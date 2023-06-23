Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Small Blessings

Another win for the ‘Mind your own business’ faction. Per Politico (where there is no paywall):

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Wednesday ruled against the ban by using some of the same conclusions and language that he used in another recent decision where he determined three Florida transgender minors could receive “puberty blockers” and other types of gender-affirming care despite a state-enacted prohibition on such treatment for those under the age of 18. In both rulings, Hinkle has stated that “gender identity is real. The record makes this clear.”

This latest decision, however, is not just limited to those who brought a lawsuit against the state. It applies to the mammoth, multibillion-dollar safety net health care program that is paid for by a mix of state and federal tax dollars. Those who filed the initial legal challenge estimated that up to 9,000 Medicaid enrollees in Florida are transgender…

Hinkle ruled that the ban on Medicaid paying for hormone therapy or “puberty blockers” was an equal protection violation and went against federal Medicaid law as well as the Affordable Care Act. He called the restrictions “purposeful” discrimination against transgender individuals and not a “legitimate state interest.” The lawsuit was brought against the state on behalf of two transgender adult men and the families of two transgender minors…

======
And, since we’re winding down towards the weekend, might as well do an update on the latest Freedumb Caucus/Tantrum Carcass shenanigans:

Extry! Extry! Read allll about it!…



It’s become clear that MTG is smart enough to understand that, if she wants to stay in Congress long enough to really hog the spotlight Make A Difference, sometimes she’s gonna have to act like an actual politician instead of a reality-show contestant. And she’s got both the (family) money and the well-chosen Congressional district to give her a cushion. Boebert, on the other hand, is just dumb, defiant, and desperate not to go back to her failed cafe and her failed marriage back in Colorado.

Tina Nguyen, at Puck:

Of course, the food fight is more than just made-for-Twitter sideshow: Their cold war has turned into an actual policy fight, with both women publicly feuding over who gets credit for filing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. This all seems stupid, because it is, but there will be real consequences for Kevin McCarthy’s speakership, for the G.O.P. agenda, and possibly the 2024 race, too. On Thursday, the House voted along party lines to send Boebert’s resolution to committee, essentially punting the issue. For now, at least…

Greene, who immediately filed articles of impeachment on her very first day in Congress, has nevertheless become something of an outlier in MAGA politics for her vocal support of McCarthy. Generally, it’s anathema for anyone else in her category—grassroots, QAnon-dabbling online personalities with zero political experience, all good qualities to base voters—to support any sort of establishmentarian politician. Laura Loomer, the far-right nationalist and internet personality, now in Trump’s orbit, recently declared that Greene is McCarthy’s “lap dog” and is only using impeachment as a “fundraising grift.”

Boebert, on the other hand, has drifted even further to the right despite barely holding on to her congressional seat by 564 votes. Her impeachment push may be a viable survival strategy, of sorts, in an era when over-the-top attention-seeking brattiness can generate meaningful campaign revenue. “It’s not like there’s going to be a giant cavalcade of PAC checks rolling in to fund her re-elect anytime soon,” noted one source connected to the House hardliner group. “And so she needs to continue to maintain a very robust small-dollar operation. Otherwise, she has no way to fund a campaign which will no doubt be slightly more expensive next go around, because it’s going to be a target for the Dems to take back the majority.”

But seriously:

Per the Associated Press, “House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action”;

Eager to impeach President Joe Biden, hard-right House Republicans forced a vote Thursday that sent the matter to congressional committees in a clear demonstration of the challenge that Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling the majority party.

The ability of single lawmaker in the 435-member House to drive an impeachment resolution this week caught Republicans off guard and many of them viewed it as a distraction from other priorities.

The measure charges Biden with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, backed by allies, was able to use House rules to force a snap vote on such a grave constitutional matter. The 219-208 party-line vote sent her resolution to committees for possible consideration, like any other bill. They are under no obligation to do anything…

The vote capped days of maneuvering by McCarthy, R-Calif., to quell the uprising within his party over a roll call that many did not to take.

A sudden vote to impeach Biden would have been politically difficult for GOP lawmakers and a potentially embarrassing spectacle for McCarthy, splitting his party. In a private meeting Wednesday, McCarthy encouraged lawmakers to consider the traditional process for bringing such consequential legislation forward. Boebert had used what is called a privileged resolution to force the vote.

In the end, McCarthy negotiated a deal with her to send the Biden impeachment resolution for review to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee, fending off a vote for some time…

    1.

      bbleh

      This all seems stupid, because it is, but there will be real consequences for Kevin McCarthy’s speakership…

      [Audience dissolves in hysterical laughter]

      … for the G.O.P. agenda, and possibly the 2024 race, too.

      Reply
    2.

      AM in NC

      I just love how all these freaks want to “IMPEACH”.  But for what high crime or misdemeanor?  Something something border. Or Hunter. Or argle-bargle. It is so clear that there is no actual crime, just GOP hurt fee-fees.

      They’d just be pathetic losers if there weren’t so many of them as to represent a real threat to our country.  SMDH

      Also, I usually don’t like to comment on physical traits, but it is funny how Margie Three-Names and Bankrupt Barbie are like reflected opposites of each other: Blonde, brunette. Face that looks like a frying pan, face that looks sharpened to a razor-sharp edge. Big and beefy, tiny and mean.  It’s really funny! They’re the Betty and Veronica of fascism.

      Reply
    4.

      Betty Cracker

      Greene has cleared the subterranean bar of being more strategic than Boebert, but my sense is both women are still indelibly marked as clowns in the normie mind. So I don’t think an impeachment push by either one will redound to the credit of their party.

      McCarthy’s position on Greene is understandable — he needs her to give him cred with the Freedom Caucus loons. But her new prominence as a Repub can’t be helpful for the party’s image. I mean, we’re talking about a party that was eaten and shat out by Trump, so “image” is relative. Let’s just say they aren’t moving in the right direction.

      Reply
    9.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      The polling on the congressional generic ballot is even : 44/44. I know we think it should be 99/1 Dem but “even” is not a good number for the “out” Party. Republicans should be ahead. So this may be one time where that sort of compensatory “we lost but actually it’s GOOD that we lost” thing is correct- they won the House but the downside of that is people see and hear them :)

      Reply
    10.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Previous thread is about Musk vs. Zuckerberg, and I was rolling my eyes and mumbling “men!” Now this one is Greene vs. Boebert so I have to take it back. At least they ‘re not threatening fisticuffs.

      Reply
    14.

      rikyrah

      About Erik Erickson and his latest BULLSHYT whining

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      It doesn’t make any sense. Once again, Republicans don’t want to take responsibility for their actions. Someone else is to blame. They are always looking for someone to get them off the hook and who they can blame. This isn’t Democrats responsibility. If you look at the MSM, they do that shyt too. Go to Democrats, expecting them to solve Republican problems

      Reply
    15.

      Kay

      Boebert is more of a clown and dumber than Greene. I know, but it’s a COMPARISON :)

      Their situations are different too- Greene is gerrymandered in place. Her seat isn’t competitive- she can occupy that for as long as she wants. Boebert’s seat is much less comfy- she always has to be looking for her post-House grift.

      Reply
    17.

      Jeffro

      A Biden impeachment that (obviously) goes nowhere will only (obviously) help cement the GQP’s reputation as the party of complete loons.  Obviously.  =)

      In other (obvious) news, Dems should/must run on reproductive rights and women’s health in general.

      Noted earlier this week: Dobbs is having a catastrophic effect on women’s health

      Equally important: GOP candidates – from trumpov on down – can’t make their evangelical base happy and hope to win general elections next November

      so let’s make them choose one way or another!

      During a recent meeting between Donald trump and a group of pastors at the First Church of the Open Bible in Des Moines, one attendee raised concern about the former president’s criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s six-week ban on abortion, asking why he appeared to be backpedaling on the issue.

      trump responded with a defense of his record, telling the group that he had moved “the pro-life issue in a better place of negotiation because of the removal of Roe v. Wade,” recalled pastor Michael Demastus of Des Moines, who helped organize the June 1 meeting.

      That answer fell short for Demastus, who has not picked a 2024 candidate. “For a person like me, this is a core issue,” Demastus said. “I don’t see this as an issue of a utilitarian or pragmatic political ploy so that we get a better bargaining chip. I’m looking at the fact that we’re actually trying to rescue lives.”

      Even as some of the candidates have used their power in government to sharply limit abortion rights, they have at times appeared less than comfortable talking about the issue. trump and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley have been evasive about how late in a pregnancy they would allow abortion. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) struggledto answer questions about his position as he launched his campaign in New Hampshire. And DeSantis initially appeared reluctant to discuss the six-week ban that he quietly signed in Florida, though he now mentions it more often and recently criticized Trump for not saying whether he would have signed the bill.

      #1 issue, Dems – this HAS to be the #1 issue this year and next!

      Reply
    21.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Kay: Where MTG is concerned, I find I am torn. In office, she is a nightmare, but at least she is an embarrassment to the normies. Out of office, she’d likely be replaced by someone with policies just as bad who is quieter and seems less offensive.

      Reply
    24.

      Suzanne

      @SFAW:

      I would think they’d bypass fisticuffs and go straight to AR-15s at dawn 

      Y’all keep threatening me with a good time.

      Reply
    25.

      Ken

      House GOP members not happy with Lauren Boebert for forcing a vote to impeach Joe Biden.

      “It eats up TV time that could be for my performative schtick!”

      Reply
    26.

      Kay

      I’m off to a CLE with our new hire. I want to tell him he has to wear different shirts- he wears dark dress shirts. One day he had a western shirt with snaps (!). Lol.  He just doesn’t know better – he doesn’t come out of the white dress shirt wearing cohort. I have to figure out some way to tell him. I’ve known his parents for 30 years but I think they would be insulted and I just love them- I can’t risk it. Maybe I can’t tell him and he will just wear horrible “I’m going to prom” shirts his whole career :)

      Reply
    27.

      bbleh

      @NotMax@Betty Cracker@SFAW:  but consider for a second McQarthy’s position.  He can’t pass legislation — he doesn’t have the numbers, the Crazies have a veto and are inclined to use it for any reason or no reason at all, and anything he would manage to pass other than the most anodyne would have no chance at all in the Senate — so governing is basically out.

      So what’s left?  The grift.  Separating the fools from their money.  And MTG is an absolute star at that — IIRC she’s like the 3rd highest fundraiser among House Republicans.  And when every seat counts, money talks very loud — especially to the programmable meatsacks — and MTG shares donations widely.

      I’d say he needs her more than she needs him — there’s any number of bland ineffective white men who could stand in to replace him, and it’s not like he does much anyway — and she pretty evidently knows it.

      This is what happens when you put greedy clowns in charge (apologies to actual clowns).  Thank you once again, Republicans!

      Reply
    33.

      SFAW

      @Kay: ​
       
      I’ll be happy to tell him for you. Although I might not be as “diplomatic” as you’d like.
      More seriously: is he a kid? [Meaning a teenager.] Because if he’s in his 20s, someone should be able to tell him that there’s a kind-of “uniform” that is appropriate for his position, and that significant deviation reflects poorly on him, you, and the company. [This is a law firm, yes? Based on your comment history re: your work, that was my assumption. If I’m wrong, apologies.]

      Reply
    36.

      bbleh

      @Matt McIrvin: but … but there’s a memo! That says someone said that some Ukrainian said that other Ukrainians paid Biden money directly! And the FBI has it! Or so sources say.  Without mentioning that the purported memo came from the “files” of Rudy Giuliani.

      Let ’em impeach.  Remember how well that worked for Gingrich.

      Reply
    37.

      Jeffro

      I like this piece by Jamelle Bouie, but it feels like it doesn’t quite capture the extent of the threat to our country and the rule of law:  trump believes the presidency belongs to him

      (link is gifted)

      (Maybe JB’s waiting ’til 2024 to completely ramp up on folks’ (rightful) fears of losing our democracy for good?  Eh, he gets close enough here…)

      Donald trump did not — and does not — recognize any distinction between himself and the office of the presidency. He is it and it is him.

      This view is as close a fundamental rejection of American constitutionalism as you can imagine — and it helps explain much of the former president’s behavior in and out of office. It is why he could not abide any opposition to anything he tried to pursue, why he raged against the “deep state,” why he strained against every limit on his authority, why he rejected the very idea that he could lose the 2020 presidential election and why he decided he could simply take classified documents to his home in Florida.

      For trump, he is the president. He is the government. The documents, in his mind, belonged to him.

      What this means in practical terms is that as trump runs for president, he has promised to bring key parts of the federal government under his control as soon as he takes office. He wants to clear out as much of the executive branch as possible and swap professionals for true believers — a new crop of officials whose chief loyalty is to the power and authority of Donald trump, rather than their office or the letter of the law. And in particular, trump wants to clear house at the Department of Justice, which is investigating him for mishandling those documents.

      …It is not hard to imagine a world where a second-term President trump orders a newly purged and reconstituted Justice Department to investigate any group or individual that happens to be a target of MAGA rage, whether they broke the law or not

      …as the Republican Party has come to shape itself around his person, it has also adopted trump’s worldview, which is to say, the worldview and ideology of the boss. No longer content to run government for business, the Republican Party now hopes to run government as a business.

      But this doesn’t mean greater efficiency or responsiveness or whatever else most people (mistakenly) associate with private industry. It means, instead, government as the fief of a small-business tyrant.

      The next Republican president, in short, will almost certainly be the worst boss you, and American democracy, have ever had.

      Reply
    38.

      Scout211

      See, this is what’s wrong with Democrats in congress. If Schiff would have just scowled at all the GOP reps who voted to censure him yesterday and screamed, “You f*cking little bitches!” he would have gotten so much attention! All the reporters would be calling him and featuring him as their top story. It would have been epic. But no, he didn’t call them names at all!  Not even, “You meanies!”  Democrats in congress are just so timid.

      /s (in case it’s not obvious)

      Reply
    40.

      bbleh

      @Kay: maybe take his side, and be sure to leave it up to him. “Look I don’t like it either — you think I would wear [insert some particularly uncomfortable/unflattering aspect of professional wear] if I didn’t have to? Fact is, people judge you — fairly or not — in part on what you wear, and if you go against the grain, it’ll turn some people against you before they even get a chance to know you.  So it’s up to you, but at this stage, I’d say it might be better to keep a lower profile and keep your eyes and ears open.  Once you know the ropes, then you can tailor your image.”

      Reply
    41.

      Karen S.

      So the girls are fighting. Oh well. They’re both as bad as each other, but as others have pointed out, Empty Green is safer, for now, than Bippity-Boo.

      I’m off to the dentist soon to start work to get a crown. I need two fillings, too, but I’m not sure if he’ll have time to do those today. My current dentist is the grandson of the dentist I started going to when I was 5 years old. The grandson, his dad, and his grandfather have all been good dentists. although mainly what I remember of the grandfather is that his arms and the backs of his hands were really hairy.

      Reply
    42.

      bbleh

      @SFAW: that’s the one they seem to be coalescing around more or less, from what I’ve read. They’ve also been all hot to impeach Mayorkas for the same thing.  And of course the point is not impeachment per se; it’s to boost the megaphone volume on “we hate Brown people very very much so vote for us!!”

      Reply
    43.

      narya

      @Kay: Do him a favor–take him out to lunch or coffee and tell him. If you can, lead with a story of your own. Maybe have some links saved on your phone so you can show him what you mean. Tell him there are no consequences from YOU for not doing it.

      Reply
    44.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @AM in NC: They’re the Betty and Veronica of fascism.

      ROTFLMAO!

      The only thing lacking in that video clip is “Mean” Greene’s big beefy fist hitting Boobird in the throat so hard it bursts out the back of her neck…

      Reply
    48.

      mrmoshpotato

      calling her a “copy cat”

      LOL!  How are these two high school mean girls members of Congress?!

      Added –

      What MTG was overheard telling Lauren Boebert on the House floor today:

      “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me… And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

      ROFLMAO!  Speaking of people who need to have a WWE cage match…

      Reply
    50.

      Raoul Paste

      “ war between the two world champions of getting banned at Applebees…”

      Darn good

      Also, if I recall, that Jonny quest character was Race Bannon, not Race Treason.  So, pretty much the same thing..

      Reply
    51.

      SFAW

      @Raoul Paste:

      Also, if I recall, that Jonny quest character was Race Bannon, not Race Treason.

      No shit? Really? I don’t know how I coulda gotten that worng.

      [Yes, I get that it was a setup for your next line.]

      Reply
    55.

      Geminid

      @Kay: I followed Boebert from the time she beat incumbent Scott Tipton in 2020 primary. She caught my eye because I lived in the VA 5th CD, one of two others that year where a Republican incumbent lost to a more radical challenger (Riggleman vs. Good). Boebert’s sketchy background was raised in the general election, but voters did not pay much attention and she carried the CO 3rd by 6 points, same as Trump.

      But seeing is believing, and last year voters came within a thousand votes of retiring her, even though redistricting made the district more Republican. Boebert almost talked herself out of the best job she’ll ever have. And she seems determined to lose it still.

      Reply
    56.

      BC in Illinois

      @Jeffro:

      Donald Trump did not — and does not — recognize any distinction between himself and the office of the presidency. He is it and it is him.

      Ah . . . the Leadership Principle ( das Führerprinzip ) !

      The principle can be most succinctly understood to mean that ‘the Führer‘s word is above all written law’ and that governmental policies, decisions, and offices ought to work toward the realization of this end.”

      Reply
    57.

      waspuppet

      @Kay: That’s the thing. All these experts are puzzled over the strategic implications of Boebert’s maneuvers, about how they’re detrimental to her “survival,” and they seem to be glossing over the glaringly obvious fact that, as with Sinema, getting re-elected is not necessarily Boebert’s goal. Sure, if it happens she’ll take it, but the goal is not to have to go back to Colorado and try to get a real job.

      Reply
    59.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Kay: under normal circumstances, I would be horrified.  But his dress sounds mild compared to what I saw on my flight to Michigan earlier this week. Guy next to me, for example, was wearing red/yellow sneakers, aqua blue knee socks, paisley shorts, an ab photo t-shirt, and a white cowboy hat.

      Turns out there is an EDM festival in the area this weekend….

      Reply

