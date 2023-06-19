I’m so tired of people who should know better saying that investigating Trump in relation to Jan 6 is political.

Even this NYU Law Forum with Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCabe (embedded below) was annoying at times because the moderator was essentially positing that it’s one thing to indict Trump for document retention, but it’s political for the DOJ to indict Trump for his behavior as President.

It’s all I can do to not yell at the recording: “What is wrong with you? Trump fomented a fucking coup, for god’s sake!”

The moderator also lamented that there is no one in the DOJ to help the DOJ in evaluating the political considerations when they consider indicting someone. Oh my god, you idiot, that’s what would be political!

Luckily, there’s an impressive guy who gave a 3-minute speech last week (embedded just below) who seems to agree with me.

We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone. Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less.

He’s a busy guy! I guess he forgot to include the part where the fucking DOJ decides whether it would look political if they indict a powerful person for a crime. (Jack Smith starts speaking 45 seconds in.)

In case you want to spend an hour or so watching the NYU forum…

Apparently I’m not the only person who is tired of this, because Allison Gill (Mueller She Wrote) put up a twitter thread, which I will share here in the hopes that it will help all of us push back on this nonsense.

Mueller She Wrote twitter thread:

THREAD: Oh, but let me tell you how UN-politicized Garland’s DoJ is. People on the right are crying foul, saying Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are going after trump for political reasons. Are they though? Not even close. 1/ First, it was Acting Attorney General Rosen – left over from the trump administration- that OPENED the non-partisan DoJ IG investigation into former DoJ officials’ potential interference in the peaceful transfer of power. That probe was opened BEFORE Garland got there. 2/ Then in October of 2021, Garland swore under oath to congress that he would accept the recommendations of that DoJ IG probe – meaning that probe was still ongoing in the fall of 2021. 3/ Then between his testimony and January of 2022, Garland must have gotten those NON PARTISAN recommendations. And he then appointed Thomas Windom to investigate the top of the coup. 4/ THEN, they waited for the 1/6 BI-PARTISAN select committee to finish their work so DoJ could ensure consistency among testimony they got from the federal grand jury and testimony from witnesses to the committee. 5/ THEN, once Donald announced his candidacy, Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to take over the 1/6 probe from Windom and the documents probe from Garland’s Public Integrity Unit. THEN a GRAND JURY of Donald’s peers voted to indict him. 6/ So, no. This isn’t political. This was the most a-political (and therefore slowly-moving) set of investigations in history. Non-partisan IG, bi-partisan committee, independent prosecutor, and grand jury. So sit down, republicans. You’re way out of your league. END/

Oh, and as long as I’m complaining, can someone explain why the fuck the MSM is quoting “former AG Barr” and his thoughts on the indictment and possible pending indictments? Barr was in it all up to his neck, protecting Trump – at least up to the last minute where the coup planning got serious – and they are treating him as though he is someone important who should be listened too. Barr flushed the reputation of the DOJ down the toilet; that’s where Barr’s reputation needs to stay, too.

Open thread.