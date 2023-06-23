Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 485: Da Fuq They Doin Ova Der?

by | 31 Comments

(Obligatory!)

So by now everyone knows it has been a slow news day. My professional opinion at this point is: 🤷🏻‍♂️. We’ll get to it after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

May Ukraine’s victory and state institutions’ successful transformation be best tribute to memory of all our heroes – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

23 June 2023 – 19:39

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

The summary of this busy day.

The meeting based on the results of the London Ukraine Recovery Conference is a powerful event, good gains for our country. The support from the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union is crucial. Long-term support programs for the future, for years to come. About five hundred global companies, strong companies, are interested in investing in Ukraine. Clear support for Ukraine’s EU membership: we are already perceived as an EU member politically. Separately, we are working on the mechanism for the confiscation of the assets of the terrorist state and its associated persons. I thank everyone who prepared the conference and participated in its work, it is really important.

A very meaningful meeting of the National Security and Defense Council today. I have already reported on it separately. I just held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting. Justice is also a very important point of our discussion at the Staff meeting. Issues concerning military commission chiefs, in particular the scandal with… a figure in Odesa. This person should definitely not be in the recruitment system of the Armed Forces, it is very unpleasant, frankly immoral, and wrong that this person remained in his position despite everything. I’ve instructed Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny to remove this person from his post. And First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Pavliuk has been instructed to organize an inspection of this entire system of military commissions. It is a pity that the Staff meeting’s attention and time now have to be spent on such issues.

Of course, the situation on the front line was discussed in great detail – all the main directions, ammunition supply, artillery… Everything that requires the Staff’s attention today. Commanders – Generals Zaluzhny, Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Moskalyov, Vice-Admiral Neizhpapa, General Malyuk, and government officials reported to the meeting. All.

I had the honor to congratulate the officers of our military educational institutions on their graduation… Six higher education institutions at once. Kharkiv National University of the Air Force, Military Institute of Tank Troops of Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute, Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Kruty Heroes Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization, Ukrainian Military Medical Academy and the Department of Military Training of the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine. I thank each and every one who chooses to be a Ukrainian officer, and I wish for two absolutely fundamental things: to destroy the occupiers as much as possible and win as soon as possible.

And two more things.

Today, the Civil Service Day is celebrated in our country. The day of those people without whose integrity there is no effective state. Of course, we still have a lot to do so that the civil service in Ukraine gets closer to the models we are aiming for in our policy. But now I want to thank all our people who, under the existing conditions and with the available resources in the state, are doing everything that depends on them to make the state effective. Thank you! To each and every one! And I congratulate you on the Civil Service Day of Ukraine.

And, of course, the front. Knowing our heroes, and being grateful to them is a must.

Today, I would like to pay particular attention to the soldiers of our 35th Separate Marine Brigade. A brigade that performs extremely difficult tasks. Guys who fight exactly the way Ukrainian soldiers should fight. Senior sailor Viacheslav Imanhulov and junior lieutenant Serhiy Penov – thank you, guys, for your exemplary strength and courage in the battles in Donetsk region. That’s what our soldiers, Ukrainian soldiers, need to be. Well done!

And I ask each and every one: please honor the memory of our two paratroopers of the 35th Brigade. Especially brave, especially strong. They gave their lives for our state, for our people right now – in the battles in June, and Ukraine must remember them. Captain Ivan Kotsur… Eternal memory! Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Kazandzhi… Eternal memory! May Ukraine’s victory in this war and the successful transformation of our state institutions into ones as strong and effective as our soldiers are – may this be the best tribute to the memory of all our heroes of different times who fought and died for Ukraine’s freedom and strength!

Glory to Ukraine!

I would just like to stipulate at the outset that the whole point of a counteoffensive is NOT to counterattack oneself!

As  I write this Prigozhin, supposedly leading Wagner, has announced that he’s moving on Moscow to deal with Minister of Defense Shoigu and the senior military staff/leadership who have failed Russia, the Russian people, and Vladimir Putin with both how they’ve prosecuted the reinvasion of Ukraine and how they’ve misled Putin. Not a coup, just a long overdue violent annual performance eval. In response the Fortress Plan – the security crisis action plan for municipal defense – has been activated for Rostov on Don and for Moscow. And the FSB, the Russian successor to the Soviet KGB, has either opened a criminal case or actually charged Prigozhin for violating the laws regarding not disparaging the military during the Special Military Operation and/or calling for armed rebellion. I’ve also seen reports that the St. Petersburg Police and/or Russian Special Forces have raided Wagner’s St. Petersburg offices.

Slow news day, huh?

Let’s start with this!

Other than videos and some audio released on social media THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE THAT THE RUSSIAN MOD BOMBARDED A WAGNER REAR BASE OR THAT WAGNER, LED BY PRIGOZHIN IS MOVING OUT OF THE DONBAS, THROUGH RUSSIA, AND TOWARDS MOSCOW!!!!!

Here’s the full text of the translation in Dmitri’s tweet:

❗️New audio statement by Prigozhin (00:03 BST), stating Wagner “crossed state borders in all areas” and is now entering Rostov, promising to “destroy anything standing in their way”:

“The current situation: today, we were dealt a missile strike. After this strike, helicopters did their work. Then, artillery.

The orders were coming from the Head of General Staff to destroy PMC Wagner. After a meeting with the Minister of Defence Shoygu where they made this decision – to destroy the rebellious units, who are ready to defend the motherland, but not their asses.

As of now, we’ve crossed the state borders in all areas. Border guards came towards us and hugged our fighters.

Now, we’re entering Rostov. Units of the Ministry of Defence, in fact, the conscripts who were thrown to block our path, moved away.

We do not fight with children. We do not kill children. Shoygu is killing children by throwing untrained soldiers, conscripts included, into the war.

He set up 18-year-old lads against us. They’re like children and grandchildren to us. Therefore, these lads will live and return to their mothers.

We only fight with professionals. But if someone stands in our path, we will destroy EVERYTHING in our way.

We lend a hand to anyone. No need to spit in this hand. We are moving forward, going to the end.

Regarding claims regarding the arrest: this brotherhood, this justice, this honour, this conscience is what we have. But when you make these claims, you haven’t got these feelings. These feelings are destroyed. Thus, you cannot understand anything but betrayal.”

Audio: https://t.me/concordgroup_official/1291

Other than what is being pushed on Russia state owned or controlled media and Prigozhin is pushing on his various social media feeds, there is STILL NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY OF THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING!

Since we have no idea what is actually going on or if anything is actually going on, this analysis by Professor Sam Greene of the Russia Program at Kings College London and the Director of Democratic Resilience at the Center for European Policy Analysis:

If something is actually happening, here’s a great analysis by Tatiana Stanovaya, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center:

Here’s the full text of her tweet:

Here are a few insights into the situation surrounding Prigozhin:

1️⃣ For a long time, Prigozhin has been out of direct contact with Putin, yet he’s believed he was acting in Putin’s interests “by default”. His significant contributions in the war enhanced his sense of exclusivity and privilege.

2️⃣ The President’s administration maintained the stance that unless explicitly directed, it wasn’t feasible to openly confront Prigozhin, despite a strong inclination to do so. In fact, they had even convinced themselves of his usefulness.

3️⃣ As I’ve previously stated, the atrocities of war can drive people to the brink of sanity. Even the most loyal players, who are dependent on the Kremlin (which doesn’t imply complete manageability), can lose their sense of proportion. This is especially true when there appears to be no response to the continual attempts to escalate the situation.

4️⃣ Now that the state has actively engaged, there’s no turning back. The termination of Prigozhin and Wagner is imminent. The only possibility now is absolute obliteration, with the degree of resistance from the Wagner group being the only variable. Surovikin was dispatched to convince them to surrender. Confrontation seems totally futile.

5️⃣ The impending end of Wagner has satisfied many in power. He had become excessively anti-state, which is intolerable during a war. However, a significant number of those outside of power now lament the loss of a character like Prigozhin, who had begun to appeal due to his daring and audacity. Consequently, political repercussions are expected.

A crucial point to note is that many within the elite will now personally fault Putin for letting the situation escalate to such extremes and for his lack of a timely, adequate response when to many it was evident that Prigozhin was pushing the limits of Kremlin’s tolerance. Therefore, this entire saga is also an undercut to Putin’s standing.

Circling back to my professional assessment of 🤷🏻‍♂️, six months or so ago I would have said this was legit. That this was what Prigozhin was trying to leverage Wagner taking Soledar and trying to take Bakhmut was intended to set up. Now, however, I’m not unconvinced that this isn’t a well orchestrated deception operation. That it it is a maskirovka intended to divert our attention from something that is or will be happening somewhere else. Meduza is reporting that the video footage of the attacked Wagner camp was staged. This was my take away after watching the video once. The one thing I did not see where blood covered, burned bodies and body parts.

12 minutes ago
The video footage posted by Prigozhin earlier on June 23 that reportedly shows the aftermath of a Russian rocket strike on a Wagner rear camp is almost certainly staged. Here’s why:

  • Whoever is filming doesn’t run away from the explosion, as you would expect if they feared more artillery or rocket strikes, but moves toward it.
  • The people speaking off camera, before they could have gotten any real details about the incident, come to the conclusion that the Ukrainian military “can’t get at us” and that only their own “allies” could have carried out the strike.
  • There’s no visible crater in any of the posted footage, or any dirt that a normal explosion would gave scattered. The surrounding vegetation and trees appear essentially unharmed, which rules out a rocket that exploded in the air. Most likely, the explosion was caused by a hand grenade going off under a tent or in one of the camp’s numerous structures.
  • One part of the footage shows two fires burning in a dugout, but the fresh cover of leaves in the dugout is undamaged, and there are no visible artillery casings around.
  • Prigozhin reported that the strike left a large number of victims, but the footage doesn’t show any of them. One clip shows part of a human body, but the color of the dried blood on it suggests that the person died much earlier than when the alleged strike took place.

Something is clearly going on, but I’m sticking with Peter Pomerantsev’s take on modern Russia: Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible!

Pretty much!

There is this, though:

Yes, lots of Russian military equipment is being moved around. Especially in Moscow and Rostov on Don. But we’ve got no actual visual confirmation that Wagner is on the move to Moscow. So I’ll keep watching this and we can revisit tomorrow if we get confirmation of any of this existing outside of Prigozhin’s social media accounts, Russia state controlled news media, and various Russian officials official statements and social media feeds.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

:) #песпатрон

♬ The Girl from Ipanema by Gilberto and Getz – Mr. Mild Social Anxiety

 

Open thread!

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      I think I speak for everyone in these chats when I ask, “What da fuqing fuqing fuq is Wagner fuqing thinking they are fuqing doing?”

      And what do Ukrainians eat at the movies?  Popcorn?  I want to be accurate in enjoying a Russian civil war to be Putin’s butt-kisser in chief.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Fair Economist

      This whole Prigozhin business is so bizarre. Psyop attempt seems most likely, but what? And it’s all so bizarre everybody is asking if it’s an op, which would defeat the purpose.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eolirin

      I suppose if the Kremlin finally decided Prigozhin was too much of a liability and he got word of it, it’d make sense to try to create a justification for a coup to save himself.

      But yeah everything about this is bizarre.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TheMightyTrowel

      Thank you,  Adam, genuinely. Your posts are invaluable for navigating this particularly murky and uncertain news environment.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      So…sort of a modern-day Caesar crossing the Rubicon Ural, or whatever else is in between Prigozhin and Moscow?

      Me likey!  Rooting for (Russian) injuries!

      And thanks as always, Adam – this is just amazing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      Now, for a serious question.  What are your thoughts on the new RU strategy of counter-attacking the UA offensive?  Looks like RU is burning up its equipment but in the last offensive, it seemed like RU just abandoned equipment in their retreat.  So, I guess this is “Use it or lose it” and RU chose “Use it [up]”?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      I need a “this is fine” dog meme with the words written in russian. What in the hard-boiled fuck is wrong with these people? (That’s a rhetorical question.)

      I liked this from Podolyak:

      Classical Russian poetry… Tumultuous times are coming. False Vladimir took the throne. Oprichniki go to ask questions: do we have a Tsar and is he real? The historical process is always irreversible…
      — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 23, 2023

      The NYT has been doing a live feed on the prigozhin voice memo hoedown and I’m glad they’re paying such close attention but I also hate that these vile psychotic monsters have to take up so much of our attention.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JR

      @Eolirin: This seems to be the most likely? But most in the plurality sense of likelihood. Certainly purges are a common theme in Russian history.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gvg

      Total guess. Prigozjen’s already dead. The video and voice stuff are faked. Moscow is going to put someone else into Wagner or just liquidate them in some way that they expect to get an advantage of.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      I know this is not reasonably possible, but the thing that squares the circle is that either Ukraine turned or captured/killed Prigozhin and this is a Ukrainian deception op, either with a turned Prigozhin or a simulated one.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      smith

      Border guards came towards us and hugged our fighters.

      And they said, big men with tears in their eyes, “Sir,…”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      The whole thing feels off. I think it’s one big distraction. I will rather see how troop movements look before putting any credence to any of this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      Just a quick note: I could be wrong here and this could all be legit. But the artisanry part of my professional experience and expertise is telling me this is a show. What bothers me is I don’t know what this is supposed to be providing cover for.

      I expect that by tomorrow night or Sunday night, I’ll be able to mark my beliefs to market one way or the other.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      So it’s a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma, inside a bunch of those silly matryoshka dolls.

      At this point, it seems too disjointed and widespread to be a disinformation campaign aimed at Ukraine (unclear what it would accomplish at this scale but whatever), which to me suggests that … they should just be left to fight it out, and maybe weaken themselves in the process.

      (Assuming, of course, that nobody starts fussing around with the nukes.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anoniminous

      Darth Putin @DarthPutinKGB
      I’m beginning to think that giving a psychopath his own private army of criminals was not a good idea.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      @Fair Economist:

      What makes the psyop thing plausible is that the Russian state and other elites are completely overrun with siloviki (right up to the top, obviously). Those people are in love with the concept of “active measures” and the like. It seems entirely plausible that some securocrat (maybe even Putin) in charge of Cunning Plans designed a Cunning Plan that was so convoluted that it didn’t end up making any goddamn sense.

      Kind of like a guy spending so much time in the bubble of Fox News, OAN, 4Chan, and God knows what else that he ends up spewing conspiracy theories that even most of his fellow right-wingers can’t follow anymore.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Adam L Silverman: Could it be posturing by both Shoigu and Wagner working at cross-purposes?  Shoigu saying, “I control the MOD and we say that you are the threat” and Wagner saying “You can say that but you can’t stop us.”?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      @Chris: lol “d’oh! we outsmarted ourselves!”

      What’s the saying, “never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

      But even if so, it would suggest that the smoothly-oiled former-KGB-colonel-led Kremlin machine is having some serious mechanical issues

      @Anonymous At Work: I still like this one best.  The rivalry — which supposedly Putin encourages as a “management style” — has finally gone off the rails.  Doesn’t mean that any of the threats are gonna come true, but it does suggest that what was becoming difficult has now become unmanageable (short of defenestration or something like that), and that’s not bad news.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Carlo Graziani

      Prigozhin has never really exhuded political competence. For a practitioner of the subtle art of Russian conspiracy, he’s been far too loud and crude. He often acts as if Telegram discourse can change reality to a far greater extent than is true anywhere, but particularly in a society where by proud, long-standing tradition, the center wields ruthless real-world power.

      So best guess is he has a Garibaldi delusion, in which he makes heroic online speeches that rally citizens to his flag as he marches on the center of power. Which is, of course, completely absurd. Wagner has personnel, but is utterly dependent on MOD for supply, transport, intelligence, secure communications. They can make a mess, but they can’t “march on Moscow” any more than they could march on Kyiv.

      Prigozhin is likely fated to die naked and mewling in a Lefortovo Prison cell in the very near future. And there will be no shortage of volunteers to put the bullets in his skull.

      Reply

