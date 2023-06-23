Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Unsinkable (Open Thread)

The BBC reported on a 2018 email exchange between Rob McCallum, a deep sea expedition consultant, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who perished along with four passengers in the Titan sub implosion:

“I think you are potentially placing yourself and your clients in a dangerous dynamic,” [McCallum] wrote to the OceanGate boss in March 2018. “In your race to Titanic you are mirroring that famous catch cry: ‘She is unsinkable'”.

“We have heard the baseless cries of ‘you are going to kill someone’ way too often,” [Rush] wrote. “I take this as a serious personal insult.”

“Until a sub is classed, tested and proven it should not be used for commercial deep dive operations,” [McCallum] wrote in one email.

“I implore you to take every care in your testing and sea trials and to be very, very conservative,” he added. “As much as I appreciate entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially putting an entire industry at risk.”

In his response a few days later, Mr Rush defended his business and his credentials.

He said OceanGate’s “engineering focused, innovative approach… flies in the face of the submersible orthodoxy, but that is the nature of innovation”.

Jeebus. That will be compelling evidence in the upcoming lawsuits.

Open thread.

    5. 5.

      Eunicecycle

      And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why we have regulations. And why Rush had to launch Titan in international waters.

    6. 6.

      Tom Levenson

      The FO phase of FAFO was swift, decisive, and  unforgiving.

      This was a predictable (predicted!) outcome, which makes this almost a quadruple murder-suicide. Death-by-bro-itude.

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Ever been skydiving — even tandem, where you’re basically a meat sack strapped on the front of the guy who actually wears the parachute — and sat through their lectures and signed their paperwork?  It’s pretty explicit, very much including somebody saying directly to you in several ways you could die.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if these people had everybody who’s ever set foot in that thing sign releases and acknowledgements and assumptions of liability and every other thing a lawyer could think of, in blood, with witnesses, on video.  And yes I know that wouldn’t necessarily release them from all liability for, say, exercising reasonable diligence and not building a death-trap, but I’d also guess the releases were absolutely brimming with language about novel this and uncertified that and generally putting as much risk as possible on paper and saying you acknowledge and you own and did we mention you could die

      (But, given that the company’s basically kaput now anyway, I’d also be willing to bet they’re just gonna declare bankruptcy and try to walk away.  Won’t stop lawyers from chasing them personally, but then you gotta pierce the corporate veil etc etc, and the whole thing ends up doing nothing but making a couple lawyers rich.)

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Rich folk lawyers will fillet whatever is left of the company and its principals in short order. “Move fast and break things” has no place in this sector, any more than in aviation.

      Meanwhile, and in anticipation of Adam’s Ukraine post, what the everloving fuck is happening between Wager and the Russian military?

      Russian Wagner PMC sources report their camp was hit with massive missile attack by Russian Armed Forces.
      Wagner vows revenge.
      Prigozhin said that the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the Wagner PMC camps.
      “A huge number of our comrades died, we will decide how to respond to this atrocity” – Prigozhin

      And yet.

      Russian Ministry of Defense:

      All messages and video footage spread on social networks on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin about the alleged “strike by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of Wagner PMCs” do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation.

      As always, root for injuries.

    10. 10.

      narya

      Yeah, my nephews texted me about this the other day; it sound like a complete nightmare.

      On a more fun note, I have an extra gallon of milk (long story) so I’m gonna make mozzarella cheese (I already have rennet and citric acid) AND I’m going to make ricotta cheese out of the mozzarella whey. I’ve done the former before (and then used the whey in bread-baking), and I’ve made fresh-milk ricotta, but since I found out that ricotta is traditionally made from whey, I knew I had to try it.

      AND I had subscribed to a patreon account that demonstrates a new embroidery stitch each week, complete with a sampler pattern, in the hope that I’d get back to fancy needlework. [Narrator: she’s still not doing fancy needlework.] The person who runs the account is moving very near me, AND she led me to a stitching group that meets about three blocks from me. Apparently the deities really want me to pick this back up again.

    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh: ​Last weekend I heard a report saying on P1 of the release docs the word death appears multiple times.
      But that won’t protect them from the misrepresentation of their products and services.

