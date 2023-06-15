At the end of the boat ride we pulled onto shore. My camera was packed away. I used my phone for this photo of a palm tree lit by the setting sun with the moon rising in the background.

Someone asked me if I was excited about going to Africa. I told them going to Africa is a pain. However, once you are there it is amazing. While I would not recommend this as a substitute for seeing the parks up in northern Tanzania, it is worth adding to a trip if you can make it there.