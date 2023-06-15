THAT PHOTO!

Measured by national polls, TV attention and search interest, DeSantis's campaign launch didn't move the needle. https://t.co/BQP16fVNjM — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 14, 2023

I’m not the only person who immediately thought ‘Minion presents alien overlord with fresh luncheon’. But the Washington Post has to take DeSantis seriously:

There are two primary outcomes that politicians desire when they announce their candidacies for a party’s presidential nomination. The first is the formalization of their campaigns with the Federal Election Commission. There are legal boundaries to seeking the presidency, and filing paperwork with the FEC both demonstrates compliance with those boundaries and marks the point at which candidates can begin receiving money. But that’s the boring stuff. The central desired outcome is to begin the campaign with a bang, ginning up attention and contributions that mark an initial surge toward the eventual nomination. Candidates choreograph their announcements precisely with the intent of maximizing the amount of attention they can generate and to begin gaining ground in their push toward election. On that latter metric, the recently announced candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination was not a success…

FiveThirtyEight compiles a running average of national support for the Republican candidates. On the day DeSantis announced, he trailed former president Donald Trump by 33 points. The week before his campaign launched, he was averaging 20.8 percent in the FiveThirtyEight average. Now, he trails Trump by 32 points and sits at 21.6 percent in the polls. That does not qualify as a “surge.”… Nor did it yield a big surge in media attention. On the day of DeSantis’s announcement, he was mentioned more frequently on Fox News than Trump, as he had been on the two preceding days. (The gray columns indicate how much more often Trump was mentioned than DeSantis on a given day.) But that was it. Since the day of the announcement, Trump has consistently been mentioned far more often… The advent of Google has provided a different way to measure post-announcement interest: the number of searches for a candidate. Google provides that information on a scale from 0 to 100, where 100 represents the most interest seen over the given time period. So, on the day of DeSantis’s announcement, search interest in him peaked. Now, it’s well below where it was in the week before he formally launched his campaign… None of this means that DeSantis can’t eventually beat Trump, of course. The advent of last week’s indictment could reshape the contest significantly. But Trump was outperforming DeSantis on all of these metrics even before the indictment was announced. If the indictment doesn’t derail Trump — as so many issues have failed to do in the past — it seems unlikely that DeSantis’s launch put him on a trajectory to surpass the front-runner…

Senior Team Desantis staffers: “He always looks awkward and needs to get out and meet more people.” “If his wife is a former TV reporter and she can’t teach him, who can?” Had to coach him on “when to smile.”https://t.co/bl0XkKRcw7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 11, 2023

But that’s normie talk; DeSaster is absolutely, p ositively negatively chasing the Extremely Online Weirdo vote:

championing the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in the worst and weirdest possible way by honoring a gigantic loser general of a gigantic loser army who only gigantic losers still even care about https://t.co/NIgltyuxXJ — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 10, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took aim at former President Trump’s Supreme Court picks, vowing to “do better” than his 2024 rival. DeSantis said his picks “will be along the lines of a Sam Alito and a Clarence Thomas.” https://t.co/OTTxiEyM8N — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2023

