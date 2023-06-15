Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

T R E 4 5 O N

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

You cannot shame the shameless.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

This blog will pay for itself.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I was promised a recession.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Juneteenth Is Coming

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Juneteenth Is Coming

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,



Reuters, “Biden calls racism ‘still too powerful’ during Juneteenth concert at White House”:

Speaking at the White House‘s first big Juneteenth celebration, a concert that featured performances by singers Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Ledisi, Biden urged Americans to choose love over hate and to remember history, not erase it.

“As the past few years remind us, our freedoms have been put at risk by racism that’s still too powerful a force,” he said.

“Hate only hides… And when given oxygen, just a little oxygen, it comes roaring back out again, and we have to … stand up and deny it the oxygen. So Juneteenth as a federal holiday is meant to breathe a new life into the very essence of America.”

Biden declared Juneteenth – a portmanteau of June and 19th, also known as Emancipation Day – a federal holiday in 2021. It commemorates the day in 1865, after the Confederate states had surrendered to end the Civil War, when a Union general arrived in Texas to inform a group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation…

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman vice president, opened the evening at the White House with a description of the origins of the day and an introduction of 96-year-old Opal Lee, whose advocacy helped turn Juneteenth into a holiday.

“Make yourself a committee of one to change somebody’s mind,” Lee told the audience. “If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”

The White House described the event as a celebration of community, culture and music. It included music from marching bands from Morgan State University in Baltimore and Tennessee State University, in Nashville. Other performers were dance group Step Afrika! and choirs from more historically black colleges and universities.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Morning, AL.

      It occurred to me that the nice thing about Cole’s postings yesterday was that he wasn’t egregiously wrong about anything.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The all look so happy and decent. Ashley’s floral print with gold pinstripes is to die for. (photo)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.