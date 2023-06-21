Sheldon Whitehouse has been leading this charge for quite some time, and he hasn’t quit.

Now Pro Publica is bringing the receipts.

And it sounds like even Dick Durbin is willing to start playing hardball.

Maybe this is the one-two punch that is needed in order to move off the mark?

That’s why when the Senate returns after the July 4th recess, the Senate Judiciary Committee will mark up Supreme Court ethics legislation. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 21, 2023

I hope that before that time, Chief Justice Roberts will take the lead and bring Supreme Court ethics in line with all other federal judges. But if the Court won’t act, then Congress must. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 21, 2023

Justice Alito’s response to this latest reporting shows exactly why this Supreme Court urgently needs an ethics overhaul to hold the justices accountable for the many instances of ethical wrongdoings that continue to come to light. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 21, 2023

I’m pleased that @JudiciaryDems Chairman @SenatorDurbin has announced plans to take up Supreme Court ethics legislation in the Judiciary Committee so we can clean up this mess and bring the Court into alignment with the rest of the federal courts and other branches of government. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 21, 2023

If the Supreme Court isn’t going to do anything to restore the public’s trust, then it’s up to us in Congress to ensure that our nation’s highest Court does not have the lowest ethical standards. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 21, 2023

Also a hero – Pro Publica for doing these investigations.

As Betty Cracker mentioned earlier, they take donations here if you’re interested.

Open thread.