The BBC reported on a 2018 email exchange between Rob McCallum, a deep sea expedition consultant, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who perished along with four passengers in the Titan sub implosion:

“I think you are potentially placing yourself and your clients in a dangerous dynamic,” [McCallum] wrote to the OceanGate boss in March 2018. “In your race to Titanic you are mirroring that famous catch cry: ‘She is unsinkable'”.

“We have heard the baseless cries of ‘you are going to kill someone’ way too often,” [Rush] wrote. “I take this as a serious personal insult.”

“Until a sub is classed, tested and proven it should not be used for commercial deep dive operations,” [McCallum] wrote in one email.

“I implore you to take every care in your testing and sea trials and to be very, very conservative,” he added. “As much as I appreciate entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially putting an entire industry at risk.”

In his response a few days later, Mr Rush defended his business and his credentials.

He said OceanGate’s “engineering focused, innovative approach… flies in the face of the submersible orthodoxy, but that is the nature of innovation”.