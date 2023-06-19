Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m So Tired Of People Who Should Know Better Saying that Investigating Trump and Jan 6 Is Political

by | 14 Comments

I’m so tired of people who should know better saying that investigating Trump in relation to Jan 6 is political.

Even this NYU Law Forum with Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCabe (embedded below) was annoying at times because the moderator was essentially positing that it’s one thing to indict Trump for document retention, but it’s political for the DOJ to indict Trump for his behavior as President.

It’s all I can do to not yell at the recording: “What is wrong with you?  Trump fomented a fucking coup, for god’s sake!”

The moderator also lamented that there is no one in the DOJ to help the DOJ in evaluating the political considerations when they consider indicting someone.  Oh my god, you idiot, that’s what would be political!

Luckily, there’s an impressive guy who gave a 3-minute speech last week (embedded just below) who seems to agree with me.

We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.  Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation.  Nothing more, nothing less.

He’s a busy guy!  I guess he forgot to include the part where the fucking DOJ decides whether it would look political if they indict a powerful person for a crime.  (Jack Smith starts speaking 45 seconds in.)

In case you want to spend an hour or so watching the NYU forum…

Apparently I’m not the only person who is tired of this, because Allison Gill (Mueller She Wrote) put up a twitter thread, which I will share here in the hopes that it will help all of us push back on this nonsense.

Mueller She Wrote twitter thread:

THREAD: Oh, but let me tell you how UN-politicized Garland’s DoJ is.

People on the right are crying foul, saying Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are going after trump for political reasons.

Are they though?

Not even close. 1/

First, it was Acting Attorney General Rosen – left over from the trump administration- that OPENED the non-partisan DoJ IG investigation into former DoJ officials’ potential interference in the peaceful transfer of power. That probe was opened BEFORE Garland got there. 2/

Then in October of 2021, Garland swore under oath to congress that he would accept the recommendations of that DoJ IG probe – meaning that probe was still ongoing in the fall of 2021. 3/

Then between his testimony and January of 2022, Garland must have gotten those NON PARTISAN recommendations. And he then appointed Thomas Windom to investigate the top of the coup. 4/

THEN, they waited for the 1/6 BI-PARTISAN select committee to finish their work so DoJ could ensure consistency among testimony they got from the federal grand jury and testimony from witnesses to the committee. 5/

THEN, once Donald announced his candidacy, Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to take over the 1/6 probe from Windom and the documents probe from Garland’s Public Integrity Unit. THEN a GRAND JURY of Donald’s peers voted to indict him. 6/

So, no. This isn’t political. This was the most a-political (and therefore slowly-moving) set of investigations in history. Non-partisan IG, bi-partisan committee, independent prosecutor, and grand jury. So sit down, republicans. You’re way out of your league. END/

Oh, and as long as I’m complaining, can someone explain why the fuck the MSM is quoting “former AG Barr” and his thoughts on the indictment and possible pending indictments?  Barr was in it all up to his neck, protecting Trump – at least up to the last minute where the coup planning got serious – and they are treating him as though he is someone important who should be listened too.  Barr flushed the reputation of the DOJ down the toilet; that’s where Barr’s reputation needs to stay, too.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • Bupalos
  • Jerzy Russian
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • Parfigliano
  • patrick II
  • RevRick
  • Splitting Image

    2. 2.

      Bupalos

      Well I’d say it is “political…” in the sense that whether a society concieves of itself as a rule of law state and defends itself as a rule of law state is in fact a question of politics.

      The whole point here is that Republicans are suggesting that this is fundamentally not a rule of law state, and that their guy is being uniquely subject to law. I think we have to define that framing correctly in order to prevail the way we need to prevail. It’s important to point out the nature of the argument they are actually making.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RevRick

      They haul out Barr, because he’s Trump’s AG condemning him on the documents case. It gives them cover.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      Oh, and as long as I’m complaining, can someone explain why the fuck the MSM is quoting “former AG Barr” and his thoughts on the indictment and possible pending indictments?

      Isn’t Barr saying something along the lines that Trump is guilty and deserves to be indicted? If it was a binary choice, I think it is better that Barr is saying Trump should be indicted than saying that Trump should not be indicted. Of course, if we had a sane society, Barr, Trump, et al. would have not been allowed anywhere near positions of power, and would instead be in jail somewhere. Given that we don’t have that sane society, I will go with the binary choice as outlined above.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      So… criminal indictments alleging treasonous behavior, might, possibly, in some political fashion, be cited as a reason to oppose TFG. And that’s a no-no? How dare I think that!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      patrick II

      One of their arguments is that it is unprecedented to prosecute an ex-president for crimes.  However, it would also be unprecedented to not prosecute an ex-president for a crime when enough evidence points to the fact that he was the leader of an insurrection against the U.S. government.  Not prosecuting in that circumstance is just as precedent-setting.  It is a forced choice for a decision between two chocies, each of which can only set a new precedent.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Parfigliano

      Barr’s always AG to cover GOP Presidential crimming.  Hi Iran-Contra.  They cant stand that for once their secret part of the Constitution about its OK for a GOP President to do whatever is inoperative.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      patrick II

      I say this often, but the Republicans say we are criminalizing politics, I say they are politicizing criminality. And we really can’t let that happen.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Splitting Image

      Oh, and as long as I’m complaining, can someone explain why the fuck the MSM is quoting “former AG Barr” and his thoughts on the indictment and possible pending indictments?

      Because Henry Kissinger is getting on in years and they need to groom his replacement.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bbleh

      I guess it’s “political” in that an investigation that involves a former President and current candidate for a Presidential nomination will become a political issue and thus have political ramifications, and it would be grievous incompetence for the AG not to be aware of that and in that sense for politics to be part of his thinking, but that’s very different from it being driven by politics to any degree.  Apparently, though, it’s expecting too much of the MSM to draw that distinction.

      As to Billbarr, I’m all for them letting him waggle his jowls ponderously on talk shows from now until Election Day, because every time he does it’s “even Trump’s own Attorney General thinks he’s a criminal!”  Waggle on, say I!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      patrick II

      Barr’s in with the in crowd
      He goes where the in crowd goes
      He’s in with the in crowd
      And he knows what the in crowd knows

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      Even this NYU Law Forum with Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCabe (embedded below) was annoying at times because the moderator was essentially positing that it’s one thing to indict Trump for document retention, but it’s political for the DOJ to indict Trump for his behavior as President.

      This kind of crap plays into Trump’s hands. Trump has always abused the office of the presidency by declaring that he should not be investigated for any crime while he is president or while he is running for office. Not even for crimes commited before he became president.

      ETA. Defenders and loyalists of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson are using the same phony “it’s political” claims to try to aid their dear leader and to prevent Johnson from being punished for lying to Parliament and other offenses. This is not just an American thing.

      Reply

