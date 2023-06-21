Joelle and I are still alive. Just been busy doing things, taking little mini trips, and relaxing.
It’s nice having her around.
by John Cole| 12 Comments
Lapassionara
👍
MobiusKlein
Aww sweet
Old Dan and Little Ann
Happy Summer Solstice. Summer starts and the days start getting shorter. Grand design my ass.
J R in WV
We’re mostly just hermiting up our hollow, chilling out…
NotMax
On the other hand, the living is easy.
;)
Is it raining and unseasonably cooler in WV? Mr. Rudbek came home from his bike ride complaining that his hands were cold and this was April weather, not the first day of summer…
zhena gogolia
I was thinking it was a good sign that you weren’t posting much. Have fun!
Virginia
Sounds like great fun. Enjoy every moment.
Tim C.
You deserve someone to have around.
@Kayla Rudbek: I expect so, it’s quite chilly in Northern VA.
