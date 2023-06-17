Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every Week Is Infrastructure Week (Open Thread)

Leto linked to this in the comments recently.

Infrastructure Week 1

This is a static image, but here is the original source:

According to Leto:

the very first map you come to, which highlights private v public investment, should forever close the yaps of the dumb dumbs who harp on private investment being the best way. The private map is a few sparse dots, whereas the public map is almost entirely covered. It’s rhetorical conversation here, but man is this illustrative of why we should tax the F out of the rich.

In a different thread this week, someone mentioned new Amtrak routes.  I am an Amtrak person, just wondering what was being referred to, but since I don’t have the time to research I’m wondering if some of you already know without having to look it up.

Years ago there was a great early morning train from Champaign to Chicago, so you could get downtown by 9 am for a meeting or a day at the museums, and return home on the 4:05 pm train and be home by 7:00 pm.  Gone!  I have no idea who cut it, but I’m wiling to blame Reagan or some other Republican president. :-)

I thought some of you might like to nerd out on the maps while you are lollygagging over the weekend.

Talk about the awesome stuff that’s happening as part of the Perpetual Infrastructure Week, or talk about anything else.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Me, too!  So that was a typo, not a misspelling. :-)  Fixed.

      I do believe that either one is acceptable, but I had never seen lallygagging until recently when I first used lallygagging in a post and I had to check to make sure I was spelling it right.  They offered the spelling with “a” as an alternate.

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      A couple of weeks ago, we saw a sign (CT? MA?) crediting the infrastructure act for the satin-smooth highway we were traveling on.

    8. 8.

      MagdaInBlack

      @MagdaInBlack: Too late to ETA: my commute involves several construction projects, and as much as I’d like to curse the inconvenience, I know it’s that it’s Bidens plan working.

    11. 11.

      different-church-lady

      But if you privatize the investment, you also privatize the benefit. CHECKMATE, LIBTARDS!!!

    15. 15.

      TriassicSands

      But, but, but Biden is old and he hasn’t done anything!

      Besides, Republicans will take credit for improvements in their own states and voters will believe them.

      And, even if Trump is in prison (which he won’t be, because everybody knows he’s never done anything wrong), he’ll do far more than Biden has done for infrastructure just like he did in his first term from 2017 to the present. (Since any day now he will be reinstated as the rightful POTUS.) I mean just think of all that WALL

      And, I’m pretty sure he’ll zero out the deficit and balance the budget. Expect the national debt to be gone in no more than five years (the beginning of his third term) through the magic of tax cuts for the rich.

    16. 16.

      Scout211

      In other travel news . . .

      Remember those “shiny happy” migrants in the videos that the DeSantis spokespeople used to defend their action of transporting migrants to Sacramento?  Well, they have been interviewed and you will not be surprised that their smiling faces did not mean what Florida officials said they meant.  link

       

      SACRAMENTO — 

      They saw themselves in the video that Florida officials offered up as proof of their consent to travel to California, but they said it’s not what it seemed.

       

      They were happy, yes. That part was true.

       

      They had finally made it to America after traveling thousands of miles over the span of three months from their home in Venezuela. They walked until their feet bled and caught a bus or a train when they could. Sometimes they went days without eating and collapsed with exhaustion.

      . . .

      Four migrants recently flown to Sacramento by the state of Florida spoke to The Times and asked not to be identified, worried that it could impact their upcoming court hearings or put their families who remain in their home countries in danger.

      . . .

      Members of the group — which also include former residents of Colombia and Guatemala — said they came to California because they were promised that they would be given a home, higher paying jobs and attorneys to help them more quickly obtain permits to work legally.

      . . .

      So the smiles on their faces in the viral video touted by DeSantis were real. But that’s because they were promised so much more, they said.

      The contractors hired by Florida state officials, who they met in Texas earlier this month, promised better-paying jobs elsewhere, they said. The husband and wife said they were pressured to sign paperwork in order to make the trip but didn’t understand that doing so was intended to waive the state of Florida from fulfilling the promises they made verbally.

       

      “We didn’t get what they told us that we were going to get. They said that if you take the flight, you can get shelter, you’re going to get work, you’re going to get food,” the man said. “And all we received was abandonment.”

      . . .

      They only came to Sacramento because they thought they were going to earn more money, which would allow them to help their children faster, she said. Now, they have no jobs and must start all over again.

      “I would’ve rather stayed there to make money,” she said.

      While Florida state officials have rebutted criticisms that the migrants were tricked in the name of a political stunt, some who spoke to media for the first time on Friday say they were blatantly lied to.

    17. 17.

      cope

      When I was going to college in Galesburg (western Illinois) and my family lived in the Chicago suburbs, I could take either a Santa Fe or Burlington train from downtown Chicago to Galesburg.  I took that trip either way many times.

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @cope: We took the train from Burlington to Chicago several times to visit relatives when I was a kid.  It was a great experience for us when we were younger.  My father was not a fan so we switched to car trips.  Ugh.

      I just checked and the Burlington station is still a working rail station.  That town was so proud of its rail history.  We had many units in elementary school highlighting the rail history of Burlington. Field trips to the station, etc.  It was so cool.

      CB&Q  to BN to BNSF.  I don’t even know what it’s called now.

    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @TriassicSands: Twenty or so Republicans voted for the Infrastucture bill. Trump tried to discourage them, and the national Chamber of Commerce encouraged them.

      The others will try to take credit for any Infrastructure projects in their districts, and it will be up to Democrats to call them out. Besides other ways and memes, billboards might be good tools.

    23. 23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      What?  Are you suggesting tat the Private Sector (hallowed be its’ name) doesn’t sufficiently invest in and provide for our Billion$ of continual, infrastructure needs?  Say it ain’t so!   Next thing are you gonna tell me that religious institutions won’t step up and handle all of our social welfare needs (food, housing, adoption etc.), fairly and without discrimination, in America.

      /sarcasm

