      Will prepped Ronnie Rayguns for his debates against… Carter? Mondale? while he was an ABC employee and actually supplied him with some of the questions IIRC.  The results when this became known were a week’s worth of furrowed eyebrows and some tut-tuts.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JPL

      @smith: In GA you can vote in either primary.   Don might be getting a surprise vote from me, because Ron has already shown how dangerous he is.

      might because I have a weak stomach

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chris

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The one way in which I’m very “centrist” is that I think the last decade or so have made clear that there’s very little difference between the Jill Stein type so-called leftists and the Joe Lieberman type so-called centrists.

      There’s a reason Krysten Sinema has been able to seamlessly transition from the former to the latter.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Fraud Guy

      I read

      …extremists on the left and right…

      and I hear Bill Cosby’s joke:

      Bill Cosby’s mom: “Son, I am sick…”
      Bill Cosby : “…and tired.
      I don’t remember anything until I woke up the next day.”

      Reply

