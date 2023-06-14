Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respectability Politics Just Means I Got Mine, Fuck You

The jokes, they write themselves:

Here is his full memo:

Dear Washington Post Colleagues,

Nine years ago, I was honored to be selected by Jeff Bezos to be Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. Working with Jeff and the exceptional team at The Post has been an incredible experience and enormously gratifying.

Together, we have accomplished one of the most extraordinary transformations in modern media history. We have evolved from a primarily local print newspaper to become a global digital publication. We’ve added significantly to the tremendous team of journalists, engineers and business experts and have taken The Post through multiple years of profitability. We’ve launched an innovative new technology platform that is powering hundreds of other news sites around the world.

During this time, we have won multiple awards for exceptional journalism, including 13 Pulitzer Prizes, and we’ve twice been named “The World’s Most Innovative Media Company” by Fast Company.

As I have shared in conversations with many of you, I have a deep and growing concern about the decline in civility and respectful dialogue in our political process, on social media platforms and more broadly across our society. Many of us can recall an era when people could disagree without being disagreeable. Political leaders on opposite sides of the aisle could find common ground for the good of the country. Today, the decline in civility has become a toxic and corrosive force that threatens our social interactions and weakens the underpinnings of our democracy. I feel a strong sense of urgency about this issue.

As a result, I have decided to leave my position at The Post to lead the nonpartisan Center on Public Civility that is being launched by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Jeff is personally providing support for the planning and design phase of this new initiative and supports my decision to make this move.

In order to provide advice and counsel during this transition, I have agreed to remain as Publisher of The Washington Post until August 1. Jeff will announce a new interim CEO later today. It is an exceptional individual that I hold in the highest regard.

In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to spending time with all of my friends and colleagues across The Post to convey my deep appreciation for your many impressive contributions to our success. I am committed to providing my full support as the interim CEO charts the course of this transition and the bright future ahead for The Post.

With my deepest appreciation to each of you,

Fred

Yes. A former Reagan appointee is upset about the tone and the toxicity and the lack of civility, so he is moving on to the… Reagan Foundation to do who knows fucking what. Let’s put aside the inherent lack of incivility of all the things that Reagan and his administration did, and how you can basically trace a DIRECT fucking line from every problem we have today in this country back to something that started or was implemented during the Reagan years. I don’t need to go over them all, they have been discussed by smarter people over and over and over again. But in the off chance there are any youngs out there in the reading audience, click those links and learn where a lot of this shit started.

Where was I? Ahem. The thing you need to understand about respectability politics is this- it is ALWAYS practiced by the HAVES. It is always used to defuse righteous anger. It is always used to deflect from the problem at hand. It is always practiced by those who benefit from the status quo. It is always a tool of oppression. And it is always, always, always, swallowed hook, line, and sinker by the fucking dimwits in our failed media experiment.

It was a running joke for the last few decades of blogging that you could murder someone so long as you didn’t swear while doing it. The attempts by the networks and “respectable news” to shut out or ignore bloggers because they were pottymouthed were legendary. Hell, our own lexicon has entries on Blogger Ethics Panels and High Broderism and America’s Concern Troll, to name a few of the iterations. How many of you remember the lifetime network ban of Marci Wheeler from MSNBC for saying “blowjob:”

A more recent example is the Tennessee Three:

Last Thursday was a shameful day in the Volunteer State. Just days after six people — three of them only nine years old — were murdered in an elementary school, three Democratic lawmakers joined a group of protesters demanding their legislature act. Rather than listen and engage, the Republican supermajority in the Tennessee House of Representatives voted according to party lines to expel two of their colleagues from the chamber. It is not lost on me that, of the three legislators whose expulsion was brought to a vote, the two young Black men were expelled, while the white woman survived the vote.

These men, state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, represented majority Black districts in Nashville and Memphis, respectively. If made permanent, the expulsion would have left over 139,000 constituents without their duly democratically elected representation, leaving them disenfranchised and without a voice in their state’s legislative process. Over half of these constituents are Black.

It’s why they don’t like protests. They deflect the murder of civilians by police by blathering on about riots and property destruction. This has always been the case, will always be the case, and when someone comes at you with respectability politics or tells you to be civil, you need to recognize what they are doing- they are telling you to sheathe your righteous anger, to recognize who you are and that you are one of the ignorable little people, and they are trying to maintain the status quo, which ALWAYS fucking benefits them.

Tell them to go fuck themselves and yell louder.

The good news about all of this is that this is, to a large extent, a byproduct of a foregone era when Republicans and Democrats could, to a degree, work together to achieve things. That era is for the most part over, because it is increasingly clear that one of the two major political parties is clinically fucking insane and run by nihilistic nutters. But still, older members of the media and the elsewhere still pine for the days of yore, and we still get this nonsense bubbling up from time to time about decency and civility. Fortunately, however, the new generations of Democrats are young enough that Republicans have been insane, destructive lunatics their entire lives. People being elected today were in kindergarten when Michelle Malkin was stalking Graeme Frost examining his countertops or screaming about Rachel Ray’s scarf being a terrorist hijab.

But it still exists. So watch out for it.

Fucking hell I need an editor.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      smith

      And the irony is that the terrifying Woke Mob that our Betters are so incensed about is basically insisting that those Betters show some respect and civility towards people they consider insignificant.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      @smith:

      They’re all just such ninnies. The overreaction to “the woke mob” is embarrassing. It’s not rational to be so afraid of 22 year old social workers. It shows how CODDLED these people are that they considered “wokeism” to be some existential threat.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eversor

      Since when can’t you say blow job on cable TV?

      As for the “terrorist scarf” uh our “the troops” wore those as well while in Iraq and Afghanistan on the ME in general.  I still have a few!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      karen marie

      Jeff is personally providing support for the planning and design phase of this new initiative and supports my decision to make this move.

      There have to be easier ways for “Jeff” to get out of a contract.

      But it’s a joke right? Please tell me this isn’t something actual adults think is a productive use of time and money.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ksmiami

      Whew Cole, if you’d said fuck just a few more times, I would have thought Rude Pundit had kidnapped the blog father … but yeah, Respectability and silencing the oppressed is always practiced by those on top.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      To quote John Oliver: “To use America’s official slogan: Ronald Reagan made it worse!”

      I fucking loathe the “civility” discussion and the whole “why can’t we just agree to disagree and be buddies anyway” conversations, as though we’re talking about plastic bag bans, or maximum building heights, or the hours of use for public parks. We’re talking about human rights, about people being treated equally and with respect, about people being allowed to pursue life, liberty, and happiness like we’re all ostensibly supposed to be able to do. I am not going to be “civil” to someone who thinks trans people deserve to be locked up or killed. And anyone who CAN be civil with those people is no better than they are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @eversor: I’d guess since Marci Wheeler said it.

      It’s amazing to me that apparently, according to official history anyway, the MSM was able to cover Bill Clinton’s peccadilloes in volume for years without once ever saying “blow job.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FastEdD

      The flogging will continue until morale improves. But you can’t use cuss words while you are being flogged. That would not be civil discourse!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      Here’s their big, stupid insufferable “Letter” where they announce the 19 year old who make up the Oberlin student council are an existential threat:

      Our cultural institutions are facing a moment of trial. Powerful protests for racial and social justice are leading to overdue demands for police reform, along with wider calls for greater equality and inclusion across our society, not least in higher education, journalism, philanthropy, and the arts. But this needed reckoning has also intensified a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our norms of open debate and toleration of differences in favor of ideological conformity. As we applaud the first development, we also raise our voices against the second. The forces of illiberalism are gaining strength throughout the world and have a powerful ally in Donald Trump, who represents a real threat to democracy. But resistance must not be allowed to harden into its own brand of dogma or coercion—which right-wing demagogues are already exploiting. The democratic inclusion we want can be achieved only if we speak out against the intolerant climate that has set in on all sides.

      Ninnies. And not just Right wing ninnies. Some of them claim to be liberals and Leftists. Dear God, DO NOT be mean to them on the internet or they will fucking lose their minds.

      They never actually ARGUE anything either. They argue that they aren’t allowed to argue. They never get around to what it is that people supposedly won’t let them say. It is about CONTROL. They are the norm setters, by right. No one else may usurp that role.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      The irony is that they don’t want that – they want to comment about incivility – but incivility also brings eyeballs and gets them to watch. It’s why they love Trump so much, the man is incivil daily but they get to report on that and people show up to hear about the civility.

      The media loves this new “Jerry Springer” version of the news. Infotainment. It’s how the 24 hour news business model runs. Keep you engaged.

      John’s point from a party perspective largely holds true – it’s why they are ‘law and order’ – but only when it comes to trying to enforce civility rules when they are criming.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ramalama

      Mad props (or “angry theatrical devices”) to that Marcy Wheeler video. She does list her being a pottymouth in her Twitter profile. But I’d forgotten exactly why she did that.

      To the fainting couches and settees!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      People being elected today were in kindergarten when Michelle Malkin was stalking Graeme Frost examining his countertops or screaming about Rachel Ray’s scarf being a terrorist hijab.

      Well, now I feel old.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      gvg

      I don’t care that someone who could write that is leaving. What I want to know is who Bezos will hire to replace him. That worries me.

      PS the decline in civility seems to me to originate on the right, with republicans who talk about killing others and pass laws that it is OK to do so such as running down protestors with cars or stand their ground where they really have no right to etc. If he had written those words but not gone to a republican job, it would be a lot more credible. As it is, he is a hypocrite.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      smith

      @Kay: It’s also about entitlement. It’s just so inconvenient to have to watch their tongues when they are around POC, and to keep their hands to themselves when they are around young women.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bill Arnold

      Fucking hell I need an editor.

      You do not.
      This is your best rant in the last 20 years. IMO.

      Tell them to go fuck themselves and yell louder.

      Or, if there is an audience, and especially if there is a mass audience, tell them some variation on this:

      The thing you need to understand about respectability politics is this- it is ALWAYS practiced by the HAVES. It is always used to defuse righteous anger. It is always used to deflect from the problem at hand. It is always practiced by those who benefit from the status quo.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Outstanding rant, John. The only place I see where an editor’s gentle touch might be required is in this sentence:

      Let’s put aside the inherent lack of incivility of all the things that Reagan and his administration did

      I believe you want either “lack of civility” or simply “inherent incivility.”

      Had entirely forgotten about Rachel Ray’s terrorist hijab. What the hell ever happened to Malkin? Haven’t thought about her in years

      Reply
    24. 24.

      J.A.F. Rusty Shackleford

      Ahhh, that’s the good stuff.

      You know you’re dealing with an authoritarian asshole when they break out the whole “being able to disagree, without being disagreeable” schtick.  Sure, I’m going to support politicians that will make your life more difficult, but we can still be friends, right?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Doug R

      For fuck’s sake, it’s live TV. These people are willing to toss “well regulated militia” from their precious SECOND amendment BUT will lay down and let the FCC fine them for saying bad words that accurately describe actual acts in the news.

      Reply

