J. Harrison Ghee visited the White House after making history at the Tony Awards as the first openly nonbinary actor to win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for "Some Like It Hot."

Take a look at their conversation with @PressSec about the fight for LGBTQI+ rights. pic.twitter.com/G30FZEPDhk

Following their historic Tony Award wins, the cast of "Some Like It Hot" visited the White House.

These gifted performers sang to the soul of the American experience and helped us feel the power of Juneteenth and Black Music Month.

In honor of Juneteenth and Black Music Month, the White House hosted a celebration of community, culture, and music.

President Joe Biden hosted the White House's first big Juneteenth celebration with a concert that featured performances by singers Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Ledisi





Reuters, “Biden calls racism ‘still too powerful’ during Juneteenth concert at White House”:

… Speaking at the White House‘s first big Juneteenth celebration, a concert that featured performances by singers Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Ledisi, Biden urged Americans to choose love over hate and to remember history, not erase it.

“As the past few years remind us, our freedoms have been put at risk by racism that’s still too powerful a force,” he said.

“Hate only hides… And when given oxygen, just a little oxygen, it comes roaring back out again, and we have to … stand up and deny it the oxygen. So Juneteenth as a federal holiday is meant to breathe a new life into the very essence of America.”

Biden declared Juneteenth – a portmanteau of June and 19th, also known as Emancipation Day – a federal holiday in 2021. It commemorates the day in 1865, after the Confederate states had surrendered to end the Civil War, when a Union general arrived in Texas to inform a group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation…

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman vice president, opened the evening at the White House with a description of the origins of the day and an introduction of 96-year-old Opal Lee, whose advocacy helped turn Juneteenth into a holiday.

“Make yourself a committee of one to change somebody’s mind,” Lee told the audience. “If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”

The White House described the event as a celebration of community, culture and music. It included music from marching bands from Morgan State University in Baltimore and Tennessee State University, in Nashville. Other performers were dance group Step Afrika! and choirs from more historically black colleges and universities.