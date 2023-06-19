Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meet the new clowns (same as the old clowns)

by | 18 Comments

Fash-curious meatheads Joe Rogan and Elon Musk spent the weekend demanding that vaccine expert Peter Hotez, MD appear on Rogan’s dumb but regrettably popular podcast to debate noted anti-vax kook Robert Kennedy Jr. Why?

The Kennedy failson was a recent guest on the podcast, and Hotez retweeted a Vice article that debunks some of the lies RFK the (Much) Lesser spread unopposed on Rogan’s show. Vice also criticized Rogan’s persistent COVID-19 disinformation, including twaddle on the efficacy of ivermectin, i.e., horse paste.

The pushback enraged Rogan, who offered to contribute $100K to a charity if Hotez would do the debate. A Musk pal (and fellow policy failure, i.e., billionaire Bill Ackman) offered to add $150K. Assorted wingnuts with too much disposable income then goosed the amount past $600K, last I heard.

Hotez, who has been on Rogan’s show before, said he’d go on the podcast to “clear the air” but not to debate a crank. Musk then piped up in his signature aggressively authoritative moronic fashion to say that Hotez must therefore “hate charity.”

It’s telling that Rogan and Musk feel entitled to demand Hotez’s time to debate a crazy person. When viewed through the lens of their cathedral-scale egos, the rest of us are circus monkeys who are required to dance on command for their entertainment. And they enforce their demands by siccing their legions of braindead sycophants to intimidate anyone who refuses.

It’s a wonder wealthy, entitled d-bags like Rogan and Musk haven’t gotten anyone murdered. (Yet.) I’m 100% supportive if they want to eschew the benefits of modern medicine themselves; I think the world would be a better (or at least quieter) place if they did go full caveman and let nature take its course.

The problem arises when they use their outsized megaphones to lure impressionable people into making bad decisions — and when they aim flying monkey swarms at people who haven’t volunteered to staff their circus. Hotez has been relentlessly harassed since he politely declined the “debate.” The browbeating inspired at least one fool (and possibly others) to accost him in public.

Rogan is basically the new Rush Limbaugh, and Musk has the potential to be the second-coming of Rupert Murdoch (which seems especially unfair since the original Murdoch still lives). I suspect that Musk is too unfocused and narcissistic to fully capitalize on his opportunity, thank dog.

But like Limbaugh before him, Rogan is selling crank conservatism to a new generation by giving Limbaugh’s vicious canards a fresh coat of ironic detachment. When one clown mercifully exits stage right, a new one tumbles out of the car. And so it goes.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • eversor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • hells littlest angel
  • Kay
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Shalimar
  • waspuppet

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      Rogan is basically the new Rush Limbaugh, and Musk has the potential to be the second-coming of Rupert Murdoch …

       

      Sadly spot on.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      Musk has the potential to be the second-coming of Rupert Murdoch

      I don’t think Musk has the patience to be the new Murdoch.  Say what you will about Murdoch, he spent decades building his power before he really started to flex it.  Musk wants to do everything yesterday, if not sooner.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      Rogan’s show wasn’t always horrible pre-Spotify millions and pre-Covid.  His shtick was playing an uninformed idiot and letting his guests talk at great length.  Sometimes the guests were good.  Usually the guests were irrelevant if you didn’t care about their field.  Occasionally the guests were terrible, which are the past episodes everyone remembers from those years.

      Since he started actually speaking his own bro-asshole mind a lot more, his guests have mostly been terrible and the good ones generally no longer go on his podcast.  It’s value now is thus less than nothing.

      Edited: to change “usually bad” to “usually irrelevant”, which is more accurate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kay

      Did they debate how RFK Jr believes that there is something in the water than turns people trans?

      How about his belief that 5G is a plot by Bill Gates to spy on him?

      Fucking low quality nepotism hires. They will be the death of us.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Roger Moore:

      Musk wants to do everything yesterday, if not sooner.

      Murdoch is also willing to stay out of the spotlight and build an industry of spreading evil.  Musk’s ego will not allow that.  He must personally run and be the face and loudest voice of his bigotry campaign.  That’s a limited strategy already, even without his reeking incompetence.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      I just want all these people to take a solemn vow that they will refuse any medical advances that come out of covid research and investment.

      That’s my challenge to them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Also- everyone who was vaccinated was supposed to be dead in two years OR all of us are supposed to be alive, but infertile. Has that happened? I’m glad no one listened to these fucking morons and stopped using birth control relying on their podcasts. LOTTA unplanned pregnancies!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      eversor

      @hells littlest angel:

      I don’t think that’s entirely correct.

      Rogan is not Rush.  Rush was genuinely evil and pretty smart.  Rogan is just a fucking idiot frat boy.   Rogan’s rise to popularity was not spreading hate and he’s not calling for people to be raped or violence acted out, unlike Rush.  Rogan’s stratospheric rise was talking about MMA and inviting war veterans on while getting stoned out of his mind.   In our post 9/11 world that’s where a ton of young men were, mentally.  At the end of the day he’s just a stupid stoner.

      Musk is evil.  The catch is Rupert isn’t stupid.  Musk is stupid.  Extremely stupid.  Musk, like Theil, is focused on making the super rich even richer and that lives now don’t matter compared to the billions of spare faring human minds in some sort of twisted metaverse that can only ever come about if we get full libertarianism now.

      They are both morons who’s great melding of the minds came from Musk going on this show and them getting stoned out of their minds.

      They are also the “very online” type.  This isn’t really a right wing thing.  It’s just a thing.  With a logic of “everything is funny, and the funniest thing is people who don’t realize everything is funny” and crosses with shit posting and the concept of “the least serious people are the people who think they are serious”.  It’s very common on the left as well.

      This is a new thing.  It’s not a rehash of the old.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RSA

      Musk then piped up in his signature aggressively authoritative moronic fashion to say that Hotez must therefore “hate charity.

      I will donate half of my net worth to charity if you donate half of your net worth to charity, Elon…  What’s that?  Do you hate charity?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @Amir Khalid:

      It’s amusing what snowflakes they all are. The physician’s big offense was retweeting an article critical of Rogan? That’s what inspired him to sic his ridiculous followers on the guy?

      Big tough guy Rogan (well, little guy, really) can’t handle an article that doesn’t kiss his ass?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      waspuppet

      So when does Elon debate me on a forum of my choosing?

      Seriously, if everyone should be prepared to debate anyone at any time, when’s my shot?

      Oh right. Only they get to decide such things. That’s REAL freedom.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @eversor:

      It’s an awful, cynical culture that demeans everyone else’s work. Apparently the only work worthy of respect is entertainment. That sucks.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      randy khan

      First, good for Hotez.  There’s no reason to further amplify RFK, Jr.’s dangerous insanity.  And a mere $600K is nowhere near the cost of the damage that would be done by according him the credibility that “debating” an actual expert would give him.  That anti-vaccination stuff actually kills people.

      Reply

