Fash-curious meatheads Joe Rogan and Elon Musk spent the weekend demanding that vaccine expert Peter Hotez, MD appear on Rogan’s dumb but regrettably popular podcast to debate noted anti-vax kook Robert Kennedy Jr. Why?

The Kennedy failson was a recent guest on the podcast, and Hotez retweeted a Vice article that debunks some of the lies RFK the (Much) Lesser spread unopposed on Rogan’s show. Vice also criticized Rogan’s persistent COVID-19 disinformation, including twaddle on the efficacy of ivermectin, i.e., horse paste.

The pushback enraged Rogan, who offered to contribute $100K to a charity if Hotez would do the debate. A Musk pal (and fellow policy failure, i.e., billionaire Bill Ackman) offered to add $150K. Assorted wingnuts with too much disposable income then goosed the amount past $600K, last I heard.

Hotez, who has been on Rogan’s show before, said he’d go on the podcast to “clear the air” but not to debate a crank. Musk then piped up in his signature aggressively authoritative moronic fashion to say that Hotez must therefore “hate charity.”

It’s telling that Rogan and Musk feel entitled to demand Hotez’s time to debate a crazy person. When viewed through the lens of their cathedral-scale egos, the rest of us are circus monkeys who are required to dance on command for their entertainment. And they enforce their demands by siccing their legions of braindead sycophants to intimidate anyone who refuses.

It’s a wonder wealthy, entitled d-bags like Rogan and Musk haven’t gotten anyone murdered. (Yet.) I’m 100% supportive if they want to eschew the benefits of modern medicine themselves; I think the world would be a better (or at least quieter) place if they did go full caveman and let nature take its course.

The problem arises when they use their outsized megaphones to lure impressionable people into making bad decisions — and when they aim flying monkey swarms at people who haven’t volunteered to staff their circus. Hotez has been relentlessly harassed since he politely declined the “debate.” The browbeating inspired at least one fool (and possibly others) to accost him in public.

Rogan is basically the new Rush Limbaugh, and Musk has the potential to be the second-coming of Rupert Murdoch (which seems especially unfair since the original Murdoch still lives). I suspect that Musk is too unfocused and narcissistic to fully capitalize on his opportunity, thank dog.

But like Limbaugh before him, Rogan is selling crank conservatism to a new generation by giving Limbaugh’s vicious canards a fresh coat of ironic detachment. When one clown mercifully exits stage right, a new one tumbles out of the car. And so it goes.

Open thread.