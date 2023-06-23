Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Indictments / Now We're Getting Somewhere Good (I Hope!)

Now We’re Getting Somewhere Good (I Hope!)

17 Comments



So this fellow, whom I had never heard of before today, has signed a limited cooperation agreement with the DOJ.

He’s pleading guilty to being on the grounds of the capital when he shouldn’t have been, and he has agreed to give the DOJ access to ALL HIS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS.

Why do we care?

  • He’s the “right-hand guy to Alex fucking Jones.
  • He’s a member of the Friends of Stone messaging group.
  • He was at The Willard on Jan 5.

They are closing in, or so it seems to me.

Tick, tock, smarmy motherfuckers!

Open thread.

  • Burnspbesq
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • hueyplong
  • Jay
  • JoyceH
  • mrmoshpotato
  • RevRick
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I have a question for Immanetize at our “legal stuff” *zoom tonight.

      Apparently the former guy “can’t get a bond” for the 5.5 million that he owes Stormy Daniels E. Jean Carroll, so it looks like he is having to put cold hard cash in escrow (so to speak) as they appeal the Stormy Daniels win.  Does that mean what I think it does?

      *zoom at 7pm ET tonight, email me for the zoom link

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Does Stormy Daniels’ settlement include her legal expenses? And would that mean the more tfg delays, the more he has to pay

      Eta, or Carroll?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      Gonna be like that Oprah show where they gave away cars except instead of cars it will be seditious conspiracy indictments.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      And there’s this:

      Special counsel trades immunity for fake elector testimony as Jan 6 probe heats up

      Special counsel Jack Smith has compelled at least two Republican fake electors to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington in recent weeks by giving them limited immunity, part of a current push by federal prosecutors to swiftly nail down evidence in the sprawling criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

      The testimony, described to CNN by people familiar with the situation, comes after a year of relative dormancy around the fake electors portion of the investigation and as a parade of related witnesses are being told to appear before the grand jury with no chance for delay.
      . . .
      The compelled testimony has allowed the special counsel’s office to lock in witness statements and potentially information that other investigators who have looked at the aftermath of the 2020 election couldn’t obtain.

      At least one other witness has spoken to investigators in the past two weeks outside of the grand jury with an agreement the person would be protected from potential prosecution, another source said.

      At least half a dozen witnesses have testified before the federal grand jury in Washington over four days in the past two weeks, with many of the sessions focused on the fake electors’ plot orchestrated by attorneys assisting the Trump campaign in 2020. The numbers, profile of the witnesses and prosecutor tactics suggest a probe picking up its pace, several people familiar with the investigation said.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jay

      Forgiven PPP loans
      OceanGate, owner of the Titan: $450,000

      Marjorie Taylor Greene: $183,504

      Catholic Church: $3.5 billion

      Joel Osteen: $4 million

      Tom Brady: $960,855

      Kanye: $2-5 million

      And Republicans are mad about American students catching a hard-won break

      Go figure. – Lindy Li tweet

      Reply

