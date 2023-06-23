So this fellow, whom I had never heard of before today, has signed a limited cooperation agreement with the DOJ.

He’s pleading guilty to being on the grounds of the capital when he shouldn’t have been, and he has agreed to give the DOJ access to ALL HIS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS.

Why do we care?

He’s the “right-hand guy to Alex fucking Jones.

He’s a member of the Friends of Stone messaging group.

He was at The Willard on Jan 5.

They are closing in, or so it seems to me.

NEW: Owen Shroyer – right hand man to Alex Jones and member of the “Friends of Stone” messaging group – IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ. He was at the Willard 1/5. https://t.co/BfgtCymKbN — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 23, 2023

Tick, tock, smarmy motherfuckers!

Open thread.