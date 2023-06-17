Leto linked to this in the comments recently.

This is a static image, but here is the original source:

According to Leto:

the very first map you come to, which highlights private v public investment, should forever close the yaps of the dumb dumbs who harp on private investment being the best way. The private map is a few sparse dots, whereas the public map is almost entirely covered. It’s rhetorical conversation here, but man is this illustrative of why we should tax the F out of the rich.

In a different thread this week, someone mentioned new Amtrak routes. I am an Amtrak person, just wondering what was being referred to, but since I don’t have the time to research I’m wondering if some of you already know without having to look it up.

Years ago there was a great early morning train from Champaign to Chicago, so you could get downtown by 9 am for a meeting or a day at the museums, and return home on the 4:05 pm train and be home by 7:00 pm. Gone! I have no idea who cut it, but I’m wiling to blame Reagan or some other Republican president. :-)

