Sheldon Whitehouse, A Hero for Our Times

Sheldon Whitehouse, A Hero for Our Times

Sheldon Whitehouse has been leading this charge for quite some time, and he hasn’t quit.

Now Pro Publica is bringing the receipts.

And it sounds like even Dick Durbin is willing to start playing hardball.

Maybe this is the one-two punch that is needed in order to move off the mark?

Also a hero – Pro Publica for doing these investigations.

As Betty Cracker mentioned earlier, they take donations here if you’re interested.

Open thread.

      cain

      Pro Publica is showing everyone how journalism should be done. We should all be having subscriptions to this rag.

      Kay

      Sheldon Whitehouse
      @SenWhitehouse
      Yet again the Court-capture operative Leonard Leo appears to be hooking up SCOTUS justices with right-wing billionaires for freebie vacations.

      love him

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      I know it’s bad for Supreme Court justices to take private, expensive vacations paid for by friendly billionaires, but I just can’t help wondering …. does OceanGate expeditions, or any company affiliated with those guys, have any business in front of the nation’s highest court?

      Because I really wouldn’t mind those guys escorting Alito and Thomas to view the remains of the Titanic.  In fact, I’d freely forgive the $250K unreported expense involved!

      Just a thought.

      Spanky

      I think it needs repeated more often that creating ethics laws won’t stop judges from ethical violations. Elevating ethical persons to become judges will.

      hells littlest angel

      With judges as openly and shamelessly as corrupt as Alito and Thomas, whatever legislation the Senate comes up with — in the unlikely event it actually gets passed into law — will be little more than a bandaid.

      cain

      Fyi .. after decades of trying, Oregon finally sent a bill to the governor that will allow us to pump our own gas ! 😁⛽

      Ken

       they take donations here

      The journalistic principle of bothsiderism says that you should also post links to Alito’s and Thomas’s donation pages.

      Martin

      Ok, ethics legislation.

      But these were federal crimes committed. Why not start out with a referral to DOJ, and then do the ethics legislation. Why is Whitehouse and others proceeding as though Supreme Court justices are not federal employees? Sure, they’re not executive branch, where most federal employees are, but if we continue to treat Congress and USSC and former presidents as being unencumbered by federal law, that seems to be the real underlying problem.

      Gvg

      It has to have a procedure to remove justices from office that is non political?

      involuntary recusal if a federal judicial panel rules they must?

      Tax penalties? Fines? Jail terms? I mean regular judges go to jail for accepting bribes.

      There have to be consequences for not reporting every little thing AND they have to be forbidden to accept most things, even gifts from friends.

