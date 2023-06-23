USASOC recognizes June as Pride month, celebrating all LGBTQ+ members in our formations. Throughout American history, LGBTQ+ members have not only fought for the right to serve openly, but have also fought in every major war and conflict. pic.twitter.com/MhwAXyIUD5 — USASOC (@USASOCNews) June 22, 2023

In a strongly worded ruling issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said a Florida rule and statute that banned most Medicaid payments for puberty blockers, hormonal treatments and surgeries were adopted “for political reasons." https://t.co/xmOxF6IOHk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 22, 2023

Another win for the ‘Mind your own business’ faction. Per Politico (where there is no paywall):

… U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Wednesday ruled against the ban by using some of the same conclusions and language that he used in another recent decision where he determined three Florida transgender minors could receive “puberty blockers” and other types of gender-affirming care despite a state-enacted prohibition on such treatment for those under the age of 18. In both rulings, Hinkle has stated that “gender identity is real. The record makes this clear.” This latest decision, however, is not just limited to those who brought a lawsuit against the state. It applies to the mammoth, multibillion-dollar safety net health care program that is paid for by a mix of state and federal tax dollars. Those who filed the initial legal challenge estimated that up to 9,000 Medicaid enrollees in Florida are transgender… Hinkle ruled that the ban on Medicaid paying for hormone therapy or “puberty blockers” was an equal protection violation and went against federal Medicaid law as well as the Affordable Care Act. He called the restrictions “purposeful” discrimination against transgender individuals and not a “legitimate state interest.” The lawsuit was brought against the state on behalf of two transgender adult men and the families of two transgender minors…

And, since we’re winding down towards the weekend, might as well do an update on the latest Freedumb Caucus/Tantrum Carcass shenanigans:

House GOP members not happy with Lauren Boebert for forcing a vote to impeach Joe Biden. In conference, Speaker McCarty argued against it, per attendees. Many are opposed. And even a backer, MTG, critcized Boebert for copying her impeachment resolution, calling her a “copy cat” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2023

Extry! Extry! Read allll about it!…

What MTG was overheard telling Lauren Boebert on the House floor today: “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me… And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”https://t.co/xLvrSRbwc9 — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) June 21, 2023





Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023



It’s become clear that MTG is smart enough to understand that, if she wants to stay in Congress long enough to really hog the spotlight Make A Difference, sometimes she’s gonna have to act like an actual politician instead of a reality-show contestant. And she’s got both the (family) money and the well-chosen Congressional district to give her a cushion. Boebert, on the other hand, is just dumb, defiant, and desperate not to go back to her failed cafe and her failed marriage back in Colorado.

Tina Nguyen, at Puck:

… Of course, the food fight is more than just made-for-Twitter sideshow: Their cold war has turned into an actual policy fight, with both women publicly feuding over who gets credit for filing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. This all seems stupid, because it is, but there will be real consequences for Kevin McCarthy’s speakership, for the G.O.P. agenda, and possibly the 2024 race, too. On Thursday, the House voted along party lines to send Boebert’s resolution to committee, essentially punting the issue. For now, at least… Greene, who immediately filed articles of impeachment on her very first day in Congress, has nevertheless become something of an outlier in MAGA politics for her vocal support of McCarthy. Generally, it’s anathema for anyone else in her category—grassroots, QAnon-dabbling online personalities with zero political experience, all good qualities to base voters—to support any sort of establishmentarian politician. Laura Loomer, the far-right nationalist and internet personality, now in Trump’s orbit, recently declared that Greene is McCarthy’s “lap dog” and is only using impeachment as a “fundraising grift.” Boebert, on the other hand, has drifted even further to the right despite barely holding on to her congressional seat by 564 votes. Her impeachment push may be a viable survival strategy, of sorts, in an era when over-the-top attention-seeking brattiness can generate meaningful campaign revenue. “It’s not like there’s going to be a giant cavalcade of PAC checks rolling in to fund her re-elect anytime soon,” noted one source connected to the House hardliner group. “And so she needs to continue to maintain a very robust small-dollar operation. Otherwise, she has no way to fund a campaign which will no doubt be slightly more expensive next go around, because it’s going to be a target for the Dems to take back the majority.”

no fast-casual chain or big box store between Grand Junction and Atlanta is safe from the brewing war between two world champions of getting banned from Applebee’s — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) June 21, 2023

These two are feminist trailblazers in that they demonstrate that women can also become, as the kids say, 'extremely divorced.' https://t.co/yELS1C8te4 — zeddy (@Zeddary) June 22, 2023

But seriously:

Hard-right House Republicans pressing to impeach President Joe Biden forced a vote Thursday that sends an impeachment measure to House committees. @scrippsnews #NationalNewshttps://t.co/1g7VHg9GFv — KMTV 3 News Now (@3NewsNowOmaha) June 23, 2023

Per the Associated Press, “House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action”;