Late Night Open Thread: Billionaire Cage Match (Speaking of Submersibles…)

Okay, this is unlikely to actually happen — Elon’s money guys will pay Zuckerberg’s mixed-martial-arts trainers to abduct Musk into a luxury prison in Qatar, if necessary — but until I read this, I didn’t imagine there’d ever be a scenario where I’d be cheering Zuckerberg. SRSLY:

The backstory here: since I recently reported more details about Meta’s forthcoming Twitter competitor, Musk has been taunting Zuckerberg on Twitter with zingers like “Zuck my 👅.” During an internal all-hands meeting at Meta last week, chief product officer Chris Cox told employees the company thinks creators want a version of Twitter that is “sanely run,” drawing cheers. “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it,” Zuckerberg said during a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman.

In terms of tech billionaire CEOs literally fighting, Musk versus Zuckerberg would be as good as it gets. Musk, 51, has the upper hand on Zuckerberg in terms of sheer physical size, and he has talked about being in “real hard-core street fights” when he was growing up in South Africa. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, 39, is an aspirational MMA fighter who is already winning Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. He also claims to have recently completed the grueling “Murph Challenge” workout in just under 40 minutes.

Regardless of who would win, I think we can all agree that a Musk-versus-Zuckerberg match would be one of the most entertaining fights of all time. It needs to happen. Don’t back down now, Musk.

Visualize Elon showing up in a wetsuit (we’ve seen his pallid malformed naked chest on social media, no way he’ll risk *that* again), heavily coated with what his ‘experts’ have assured him is a special seed oil poisonous only to, you know, globalists. Imagine Zuckerberg accidentally ripping Musk’s foot off, and screaming like a scared weasel as he flings it away from him and into the audience, where a clot of fanbois tear each bloody trying to claim it for a trophy…

Extra lulz: Notorious sex pest / grifter, desperately clawing for another 15 seconds of fame…

‘For what do we live, but to make sport for our neighbours, and laugh at them in our turn?’

