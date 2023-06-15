Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: DeSaster in the Making

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: DeSaster in the Making

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

THAT PHOTO!

I’m not the only person who immediately thought ‘Minion presents alien overlord with fresh luncheon’. But the Washington Post has to take DeSantis seriously:

There are two primary outcomes that politicians desire when they announce their candidacies for a party’s presidential nomination.

The first is the formalization of their campaigns with the Federal Election Commission. There are legal boundaries to seeking the presidency, and filing paperwork with the FEC both demonstrates compliance with those boundaries and marks the point at which candidates can begin receiving money.

But that’s the boring stuff. The central desired outcome is to begin the campaign with a bang, ginning up attention and contributions that mark an initial surge toward the eventual nomination. Candidates choreograph their announcements precisely with the intent of maximizing the amount of attention they can generate and to begin gaining ground in their push toward election.

On that latter metric, the recently announced candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination was not a success…

FiveThirtyEight compiles a running average of national support for the Republican candidates. On the day DeSantis announced, he trailed former president Donald Trump by 33 points. The week before his campaign launched, he was averaging 20.8 percent in the FiveThirtyEight average.

Now, he trails Trump by 32 points and sits at 21.6 percent in the polls. That does not qualify as a “surge.”…

Nor did it yield a big surge in media attention. On the day of DeSantis’s announcement, he was mentioned more frequently on Fox News than Trump, as he had been on the two preceding days. (The gray columns indicate how much more often Trump was mentioned than DeSantis on a given day.) But that was it. Since the day of the announcement, Trump has consistently been mentioned far more often…

The advent of Google has provided a different way to measure post-announcement interest: the number of searches for a candidate. Google provides that information on a scale from 0 to 100, where 100 represents the most interest seen over the given time period.

So, on the day of DeSantis’s announcement, search interest in him peaked. Now, it’s well below where it was in the week before he formally launched his campaign…

None of this means that DeSantis can’t eventually beat Trump, of course. The advent of last week’s indictment could reshape the contest significantly.

But Trump was outperforming DeSantis on all of these metrics even before the indictment was announced. If the indictment doesn’t derail Trump — as so many issues have failed to do in the past — it seems unlikely that DeSantis’s launch put him on a trajectory to surpass the front-runner…

But that’s normie talk; DeSaster is absolutely, positively negatively chasing the Extremely Online Weirdo vote:

Wait for it:

Reader Interactions

  • Amir Khalid
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Mel
  • NotMax
  • Sister Golden Bear

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      Mel

      @NotMax: Why am I now picturing that as a Lawrence Welk Show number, complete with accordians, beehived backup singers, and a balloon drop finale?

      ”And a-one, and a-two… “

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gene108

      @Mel:

      It does appear that he’s about to unhinge his jaw and eat that baby.

      I’m not the only one who sees the photo this way. Swallow the baby whole, like a snake, in one big bite.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      I haz a mystified. With such piss-poor political strategy and human-interaction skills, how did Ron DeSantis get even this far?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mel

      @Amir Khalid: It’s the Ted Cruz conundrum all over again. They aren’t even capable of faking basic humanity, much less mustering any of the usual sociopathic smarm and charm routine, and yet…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’m alternately between schadenfreude that DeSantis’ genocide against trans people hasn’t brought him much success in his presidential ambitions, and burning with the rage of 10,000 suns that his reign of terror was/is all for nothing.

      @gene108:

      Swallow the baby whole, like a snake, in one big bite.

      I was picturing more like Alien, with the inner pharyngeal jaws about to extend out and drag the baby to its doom.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      @Mel:

      His “war on woke” is particularly baffling to me. As I understand, a solid majority of Americans reckon wokeness is good. Campaigning against it would seem like campaigning against Mom and apple pie.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Amir Khalid: DeSantis’s big win in Florida was a bright spot in a disappointing Republican midterm election. There was also a real thirst for a better candidate than Trump, among Republican and media elites.

      I think DeSantis polled fairly well around New Years Day and that’s when he decided to jump in the race. DeSantis has kept screwing up ever since, though. Now the spotlight on the national stage has exposed his weaknesses, and his popularity in Florida is dropping also.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mel

      @Amir Khalid: He’s throwing soundbytes to the rabid, hypervocal crazy bigots to rev up their awfulness and to get media coverage.

      A huge problem is, in my opinion, that while the majority of people in the U.S. oppose the MAGA hatred and bigotry, we are not being loud enough, visible enough, to outshout them and derail their media deluge. They are relying on dragging the ignorant, the naive, and the fearful into their nasty web of hatred and lies.

      The enormous damage they are causing  to people’s lives, to communities, to basic human connectivity and caring, is going to take decades, if not generations, to repair.

      Reply

