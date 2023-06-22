Zuck is finally gonna run for President by beating up Elon Musk https://t.co/nbePrHdg32 — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) June 22, 2023

Okay, this is unlikely to actually happen — Elon’s money guys will pay Zuckerberg’s mixed-martial-arts trainers to abduct Musk into a luxury prison in Qatar, if necessary — but until I read this, I didn’t imagine there’d ever be a scenario where I’d be cheering Zuckerberg. SRSLY:

I’ve confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting @elonmusk and is now waiting on the details (if Musk decides to follow through) “The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson says re: Zuck’s IG post saying “send me location”https://t.co/4g1IkqOl47 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 22, 2023

… The backstory here: since I recently reported more details about Meta’s forthcoming Twitter competitor, Musk has been taunting Zuckerberg on Twitter with zingers like “Zuck my 👅.” During an internal all-hands meeting at Meta last week, chief product officer Chris Cox told employees the company thinks creators want a version of Twitter that is “sanely run,” drawing cheers. “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it,” Zuckerberg said during a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman. In terms of tech billionaire CEOs literally fighting, Musk versus Zuckerberg would be as good as it gets. Musk, 51, has the upper hand on Zuckerberg in terms of sheer physical size, and he has talked about being in “real hard-core street fights” when he was growing up in South Africa. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, 39, is an aspirational MMA fighter who is already winning Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. He also claims to have recently completed the grueling “Murph Challenge” workout in just under 40 minutes. Regardless of who would win, I think we can all agree that a Musk-versus-Zuckerberg match would be one of the most entertaining fights of all time. It needs to happen. Don’t back down now, Musk.

I honestly didn’t know watching Zuck break Elon’s back Bane-style on live television was something I wanted to see until today. — Melania Trump’s Burner Account (@IRHotTakes) June 22, 2023

This is true but consider Elon Musk thinks he became a chess master at 8 upon learning the rules. https://t.co/Cs1MUocLOp — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) June 22, 2023

I’d say Elon will absolutely not follow through but this website is excellent proof that it is possible to box him into humiliating himself in public https://t.co/NwziAWOlV3 — Alice Podcasts (@AliceAvizandum) June 22, 2023

Zuckerberg should just insist on a drug test before the fight. — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) June 22, 2023

Visualize Elon showing up in a wetsuit (we’ve seen his pallid malformed naked chest on social media, no way he’ll risk *that* again), heavily coated with what his ‘experts’ have assured him is a special seed oil poisonous only to, you know, globalists. Imagine Zuckerberg accidentally ripping Musk’s foot off, and screaming like a scared weasel as he flings it away from him and into the audience, where a clot of fanbois tear each bloody trying to claim it for a trophy…

Mark Zuckerberg has been training for no reason for years and Elon just gave him one. This is the billionaire version of Uwe Boll V Lowtax — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 22, 2023

He's literally lost like 60 billion dollars on the metaverse like he's going to walk into that cage sparking and crackling like Blanka — emmy rakete ?????? (@cannibality) June 22, 2023

Please please please please please let this happen let me go let me go to this please. https://t.co/BpaDqsUvDF — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 22, 2023

If this happens in vegas this is going to be the funniest day of my life. I will do whatever I have to to attend. If it doesn’t happen it is Musk being a coward — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 22, 2023

Extra lulz: Notorious sex pest / grifter, desperately clawing for another 15 seconds of fame…

It's funny he would say that because boy let me tell you if there's one place I would want to be vaccinated, it's a Romanian prison. pic.twitter.com/3FtaCYl8tv — cai (@AnneNotation) June 22, 2023

‘For what do we live, but to make sport for our neighbours, and laugh at them in our turn?’